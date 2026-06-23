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Low-Income persons are left homeless by problems in nonprofit housing sector
When Wealthy Nonprofit Affordable Housing Developers Use "Minimum-Income-Requirements" Excluding The Poor From Their Housing Projects, Where Are Poor People Expected To Go, When There Is Not Affordable Housing For The Poor?
Low-Income persons are left homeless by problems in nonprofit housing sector
Poor people are being harmed by problems with nonprofit organizations
By Lynda Carson - June 23, 2026
Oakland, CA - Reportedly, in recent days, “The Trump administration has barred Los Angeles County’s main homelessness agency from accessing federal funds while it investigates the agency’s alleged “wanton mismanagement of public funds. The move puts at risk almost $200 million that LA area service providers count on to help California’s largest homeless population.”
These are very hard times for the poor, and a look at some news headlines below reveals some of the existing on-going problems in the nonprofit housing sector affecting the poor.
San Francisco Chronicle, S.F. gave these homeless nonprofits nearly $2 billion. The salaries of their execs might surprise you.
￼
The NonProfit Times, Homeless Services Exec Charged In $23M Alleged Fraud.
￼WestCentralOnline, Fraud charges follow investigation into Lloydminster Housing Authority.
￼District of Columbia | Attorney General (.gov), Attorney General Schwalb Announces Permanent Shutdown of Nonprofits That Exploited DC Kids and Misled Consumers.
￼battlefordsNOW, Former Lloydminster Housing Authority manager charged with fraud, theft.
￼insideinvestigator.org, Affordable housing developer files lawsuit against CT Housing Finance Authority.
￼Lowell Sun, Former nonprofit director accused of stealing $280k in rental aid funds.
￼LAmag, Homeless Nonprofit Leader Indicted After Taking $23M in LA Funds.
￼Business Insider, Head of LA homeless nonprofit charged with pocketing millions, splurging on luxuries including a Hermès jacket and a trip to Vegas.
￼KQED, SF Homeless Services Nonprofit to Pay $1 Million After Investigation Found Fraud.
￼WPR, 134 households ‘at risk of going homeless’ as northeast Wisconsin nonprofit abruptly closes.
￼CalMatters, ‘A volunteer jail': Inside the scandals and abuse pushing California’s homeless out of shelters.
￼Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project | OCCRP, Non-Profit Housing Official Accused of Stealing Houses From Low-Income Detroit Residents.
￼FOX 10 Phoenix, Arizona housing department lost $2 million to fraud, Auditor General finds.
￼Outlier Media, The Dig: More on the scam rocking Detroit’s housing advocacy community.
￼
ABC7 New York, 4 charged in corruption investigation linked to NYC homeless shelter operator.
￼Star Tribune, Housing program dogged with complaints of wait times, potential fraud.
￼LAist, Judge blasts city of LA for 'fraud’ over safe sleep site funding and capacity numbers.
￼San Francisco Chronicle, S.F. homeless housing nonprofit blasted for misusing taxpayer funds.
￼LAist, Fraud investigation launched into homeless service provider for LA’s Inside Safe program.
￼CBC, Windsor housing non-profit director fired after allegations of $500K in unauthorized pay hikes for family.
￼Los Angeles Times, $2.7 million meant to build homeless housing ended up with L.A. nonprofit, court records say.
￼Deadline Detroit, Ex-Detroit Housing Official Charged With Stealing Dozens of Homes.
￼LAist, Feds announce charges alleging LA-based developers misused public homelessness money.
￼Yahoo, Nonprofit helped conceive California's homeless housing program, then left string of failed projects.
￼The New York Times, Housing Boss Earns $1 Million to Run Shelters Despite a Troubled Past (Published 2021).
￼The New York Times, Groups That Run N.Y.C. Shelters Are Riddled With Problems, Report Finds (Published 2024).
￼Arizona Daily Independent, Hobbs Faces Criticism After Audit Finds Housing Department Wired $2 Million To Fraudsters.
￼Santa Monica Daily Press, Former Santa Monica business owner arrested for stealing $10M in homeless fraud.
atlantablackstar.com, Nonprofit Housing Director Federally Charged In Deed Fraud Scheme to Steal Homes from Dozens of Low-Income Residents – and She Lives In One of the Houses.
Big Money In HUD Federal Funding Going To Nonprofit Housing Developers.
Low-Income persons are being left homeless and unhoused on the cold hearted streets of America because of problems in nonprofit housing sector.
