Minimum income requirements exclude poor people from affordable housing
Many People Are Homeless and Unhoused In The Bay Area Because "Minimum Income Requirements" In Many So-Called Affordable Housing Projects, Exclude Poor People From Their Projects.
Minimum income requirements exclude poor people from affordable housing
Bay Area affordable housing developers use minimum income requirements that exclude the poor
By Lynda Carson - February 14, 2026
Oakland, CA - Many poor people in the Bay Area, believe that affordable housing is not affordable to them because of the “minimum income requirements,” that exclude them from the so-called affordable housing projects, resulting in homelessness.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in 2024, it has estimated that 771,480 people experienced homelessness in the United States on a single night in January 2024. Reports citing the 2024 point-in-time count list California as having 187,084 people experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2024 (about 28% of the national total).
The homeless crisis in the Bay Area has the third largest homelessness population in the country, behind Los Angeles, and New York City, according to reports.
Making matters worse, many nonprofit so-called affordable housing developers in the Bay Area have “minimum income requirements” at their so-called affordable housing projects, that exclude the poor.
Definition of affordable housing? According to Wikipedia, in part it says, “Affordable housing is housing which is deemed affordable to those with a household income at or below the median, as rated by the national government or a local government by a recognized housing affordability index. Most of the literature on affordable housing refers to mortgages and a number of forms that exist along a continuum – from emergency homeless shelters, to transitional housing, to non-market rental (also known as social or subsidized housing), to formal and informal rental, indigenous housing, and ending with affordable home ownership. Demand for affordable housing is generally associated with a decrease in housing affordability, such as rent increases, in addition to increased homelessness.”
Minimum Income Requirements Exclude Poor People From Affordable Housing In The Bay Area:
According to news reports, “As of late 2025/early 2026, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retired workers in California is approximately $1,935 to $1,966. While this is the average, amounts vary significantly based on individual career earnings, retirement age, and the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) applied for 2026.”
The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments maximum monthly benefit for an individual in California, combining federal and state funds, can reach approximately $943 to over $1,200 depending on living arrangements.
Many people on a fixed income such as Social Security, or SSI, cannot afford to reside in many so-called affordable housing projects in the Bay Area.
Affordable Housing That May Not be Affordable To The Poor:
Who doesn’t support the concept of “Affordable Housing?” As rents climb to ever-ascending heights and ever more people are pushed from their housing, ‘affordable housing’ is like motherhood and apple pie for activists and elected officials alike.
But are affordable housing projects truly affordable to people with disabilities who are low income or have SSI as their only income?
Some people believe that the term 'affordable housing,' is often a misnomer because its income standards are too high for people with disabilities who receive SSI, and other individuals who are very low income persons.
Minimum Income Requirements Exclude Poor People From So-Called Affordable Housing Projects:
Reportedly, further below are some listings with “minimum income requirements” during the month of February 2026, in some so-called affordable housing projects, in the San Francisco Bay Area:
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Affordable Housing:
William Penn Hotel 160 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin Chinatown Community Development Center Phone: (415) 775‐6211 leasing [at] chinatowncdc.org
SRO: $525-$625/mo **Available with private or shared bathroom units Maximum occupancy: 1
Minimum income: No bath: $1,050/mo With bath: $1,250/mo
>>>>>>>
Clayton Hotel 675 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94111 Neighborhood: Chinatown CCDC (415) 981-1378 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $546/mo Maximum occupancy: 1 person This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities.
Minimum income: 1 person: $1,092/mo
>>>>>>>
West Hotel 141 Eddy Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation (TNDC) (415) 561-9630 propertymanagement [at] tndc.org
SRO: $550/mo Deposit of $550 *Single Room Occupancy is for one person only. Tenants typically do not have private bathrooms or kitchen facilities. *Low-income housing (No age req.)
