top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Prologis' 3600 Alameda Ave Development Poisons Community & Environment

by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
Monster Real Estate Investment Trust, Prologis, hires reckless demo company to get redevelopment done fast. They, City of Oakland, and Noel Gallo turn a blind eye to these crimes
Toxic mess left open to elements, shockingly close to homes and Estuary.
Gallo- we see you. Peterson Vollmann, and planning commission- we see you. "City of Oakland", we see you.

Prologis and contractors- we see you. Despite your sneaky behavior, we see you partnered with Zionists too.

We know, despite your endless PRopaganda, you don't care about our community or environment. We've had enough of your empty words, and promises not lived up to. We see your cronyism for what it is.

You don't speak for this community, and we shall not allow you to rewrite history.

We never asked for 5+ months of your toxic demolition dust.

So now, we're gifting something back to you. Extensive footage has been taken of your and Wall Street's crimes within and against our community.

Get these people out of governance, and Prologis' propaganda out of Oakland schools!

More updates to come. This rot goes deeper than we could have ever imagined.

Long Live the Resistance!

Free Palestine, and all oppressed people worldwide.
§Inner City Demolition drops a huge wall without any dust control
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (626.9MB) | Embed Video
§Aerial shot of communal and waterway proximity
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
An aerial shot of the toxic mess and community immediately downwind.
§Dust from the site
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
A windshield downwind shows dust collected over the months (protected from rain).
§Car windshield
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
Shows dust collected on a car windshield over a few weeks (in between rain).
§Dusty can
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
Shows dust collected and dried on a nearby trash can
§waterway violation
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
Shows concrete slurry allowed to gather and wash down a 37th Ave stormdrain
§waterway violation
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
Polluted water pooled above the same drain when clogged.
§Sausal creek outflow pollution
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (150.6MB) | Embed Video
Shows the outlet of Sausal Creek turbid and polluted, suggesting heavy demolition runoff.
§Estuary post-storm
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
Polluted water mixing into the Oakland Estuary.
§storm drain with feeble attempt at control
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
Shows the 37th Ave storm drain with bare minimum of sediment mitigation, caustic rubble gathered in background.
Concrete rubble often leaches hexavalent Chromium into waterways when exposed to rain.

https://www.ngi.no/globalassets/bilder/prosjekter/georecirc/wascon2018_concrete_final.pdf
§Dusty loading
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
An excavator loads a truck with dusty rubble, making a plume.
§No dust control
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
Excavators recklessly demolishing structure without dust control.
Homes and children are a mere 100-200ft downwind.
§Intimidators
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
On left, a security guard brandishes pepper spray in public. On right, he and his boss intimidate photographer.
Hawk Security Group fascist pigs working thuggery for Wall Street polluters by proxy.
§Dusty gusts 1
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (1049.0MB) | Embed Video
Shows rubble left open to elements, with wind blowing towards people and wildlife.
§Dusty gusts 2
by Voices for the Voiceless.
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 12:58PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (386.1MB) | Embed Video
Wind gusts up to 45 MPH kicks up toxic dust
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$445.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code