There are billions of dollars in federal funding flowing from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), that becomes funding for nonprofit housing developers locally, and all across the nation. They are receiving the HUD federal funding from Public Housing Authorities, to subsidize their Housing Choice Voucher tenants a.k.a Section 8 voucher tenants, and their Project Based Voucher tenants.
Click here for a listing of all the Housing Choice Voucher units a.k.a. Section 8 voucher units located state by state, and city by city in 2025, that are being funded with HUD federal money, by Public Housing Authorities (PHAs).
That’s right. It’s that time of year again that nonprofit housing developers with Housing Choice Voucher tenants a.k.a Section 8 voucher tenants, and Project Based voucher tenants, are requesting huge rent increases from PHAs for the HUD subsidized housing tenants in their buildings. Some nonprofit housers are asking for as much or more than an extra $300.00 per month in rent for the HUD subsidized housing tenants in their projects from the PHAs.
Even though many nonprofit housing developers appear to be wealthy, the nonprofit housing developers getting most of their funding from Public Housing Authorities locally, and all across the nation, exclude the poor from their housing projects with “minimum-income-requirements.”
Information about some local wealthy nonprofit housing developers.
Where are poor people expected to rent some housing when “minimum-income-requirements” are used to discriminate and exclude poor people from nonprofit housing developer’s housing projects?
Bridge Housing Corporation of San Francisco. In 2024, Bridge Housing had a net income of $54,225,769, and after subtracting their liabilities from the assets, they has net assets or a fund balance of $187,769,410. Kenneth Lombard, (President/CEO), raked in a whopping $1,067,527, and $45,067 in other compensation that year.
In contrast. In San Francisco during July of 2022, TL Residences studio apartments managed by Bridge Housing wants $962 per month for a studio apartment, but they have a “minimum income requirement” of $1,924 per month for the tenant, which amounts to $23,088 per year, which is higher than the $19,370 per year, that the average person on Social Security receives annually.
Abode Services had a revenue of $158,389,185 during 2025. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets they had net assets or a fund balance of $34,828,590. Vivian Wan, Chief Executive, raked in $323,238 and $10,262 in other compensation that year.
Resources for Community Development (RCD) in 2024 had a revenue of $23,269,910. After subtracting the liabilities from their assets, they had net assets or a fund balance of $74,301,835. Dan Sawsilak raked in $225,019 and $55,612 in other compensation that year.
Villa Vasconcellos 1515 Geary Rd. Walnut Creek, CA 94597 The John Stewart Co. & RCD Leasing: (925) 465-5462 villavasco [at] jsco.net
1BR: $743-1,279/mo *Senior housing, 55+
Minimum Income: 1BR: $1,486-$2,558/mo
Community Housing Development Corporation of North Richmond had a revenue of $25,156,598 in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had $43,654,619 in net assets or fund balance. Donald A. Gilmore, Executive Director, raked in $322,204 in compensation that year.
Eden Housing had a revenue of $85,982,657 in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had $544,930,255 in net assets or fund balance. Linda Mandolini, President/Director, raked in $622,898, plus $39,896 in other compensation that year.
Mercy Housing California had a revenue of $37,570,015, in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets or a fund balance of $136,249,763. Doug Shoemaker, President, raked in $295,887, plus $22,009 in other compensation that year.
MidPen Housing Corporation had $55,417,692 in revenue in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets or fund balance of $311,151,565.
Satellite Affording Housing Associates had a revenue of $29,135,224 in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had $91,144,093 in net assets or fund balance. Susan Friedland, CEO, raked in $337,373, plus $32,916 in other compensation that year.
Reportedly, "minimum-income-requirements" during the month of February 2026, in Alameda County:
Hillegass Avenue Apartments 2500 Hillegass Avenue Berkeley, CA 94702 SAHA Phone: (877) 834-4215 sacsenior [at] sahahomes.org
Studio: $840-$1.398/mo 1BR: $960-$3,198/mo 2BR: $2,159-$3,598/mo
Minimum Income: 1 Person: $20,160/yr 2 People: $20,160/yr 3 People: $23,040/yr 4 People: $55,584/yr 5 People: $55,584/yr
Estrella Vista 540 21st Street, Oakland, CA 94612 EAH Housing Leasing: (833) 681-4418 SatCentral [at] sahahomes.org
4BR: $1,390- $2,781/mo Family Housing Occupancy minimum: 4
Minimum Income: $33,900/yr
Christian Church Homes, had a revenue of $21,834,493 in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets or fund balance of $67,329,879. Ann Rutliano, Director of Finance and Systems, raked in $289,420, plus $27,949 in other compensation that year.
