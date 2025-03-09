Prologis' 3600 Alameda Ave Development Poisons Community & Environment by Voices for the Voiceless.

Monster Real Estate Investment Trust, Prologis, hires reckless demo company to get redevelopment done fast. They, City of Oakland, and Noel Gallo turn a blind eye to these crimes

Gallo- we see you. Peterson Vollmann, and planning commission- we see you. "City of Oakland", we see you.



Prologis and contractors- we see you. Despite your sneaky behavior, we see you partnered with Zionists too.



We know, despite your endless PRopaganda, you don't care about our community or environment. We've had enough of your empty words, and promises not lived up to. We see your cronyism for what it is.



You don't speak for this community, and we shall not allow you to rewrite history.



We never asked for 5+ months of your toxic demolition dust.



So now, we're gifting something back to you. Extensive footage has been taken of your and Wall Street's crimes within and against our community.



Get these people out of governance, and Prologis' propaganda out of Oakland schools!



More updates to come. This rot goes deeper than we could have ever imagined.



Long Live the Resistance!



Free Palestine, and all oppressed people worldwide.