Insidious "private" surveillance networks are quietly ramping up around Oakland. by The People's Watch

Liveview Technologies, Inc., and others, are violating our civil and human rights, collecting data en masse without consent, and working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement. This includes ICE, Palantir, US Secret Service and multiple unknown agencies. Axon Fusus integration with LVT has been live for over a year already.