Despite being a wealthy nonprofit housing developer, Christian Church Homes wants poor people to earn at least 2 times the rent per month to rent apartments in their buildings, according to their housing applications.
Chinatown Community Development Center had a revenue of $30,250,648 in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets they had $25,520,376 in net assets or fund balance. Malcolm Yeung, Executive Director, raked in $268,549, plus $8,072 in other compensation that year. Despite all that wealth, they have “minimum-income-requirements” that exclude the poor from their housing.
Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation had a revenue of $36,950,134 in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had $80,593,860 in net assets or fund balance. Roxanne Huey, CFO and Interim CO CEO, raked in $285,918, plus $27,570 in other compensation that year. Being a wealthy nonprofit housing developer, they also have “minimum-income-requirements” excluding poor people from their housing.
The John Stewart Company that rents out apartments for Resources for Community Development, and many other nonprofit housing developers also has “minimum-income-requirements” that exclude the poor from their housing.
Affordable Housing Developers That Have “Minimum-Income-Requirements” That Exclude The Poor From Their Housing In February of 2026.
William Penn Hotel 160 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin Chinatown Community Development Center Phone: (415) 775‐6211 leasing [at] chinatowncdc.org
SRO: $525-$625/mo **Available with private or shared bathroom units Maximum occupancy: 1
Minimum income: No bath: $1,050/mo With bath: $1,250/mo
>>>>>>>
Clayton Hotel 675 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94111 Neighborhood: Chinatown CCDC (415) 981-1378 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $546/mo Maximum occupancy: 1 person This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities.
Minimum income: 1 person: $1,092/mo
>>>>>>>
West Hotel 141 Eddy Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation (TNDC) (415) 561-9630 propertymanagement [at] tndc.org
SRO: $550/mo Deposit of $550 *Single Room Occupancy is for one person only. Tenants typically do not have private bathrooms or kitchen facilities. *Low-income housing (No age req.)
Minimum income: $13,200/yr
>>>>>>>
Swiss American Hotel 534 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133 Neighborhood: North Beach CCDC (415) 984-1465 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $575-$675/mo Maximum occupancy: 1 person This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities
Minimum income: 1 person: $1,150 - $1,350/mo
>>>>>>>
937 Clay Street 937 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94108 Neighborhood: Chinatown CCDC Leasing: (415) 872-9620 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $600-$650/mo This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities. Occupancy: 1
Minimum income: $1,200 - $1,300/mo
>>>>>>>
Dalt Hotel 34 Turk Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin TNDC (415) 474-7712 Dalt-Leaseup [at] tndc.org
SRO: $600-$675/mo Unit sizes: 126-268 sq ft This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities
Minimum income: $1,200
>>>>>>>
Bayanihan House 88 6th Street (& Mission St.) San Francisco, CA 94103 Neighborhood: South of Market John Stewart Company (JSCO) (415) 957-0227 roxana [at] todco.org
SRO: $631/mo *Single Room Occupancy, occupancy limit is 2 *This housing only offers shared bathrooms
Minimum income: 1 person: $47,985/yr
>>>>>>>
St. Claire Residence 585 Geary Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin Chinatown Community Development Center Phone: (415) 981-1378 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $686/month Occupancy: 1 person
Minimum income: $1,372/month
>>>>>>>
Ambassador Hotel 55 Mason St., San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin TNDC (415) 776-7666 or (415) 361-4401 propertymanagement [at] tndc.org
SRO: $700/mo **These SRO units of er private bathrooms, but kitchen is communal for all building residents
Minimum income: $1,400/mo
>>>>>>>
The Knox 241 6th Street San Francisco, CA 94103 John Stewart Company (415) 957-0616 roxana [at] todco.org
SRO: $772/mo
Minimum Income: $1,500/mo
>>>>>>>
Silvercrest Residence 133 Shipley St San Francisco, CA 94107 Salvation Army Phone: (415) 543-5381
Studio: $990/mo ***Senior Building, 55+
Minimum Income: $1,980/mo
>>>>>>>
Autumn Glow Alzheimer’s Care 654 Grove St San Francisco, CA 94102 Self Help for the Elderly (415) 934-1622
Studio: $1,250/mo ***Senior Housing 60+, Requires proof of Alzheimer’s or dementia
Minimum Income: $2,500/mo
>>>>>>>
AVA Nob Hill 965 Sutter Street San Francisco, CA 94109 Neighborhood: Nob Hill Avalon Bay Communities Phone: (415) 928-0840
Studio: $1,364/mo 1BR: $1,599/mo 2BR: $1,754/mo +$50/mo fee for Wi-Fi
Minimum income: Studio: $31,464/yr 1BR: $35,967/yr 2BR: $40,464/yr
>>>>>>>
Yerba Buena Commons 88 Perry St. (& 3rd St.) San Francisco, CA 94107 Neighborhood: South of Market Yerba Buena Commons Contact Leasing Office: (415) 729-1709 info [at] yerbabuenacommons.com
Studio: $1,495/mo w/ $1,495 deposit *Low-Income housing (No age req.)
