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Insidious "private" surveillance networks are quietly ramping up around Oakland.
Liveview Technologies, Inc., and others, are violating our civil and human rights, collecting data en masse without consent, and working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement. This includes ICE, Palantir, US Secret Service and multiple unknown agencies. Axon Fusus integration with LVT has been live for over a year already.
You have likely noticed, and perhaps are wondering about the sudden proliferation of dystopian surveillance cameras, often with strobe lights.
They are usually (but not exclusively) mounted on mobile trailers, with large solar panels and battery storage.
These installations have aggressively expanded with suspicious timing: not long after LVT fully integrated with Axon's Fusus tech, and Barbara Lee's newly unelected and nepotistic OPSPOC overseeing Measure NN funds.
https://www.oaklandca.gov/Government/Boards-Commissions/Oakland-Public-Safety-Planning-and-Oversight-Commission
Fascist wolves wearing liberal sheepskins.
(At least one LVT station with an OPD sticker has been spotted, with a photo upload coming next article).
However, unlike Flock's AI / ALPR combo, there has been little attention given to this alarming situation by activists or the usual privacy advocates.
This is a preliminary report, and it will take time to document them further. The problem is hidden in plain sight.
One of the earlier warning signs for Fruitvale (where these are heavily concentrated) was a lame but foretelling June 2024 propaganda piece, from the revolution-sapping narcissist gusano who runs "Noxhegalactica Media".
https://www.noxhegalactica.com/blog-3-1/blog-post-title-one-erg6p
https://www.instagram.com/noxhegalactica/reel/DZUC0zjMXer/
https://instagram.com/p/DWucQaGEpfk/
Safetight Security, despite claiming to be a "local" Oakland company, are pushing a fleet of Trojan horses into the heart of a vulnerable community. Note how they try to associate it with "community driven" vibes and organizations (or so they claim). This is no accident, but a blatantly disingenuous attempt at normalization of Big Brother.
Make no mistake, the online/cloud connectivity with law enforcement of all tiers is a boon to predatory agencies hunting the undocumented, dissenters, or essentially anyone they want to target.
Most, if not all, businesses allowing these installations are bootlickers, openly sharing data/camera feeds with LE agencies, but even then- why should we believe these parasitic spy companies are keeping it private, unless first given permission to share from the "property owners"?
They are selling this data, according to an anonymous former employee of LVT. A disturbing, if unsurprising, revelation, given the context of Big Tech's insatiable greed.
Moving back to the much larger threat of LVT: some of them play sounds/noise through a loudspeaker, a form of hostile architecture, to deter "loitering".
(No, they are not playing recordings of hawk screeching at Grocery Outlet to scare off the pigeons- it is creating an intentional public nuisance, aimed at preventing the downtrodden from simply resting).
They most certainly contain facial recognition, infrared, ALPR, and audio recording units. Some include thermal cameras, possibly gait detection, and all are run on an AI head unit, which LVT claims is always searching for "threats".
All units transmit and receive data to and from a cloud over the cellular network, thus being more resistant to power grid/service outages.
Often, and quite illegally, they are constantly flashing the aforementioned blue LED strobes, and sometimes activate a blinding white floodlight, which is beyond painful to encounter.
[These lights can be remotely controlled by LVT, or a bootlicker customer via app. This was done to the anti-Prologis resistance as revenge for their blowing the lid off 3600 Alameda Ave (https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/03/09/18874148.php) (https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/10/03/18880434.php)]
In fact, multiple lawsuits have already been filed against both LVT and the various property occupiers for violating the ADA, as these strobes and/or noise can cause or aggravate serious health problems:
https://moonlightadvocacy.org/liveview-technologies-inc/
We will continue to compile and post the locations of these truly criminal installations. Many are located around Home Depot, along Oakland's Embarcadero, and other areas of District 5, often where the undocumented pass by or gather to find work.
It can be reasonably assumed that fascist Noel Gallo loves these abominations. Traitor! In fact, no one on the City Council or in Oakland's government has raised any concerns or opposition. Flock seems to be a lightning rod while LVT and the like slither on by.
(let me know if that is incorrect- I've found no evidence to suggest otherwise).
Trade show PDFs reveal the disturbing truth further, all by the crooks' own admission!
They are moving fast and breaking things, likely gloating internally about the anemic response thus far. They are certainly not encountering much meaningful resistance against this rollout. Come on Oakland, are we so gentrified that this is what we now tolerate? I refuse to believe the Town has lost the spirit of resistance we are (were?) so well known for.
Feel free to contribute any photos, tips, stories, locations, etc. Tell your friends and those who care about privacy to watch out for these, and treat them the same as Flock, or perhaps even worse. LVT is seriously rivaling them in terms of evil features, but with only a fraction of the same attention. If you have the means, hit them with lawsuits for ADA violations.