Minimum income: $13,200/yr
>>>>>>>
Swiss American Hotel 534 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133 Neighborhood: North Beach CCDC (415) 984-1465 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $575-$675/mo Maximum occupancy: 1 person This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities
Minimum income: 1 person: $1,150 - $1,350/mo
>>>>>>>
937 Clay Street 937 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94108 Neighborhood: Chinatown CCDC Leasing: (415) 872-9620 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $600-$650/mo This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities. Occupancy: 1
Minimum income: $1,200 - $1,300/mo
>>>>>>>
Dalt Hotel 34 Turk Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin TNDC (415) 474-7712 Dalt-Leaseup [at] tndc.org
SRO: $600-$675/mo Unit sizes: 126-268 sq ft This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities
Minimum income: $1,200
>>>>>>>
Bayanihan House 88 6th Street (& Mission St.) San Francisco, CA 94103 Neighborhood: South of Market John Stewart Company (JSCO) (415) 957-0227 roxana [at] todco.org
SRO: $631/mo *Single Room Occupancy, occupancy limit is 2 *This housing only offers shared bathrooms
Minimum income: 1 person: $47,985/yr
>>>>>>>
St. Claire Residence 585 Geary Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin Chinatown Community Development Center Phone: (415) 981-1378 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $686/month Occupancy: 1 person
Minimum income: $1,372/month
>>>>>>>
Ambassador Hotel 55 Mason St., San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin TNDC (415) 776-7666 or (415) 361-4401 propertymanagement [at] tndc.org
SRO: $700/mo **These SRO units of er private bathrooms, but kitchen is communal for all building residents
Minimum income: $1,400/mo
>>>>>>>
The Knox 241 6th Street San Francisco, CA 94103 John Stewart Company (415) 957-0616 roxana [at] todco.org
SRO: $772/mo
Minimum Income: $1,500/mo
>>>>>>>
Silvercrest Residence 133 Shipley St San Francisco, CA 94107 Salvation Army Phone: (415) 543-5381
Studio: $990/mo ***Senior Building, 55+
Minimum Income: $1,980/mo
>>>>>>>
Autumn Glow Alzheimer’s Care 654 Grove St San Francisco, CA 94102 Self Help for the Elderly (415) 934-1622
Studio: $1,250/mo ***Senior Housing 60+, Requires proof of Alzheimer’s or dementia
Minimum Income: $2,500/mo
>>>>>>>
AVA Nob Hill 965 Sutter Street San Francisco, CA 94109 Neighborhood: Nob Hill Avalon Bay Communities Phone: (415) 928-0840
Studio: $1,364/mo 1BR: $1,599/mo 2BR: $1,754/mo +$50/mo fee for Wi-Fi
Minimum income: Studio: $31,464/yr 1BR: $35,967/yr 2BR: $40,464/yr
>>>>>>>
Yerba Buena Commons 88 Perry St. (& 3rd St.) San Francisco, CA 94107 Neighborhood: South of Market Yerba Buena Commons Contact Leasing Office: (415) 729-1709 info [at] yerbabuenacommons.com
Studio: $1,495/mo w/ $1,495 deposit *Low-Income housing (No age req.)
Minimum income: $30,000/yr
>>>>>>>
949 Post 949 Post Street San Francisco, CA 94109 MOHCD Lisa Moorehead-Carr (916) 686-4126 thegeorgemiddleincome@gm ail.com
Studio: $1,545/mo *Senior Housing 55+
Minimum Income: $3,090/mo
>>>>>>>
285 Turk Street 285 Turk Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Doorway Housing Portal Junli Dai (415) 368-2349 housing [at] sfclt.org
Studio: $1,695/mo
Minimum Income: $3,390/mo
>>>>>>>
Reportedly, during the month of February 2026, in Alameda County:
Hillegass Avenue Apartments 2500 Hillegass Avenue Berkeley, CA 94702 SAHA Phone: (877) 834-4215 sacsenior [at] sahahomes.org
Studio: $840-$1.398/mo 1BR: $960-$3,198/mo 2BR: $2,159-$3,598/mo
Minimum Income: 1 Person: $20,160/yr 2 People: $20,160/yr 3 People: $23,040/yr 4 People: $55,584/yr 5 People: $55,584/yr
>>>>>>>
Northgate Terrace 550 24th Street Oakland, CA 94612 Northgate Terrace (510) 465-9346
Studio: $1,050-$1,500/mo *Senior Housing, 62+
Minimum Income: $2,100/mo
>>>>>>>
Avalon Union City 24 Union Square Union City, CA 94587 Avalon (510) 475-9880
1BR: $1,354, $1,674/mo 2BR: $1,486, $1,846/mo 3BR: $1,587, $1,987/mo
Minimum Income: $2,650/mo
>>>>>>>
Estrella Vista 540 21st Street, Oakland, CA 94612 EAH Housing Leasing: (833) 681-4418 SatCentral [at] sahahomes.org
4BR: $1,390- $2,781/mo Family Housing Occupancy minimum: 4
Minimum Income: $33,900/yr
>>>>>>>
Oakland Station Senior 1428 105th Avenue Oakland, CA 94603 Oakland Station Senior Leasing: (510) 319-2784
1BR: $1,424/mo 2BR: $1,698/mo *Senior Housing, 62+
Minimum Income: 2x rent
>>>>>>>
Contra Costa County:
Villa Vasconcellos 1515 Geary Rd. Walnut Creek, CA 94597 The John Stewart Co. & RCD Leasing: (925) 465-5462 villavasco [at] jsco.net
1BR: $743-1,279/mo *Senior housing, 55+
Minimum Income: 1BR: $1,486-$2,558/mo
>>>>>>>
Avalon Walnut Creek 1001 Harvey Dr., Ste. 156 Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Avalon Walnut Creek Leasing: (925) 378-4664 avalonwalnutcreek@avalonbay .com
Studio: $2,060/mo 1BR: $2,420/mo 2BR: $3,095/mo 3BR: $3,385/mo
Minimum income: 2x rent
>>>>>>>
The Oaks Apartments 3073 North Main Street Walnut Creek, CA 95127 EAH Housing Main Office:(925) 937-5559
2BR: $1,568-$1,901/mo 3BR: $1,797-$2,181/mo 4BR: $2,417/mo *Family Housing Occupancy required: 1-9
Minimum income: 1 person: $45,720/yr
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