Minimum income: $30,000/yr
>>>>>>>
949 Post 949 Post Street San Francisco, CA 94109 MOHCD Lisa Moorehead-Carr (916) 686-4126 thegeorgemiddleincome [at] gmail.com
Studio: $1,545/mo *Senior Housing 55+
Minimum Income: $3,090/mo
>>>>>>>
285 Turk Street 285 Turk Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Doorway Housing Portal Junli Dai (415) 368-2349 housing [at] sfclt.org
Studio: $1,695/mo
Minimum Income: $3,390/mo
>>>>>>>
Reportedly, during the month of February 2026, in Alameda County:
Hillegass Avenue Apartments 2500 Hillegass Avenue Berkeley, CA 94702 SAHA Phone: (877) 834-4215 sacsenior [at] sahahomes.org
Studio: $840-$1.398/mo 1BR: $960-$3,198/mo 2BR: $2,159-$3,598/mo
Minimum Income: 1 Person: $20,160/yr 2 People: $20,160/yr 3 People: $23,040/yr 4 People: $55,584/yr 5 People: $55,584/yr
>>>>>>>
Northgate Terrace 550 24th Street Oakland, CA 94612 Northgate Terrace (510) 465-9346
Studio: $1,050-$1,500/mo *Senior Housing, 62+
Minimum Income: $2,100/mo
>>>>>>>
Avalon Union City 24 Union Square Union City, CA 94587 Avalon (510) 475-9880
1BR: $1,354, $1,674/mo 2BR: $1,486, $1,846/mo 3BR: $1,587, $1,987/mo
Minimum Income: $2,650/mo
>>>>>>>
Estrella Vista 540 21st Street, Oakland, CA 94612 EAH Housing Leasing: (833) 681-4418 SatCentral [at] sahahomes.org
4BR: $1,390- $2,781/mo Family Housing Occupancy minimum: 4
Minimum Income: $33,900/yr
>>>>>>>
Oakland Station Senior 1428 105th Avenue Oakland, CA 94603 Oakland Station Senior Leasing: (510) 319-2784
1BR: $1,424/mo 2BR: $1,698/mo *Senior Housing, 62+
Minimum Income: 2x rent
>>>>>>>
Contra Costa County:
Villa Vasconcellos 1515 Geary Rd. Walnut Creek, CA 94597 The John Stewart Co. & RCD Leasing: (925) 465-5462 villavasco [at] jsco.net
1BR: $743-1,279/mo *Senior housing, 55+
Minimum Income: 1BR: $1,486-$2,558/mo
>>>>>>>
Avalon Walnut Creek 1001 Harvey Dr., Ste. 156 Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Avalon Walnut Creek Leasing: (925) 378-4664 avalonwalnutcreek [at] avalonbay.com
Studio: $2,060/mo 1BR: $2,420/mo 2BR: $3,095/mo 3BR: $3,385/mo
Minimum income: 2x rent
>>>>>>>
The Oaks Apartments 3073 North Main Street Walnut Creek, CA 95127 EAH Housing Main Office:(925) 937-5559
2BR: $1,568-$1,901/mo 3BR: $1,797-$2,181/mo 4BR: $2,417/mo *Family Housing Occupancy required: 1-9
Minimum income: 1 person: $45,720/yr
>>>>>>>
For more listings of local nonprofit housing developers requiring “minimum-income-requirements” excluding the poor from their housing projects, click on the links below…
December 2025, Minimum income requirements listings…
https://tinyurl.com/rcu6j5fk
November 2025, Minimum income requirement listings…
https://tinyurl.com/2t3zzuue
September 2025, Minimum income requirements listings…
https://tinyurl.com/3wk9pc5u
August 2025, Minimum income requirements listings…
https://tinyurl.com/3kr5ys27
June 2025, Minimum income requirements listings…
https://tinyurl.com/2atw58s3
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Poor people are being harmed by problems with nonprofit organizations
By Lynda Carson - June 23, 2026
Oakland, CA - Reportedly, in recent days, “The Trump administration has barred Los Angeles County’s main homelessness agency from accessing federal funds while it investigates the agency’s alleged “wanton mismanagement of public funds. The move puts at risk almost $200 million that LA area service providers count on to help California’s largest homeless population.”