Cover up and stay safe y'all. These are rotten times indeed, but the people still have the power to dismantle their systems.
The question in the form of an answer is simple; will we rise up in force and take action?
They are usually (but not exclusively) mounted on mobile trailers, with large solar panels and battery storage.
These installations have aggressively expanded with suspicious timing: not long after LVT fully integrated with Axon's Fusus tech, and Barbara Lee's newly unelected and nepotistic OPSPOC overseeing Measure NN funds.
https://www.oaklandca.gov/Government/Boards-Commissions/Oakland-Public-Safety-Planning-and-Oversight-Commission
Fascist wolves wearing liberal sheepskins.
(At least one LVT station with an OPD sticker has been spotted, with a photo upload coming next article).
However, unlike Flock's AI / ALPR combo, there has been little attention given to this alarming situation by activists or the usual privacy advocates.
This is a preliminary report, and it will take time to document them further. The problem is hidden in plain sight.
One of the earlier warning signs for Fruitvale (where these are heavily concentrated) was a lame but foretelling June 2024 propaganda piece, from the revolution-sapping narcissist gusano who runs "Noxhegalactica Media".
https://www.noxhegalactica.com/blog-3-1/blog-post-title-one-erg6p
https://www.instagram.com/noxhegalactica/reel/DZUC0zjMXer/
https://instagram.com/p/DWucQaGEpfk/
Safetight Security, despite claiming to be a "local" Oakland company, are pushing a fleet of Trojan horses into the heart of a vulnerable community. Note how they try to associate it with "community driven" vibes and organizations (or so they claim). This is no accident, but a blatantly disingenuous attempt at normalization of Big Brother.
Make no mistake, the online/cloud connectivity with law enforcement of all tiers is a boon to predatory agencies hunting the undocumented, dissenters, or essentially anyone they want to target.
Most, if not all, businesses allowing these installations are bootlickers, openly sharing data/camera feeds with LE agencies, but even then- why should we believe these parasitic spy companies are keeping it private, unless first given permission to share from the "property owners"?
They are selling this data, according to an anonymous former employee of LVT. A disturbing, if unsurprising, revelation, given the context of Big Tech's insatiable greed.
Moving back to the much larger threat of LVT: some of them play sounds/noise through a loudspeaker, a form of hostile architecture, to deter "loitering".
(No, they are not playing recordings of hawk screeching at Grocery Outlet to scare off the pigeons- it is creating an intentional public nuisance, aimed at preventing the downtrodden from simply resting).
They most certainly contain facial recognition, infrared, ALPR, and audio recording units. Some include thermal cameras, possibly gait detection, and all are run on an AI head unit, which LVT claims is always searching for "threats".
All units transmit and receive data to and from a cloud over the cellular network, thus being more resistant to power grid/service outages.
Often, and quite illegally, they are constantly flashing the aforementioned blue LED strobes, and sometimes activate a blinding white floodlight, which is beyond painful to encounter.
[These lights can be remotely controlled by LVT, or a bootlicker customer via app. This was done to the anti-Prologis resistance as revenge for their blowing the lid off 3600 Alameda Ave (https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/03/09/18874148.php) (https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/10/03/18880434.php)]
In fact, multiple lawsuits have already been filed against both LVT and the various property occupiers for violating the ADA, as these strobes and/or noise can cause or aggravate serious health problems:
https://moonlightadvocacy.org/liveview-technologies-inc/
We will continue to compile and post the locations of these truly criminal installations. Many are located around Home Depot, along Oakland's Embarcadero, and other areas of District 5, often where the undocumented pass by or gather to find work.
It can be reasonably assumed that fascist Noel Gallo loves these abominations. Traitor! In fact, no one on the City Council or in Oakland's government has raised any concerns or opposition. Flock seems to be a lightning rod while LVT and the like slither on by.
(let me know if that is incorrect- I've found no evidence to suggest otherwise).
Trade show PDFs reveal the disturbing truth further, all by the crooks' own admission!
They are moving fast and breaking things, likely gloating internally about the anemic response thus far. They are certainly not encountering much meaningful resistance against this rollout. Come on Oakland, are we so gentrified that this is what we now tolerate? I refuse to believe the Town has lost the spirit of resistance we are (were?) so well known for.
Feel free to contribute any photos, tips, stories, locations, etc. Tell your friends and those who care about privacy to watch out for these, and treat them the same as Flock, or perhaps even worse. LVT is seriously rivaling them in terms of evil features, but with only a fraction of the same attention. If you have the means, hit them with lawsuits for ADA violations.
Cover up and stay safe y'all. These are rotten times indeed, but the people still have the power to dismantle their systems.
The question in the form of an answer is simple; will we rise up in force and take action?
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