These are very hard times for the poor, and a look at some news headlines below reveals some of the existing on-going problems in the nonprofit housing sector affecting the poor.
San Francisco Chronicle, S.F. gave these homeless nonprofits nearly $2 billion. The salaries of their execs might surprise you.
￼
The NonProfit Times, Homeless Services Exec Charged In $23M Alleged Fraud.
￼WestCentralOnline, Fraud charges follow investigation into Lloydminster Housing Authority.
￼District of Columbia | Attorney General (.gov), Attorney General Schwalb Announces Permanent Shutdown of Nonprofits That Exploited DC Kids and Misled Consumers.
￼battlefordsNOW, Former Lloydminster Housing Authority manager charged with fraud, theft.
￼insideinvestigator.org, Affordable housing developer files lawsuit against CT Housing Finance Authority.
￼Lowell Sun, Former nonprofit director accused of stealing $280k in rental aid funds.
￼LAmag, Homeless Nonprofit Leader Indicted After Taking $23M in LA Funds.
￼Business Insider, Head of LA homeless nonprofit charged with pocketing millions, splurging on luxuries including a Hermès jacket and a trip to Vegas.
￼KQED, SF Homeless Services Nonprofit to Pay $1 Million After Investigation Found Fraud.
￼WPR, 134 households ‘at risk of going homeless’ as northeast Wisconsin nonprofit abruptly closes.
￼CalMatters, ‘A volunteer jail': Inside the scandals and abuse pushing California’s homeless out of shelters.
￼Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project | OCCRP, Non-Profit Housing Official Accused of Stealing Houses From Low-Income Detroit Residents.
￼FOX 10 Phoenix, Arizona housing department lost $2 million to fraud, Auditor General finds.
￼Outlier Media, The Dig: More on the scam rocking Detroit’s housing advocacy community.
￼
ABC7 New York, 4 charged in corruption investigation linked to NYC homeless shelter operator.
￼Star Tribune, Housing program dogged with complaints of wait times, potential fraud.
￼LAist, Judge blasts city of LA for 'fraud’ over safe sleep site funding and capacity numbers.
￼San Francisco Chronicle, S.F. homeless housing nonprofit blasted for misusing taxpayer funds.
￼LAist, Fraud investigation launched into homeless service provider for LA’s Inside Safe program.
￼CBC, Windsor housing non-profit director fired after allegations of $500K in unauthorized pay hikes for family.
￼Los Angeles Times, $2.7 million meant to build homeless housing ended up with L.A. nonprofit, court records say.
￼Deadline Detroit, Ex-Detroit Housing Official Charged With Stealing Dozens of Homes.
￼LAist, Feds announce charges alleging LA-based developers misused public homelessness money.
￼Yahoo, Nonprofit helped conceive California's homeless housing program, then left string of failed projects.
￼The New York Times, Housing Boss Earns $1 Million to Run Shelters Despite a Troubled Past (Published 2021).
￼The New York Times, Groups That Run N.Y.C. Shelters Are Riddled With Problems, Report Finds (Published 2024).
￼Arizona Daily Independent, Hobbs Faces Criticism After Audit Finds Housing Department Wired $2 Million To Fraudsters.
￼Santa Monica Daily Press, Former Santa Monica business owner arrested for stealing $10M in homeless fraud.
atlantablackstar.com, Nonprofit Housing Director Federally Charged In Deed Fraud Scheme to Steal Homes from Dozens of Low-Income Residents – and She Lives In One of the Houses.
Big Money In HUD Federal Funding Going To Nonprofit Housing Developers.
Low-Income persons are being left homeless and unhoused on the cold hearted streets of America because of problems in nonprofit housing sector.
There are billions of dollars in federal funding flowing from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), that becomes funding for nonprofit housing developers locally, and all across the nation. They are receiving the HUD federal funding from Public Housing Authorities, to subsidize their Housing Choice Voucher tenants a.k.a Section 8 voucher tenants, and their Project Based Voucher tenants.
Click here for a listing of all the Housing Choice Voucher units a.k.a. Section 8 voucher units located state by state, and city by city in 2025, that are being funded with HUD federal money, by Public Housing Authorities (PHAs).
That’s right. It’s that time of year again that nonprofit housing developers with Housing Choice Voucher tenants a.k.a Section 8 voucher tenants, and Project Based voucher tenants, are requesting huge rent increases from PHAs for the HUD subsidized housing tenants in their buildings. Some nonprofit housers are asking for as much or more than an extra $300.00 per month in rent for the HUD subsidized housing tenants in their projects from the PHAs.
Even though many nonprofit housing developers appear to be wealthy, the nonprofit housing developers getting most of their funding from Public Housing Authorities locally, and all across the nation, exclude the poor from their housing projects with “minimum-income-requirements.”
Information about some local wealthy nonprofit housing developers.
Where are poor people expected to rent some housing when “minimum-income-requirements” are used to discriminate and exclude poor people from nonprofit housing developer’s housing projects?
Bridge Housing Corporation of San Francisco. In 2024, Bridge Housing had a net income of $54,225,769, and after subtracting their liabilities from the assets, they has net assets or a fund balance of $187,769,410. Kenneth Lombard, (President/CEO), raked in a whopping $1,067,527, and $45,067 in other compensation that year.
In contrast. In San Francisco during July of 2022, TL Residences studio apartments managed by Bridge Housing wants $962 per month for a studio apartment, but they have a “minimum income requirement” of $1,924 per month for the tenant, which amounts to $23,088 per year, which is higher than the $19,370 per year, that the average person on Social Security receives annually.
Abode Services had a revenue of $158,389,185 during 2025. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets they had net assets or a fund balance of $34,828,590. Vivian Wan, Chief Executive, raked in $323,238 and $10,262 in other compensation that year.
Resources for Community Development (RCD) in 2024 had a revenue of $23,269,910. After subtracting the liabilities from their assets, they had net assets or a fund balance of $74,301,835. Dan Sawsilak raked in $225,019 and $55,612 in other compensation that year.
Villa Vasconcellos 1515 Geary Rd. Walnut Creek, CA 94597 The John Stewart Co. & RCD Leasing: (925) 465-5462 villavasco [at] jsco.net
1BR: $743-1,279/mo *Senior housing, 55+
Minimum Income: 1BR: $1,486-$2,558/mo
Community Housing Development Corporation of North Richmond had a revenue of $25,156,598 in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had $43,654,619 in net assets or fund balance. Donald A. Gilmore, Executive Director, raked in $322,204 in compensation that year.
Eden Housing had a revenue of $85,982,657 in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had $544,930,255 in net assets or fund balance. Linda Mandolini, President/Director, raked in $622,898, plus $39,896 in other compensation that year.
Mercy Housing California had a revenue of $37,570,015, in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets or a fund balance of $136,249,763. Doug Shoemaker, President, raked in $295,887, plus $22,009 in other compensation that year.
MidPen Housing Corporation had $55,417,692 in revenue in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets or fund balance of $311,151,565.
Satellite Affording Housing Associates had a revenue of $29,135,224 in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had $91,144,093 in net assets or fund balance. Susan Friedland, CEO, raked in $337,373, plus $32,916 in other compensation that year.
Reportedly, "minimum-income-requirements" during the month of February 2026, in Alameda County:
Hillegass Avenue Apartments 2500 Hillegass Avenue Berkeley, CA 94702 SAHA Phone: (877) 834-4215 sacsenior [at] sahahomes.org
Studio: $840-$1.398/mo 1BR: $960-$3,198/mo 2BR: $2,159-$3,598/mo
Minimum Income: 1 Person: $20,160/yr 2 People: $20,160/yr 3 People: $23,040/yr 4 People: $55,584/yr 5 People: $55,584/yr
Estrella Vista 540 21st Street, Oakland, CA 94612 EAH Housing Leasing: (833) 681-4418 SatCentral [at] sahahomes.org
4BR: $1,390- $2,781/mo Family Housing Occupancy minimum: 4
Minimum Income: $33,900/yr
Christian Church Homes, had a revenue of $21,834,493 in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets or fund balance of $67,329,879. Ann Rutliano, Director of Finance and Systems, raked in $289,420, plus $27,949 in other compensation that year.
Despite being a wealthy nonprofit housing developer, Christian Church Homes wants poor people to earn at least 2 times the rent per month to rent apartments in their buildings, according to their housing applications.
Chinatown Community Development Center had a revenue of $30,250,648 in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets they had $25,520,376 in net assets or fund balance. Malcolm Yeung, Executive Director, raked in $268,549, plus $8,072 in other compensation that year. Despite all that wealth, they have “minimum-income-requirements” that exclude the poor from their housing.
Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation had a revenue of $36,950,134 in 2024. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had $80,593,860 in net assets or fund balance. Roxanne Huey, CFO and Interim CO CEO, raked in $285,918, plus $27,570 in other compensation that year. Being a wealthy nonprofit housing developer, they also have “minimum-income-requirements” excluding poor people from their housing.
The John Stewart Company that rents out apartments for Resources for Community Development, and many other nonprofit housing developers also has “minimum-income-requirements” that exclude the poor from their housing.
Affordable Housing Developers That Have “Minimum-Income-Requirements” That Exclude The Poor From Their Housing In February of 2026.
William Penn Hotel 160 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin Chinatown Community Development Center Phone: (415) 775‐6211 leasing [at] chinatowncdc.org
SRO: $525-$625/mo **Available with private or shared bathroom units Maximum occupancy: 1
Minimum income: No bath: $1,050/mo With bath: $1,250/mo
>>>>>>>
Clayton Hotel 675 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94111 Neighborhood: Chinatown CCDC (415) 981-1378 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $546/mo Maximum occupancy: 1 person This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities.
Minimum income: 1 person: $1,092/mo
>>>>>>>
West Hotel 141 Eddy Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation (TNDC) (415) 561-9630 propertymanagement [at] tndc.org
SRO: $550/mo Deposit of $550 *Single Room Occupancy is for one person only. Tenants typically do not have private bathrooms or kitchen facilities. *Low-income housing (No age req.)
Minimum income: $13,200/yr
>>>>>>>
Swiss American Hotel 534 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133 Neighborhood: North Beach CCDC (415) 984-1465 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $575-$675/mo Maximum occupancy: 1 person This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities
Minimum income: 1 person: $1,150 - $1,350/mo
>>>>>>>
937 Clay Street 937 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94108 Neighborhood: Chinatown CCDC Leasing: (415) 872-9620 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $600-$650/mo This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities. Occupancy: 1
Minimum income: $1,200 - $1,300/mo
>>>>>>>
Dalt Hotel 34 Turk Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin TNDC (415) 474-7712 Dalt-Leaseup [at] tndc.org
SRO: $600-$675/mo Unit sizes: 126-268 sq ft This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities
Minimum income: $1,200
>>>>>>>
Bayanihan House 88 6th Street (& Mission St.) San Francisco, CA 94103 Neighborhood: South of Market John Stewart Company (JSCO) (415) 957-0227 roxana [at] todco.org
SRO: $631/mo *Single Room Occupancy, occupancy limit is 2 *This housing only offers shared bathrooms
Minimum income: 1 person: $47,985/yr
>>>>>>>
St. Claire Residence 585 Geary Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin Chinatown Community Development Center Phone: (415) 981-1378 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $686/month Occupancy: 1 person
Minimum income: $1,372/month
>>>>>>>
Ambassador Hotel 55 Mason St., San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin TNDC (415) 776-7666 or (415) 361-4401 propertymanagement [at] tndc.org
SRO: $700/mo **These SRO units of er private bathrooms, but kitchen is communal for all building residents
Minimum income: $1,400/mo
>>>>>>>
The Knox 241 6th Street San Francisco, CA 94103 John Stewart Company (415) 957-0616 roxana [at] todco.org
SRO: $772/mo
Minimum Income: $1,500/mo
>>>>>>>
Silvercrest Residence 133 Shipley St San Francisco, CA 94107 Salvation Army Phone: (415) 543-5381
Studio: $990/mo ***Senior Building, 55+
Minimum Income: $1,980/mo
>>>>>>>
Autumn Glow Alzheimer’s Care 654 Grove St San Francisco, CA 94102 Self Help for the Elderly (415) 934-1622
Studio: $1,250/mo ***Senior Housing 60+, Requires proof of Alzheimer’s or dementia
Minimum Income: $2,500/mo
>>>>>>>
AVA Nob Hill 965 Sutter Street San Francisco, CA 94109 Neighborhood: Nob Hill Avalon Bay Communities Phone: (415) 928-0840
Studio: $1,364/mo 1BR: $1,599/mo 2BR: $1,754/mo +$50/mo fee for Wi-Fi
Minimum income: Studio: $31,464/yr 1BR: $35,967/yr 2BR: $40,464/yr
>>>>>>>
Yerba Buena Commons 88 Perry St. (& 3rd St.) San Francisco, CA 94107 Neighborhood: South of Market Yerba Buena Commons Contact Leasing Office: (415) 729-1709 info [at] yerbabuenacommons.com
Studio: $1,495/mo w/ $1,495 deposit *Low-Income housing (No age req.)
Minimum income: $30,000/yr
>>>>>>>
949 Post 949 Post Street San Francisco, CA 94109 MOHCD Lisa Moorehead-Carr (916) 686-4126 thegeorgemiddleincome [at] gmail.com
Studio: $1,545/mo *Senior Housing 55+
Minimum Income: $3,090/mo
>>>>>>>
285 Turk Street 285 Turk Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Doorway Housing Portal Junli Dai (415) 368-2349 housing [at] sfclt.org
Studio: $1,695/mo
Minimum Income: $3,390/mo
>>>>>>>
Reportedly, during the month of February 2026, in Alameda County:
Hillegass Avenue Apartments 2500 Hillegass Avenue Berkeley, CA 94702 SAHA Phone: (877) 834-4215 sacsenior [at] sahahomes.org
Studio: $840-$1.398/mo 1BR: $960-$3,198/mo 2BR: $2,159-$3,598/mo
Minimum Income: 1 Person: $20,160/yr 2 People: $20,160/yr 3 People: $23,040/yr 4 People: $55,584/yr 5 People: $55,584/yr
>>>>>>>
Northgate Terrace 550 24th Street Oakland, CA 94612 Northgate Terrace (510) 465-9346
Studio: $1,050-$1,500/mo *Senior Housing, 62+
Minimum Income: $2,100/mo
>>>>>>>
Avalon Union City 24 Union Square Union City, CA 94587 Avalon (510) 475-9880
1BR: $1,354, $1,674/mo 2BR: $1,486, $1,846/mo 3BR: $1,587, $1,987/mo
Minimum Income: $2,650/mo
>>>>>>>
Estrella Vista 540 21st Street, Oakland, CA 94612 EAH Housing Leasing: (833) 681-4418 SatCentral [at] sahahomes.org
4BR: $1,390- $2,781/mo Family Housing Occupancy minimum: 4
Minimum Income: $33,900/yr
>>>>>>>
Oakland Station Senior 1428 105th Avenue Oakland, CA 94603 Oakland Station Senior Leasing: (510) 319-2784
1BR: $1,424/mo 2BR: $1,698/mo *Senior Housing, 62+
Minimum Income: 2x rent
>>>>>>>
Contra Costa County:
Villa Vasconcellos 1515 Geary Rd. Walnut Creek, CA 94597 The John Stewart Co. & RCD Leasing: (925) 465-5462 villavasco [at] jsco.net
1BR: $743-1,279/mo *Senior housing, 55+
Minimum Income: 1BR: $1,486-$2,558/mo
>>>>>>>
Avalon Walnut Creek 1001 Harvey Dr., Ste. 156 Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Avalon Walnut Creek Leasing: (925) 378-4664 avalonwalnutcreek [at] avalonbay.com
Studio: $2,060/mo 1BR: $2,420/mo 2BR: $3,095/mo 3BR: $3,385/mo
Minimum income: 2x rent
>>>>>>>
The Oaks Apartments 3073 North Main Street Walnut Creek, CA 95127 EAH Housing Main Office:(925) 937-5559
2BR: $1,568-$1,901/mo 3BR: $1,797-$2,181/mo 4BR: $2,417/mo *Family Housing Occupancy required: 1-9
Minimum income: 1 person: $45,720/yr
>>>>>>>
For more listings of local nonprofit housing developers requiring “minimum-income-requirements” excluding the poor from their housing projects, click on the links below…
December 2025, Minimum income requirements listings…
https://tinyurl.com/rcu6j5fk
November 2025, Minimum income requirement listings…
https://tinyurl.com/2t3zzuue
September 2025, Minimum income requirements listings…
https://tinyurl.com/3wk9pc5u
August 2025, Minimum income requirements listings…
https://tinyurl.com/3kr5ys27
June 2025, Minimum income requirements listings…
https://tinyurl.com/2atw58s3
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
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