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Trump attacks HUD’s subsidized housing tenants again
Older photo of Lynda Carson advocating for tenant's rights while speaking before the Oakland City Council.
Trump attacks HUD’s subsidized housing tenants again
HUD’s Section 8 voucher tenants a.k.a. Housing Choice Voucher tenants are under attack
By Lynda Carson - June 19, 2026
Oakland, CA - The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s subsidized housing tenants are under attack again. The fascist, white supremacist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, and his myrmidon, HUD Secretary Scott Turner are pushing for 20 hour per week work requirements, and five year time limits for HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher tenants (a.k.a Section 8 housing voucher tenants), and Project Based housing voucher tenants. If the draconian proposals are enacted into law for the 2027 federal budget, millions of HUD’s subsidized housing tenants will be placed at risk of losing their housing, becoming homeless, and many will die as a result of being evicted, and tossed unhoused onto the cold hearted streets of America.
Many of Oakland’s HUD subsidized housing tenants will be placed at risk. Reportedly, “More than 87,000 Section 8-subsidized units were funded by Bay Area housing agencies in 2024, including about 16,000 from the San Francisco Housing Authority, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.”
HUD’s subsidized housing tenants and activists are being urged to fight back against the draconian proposals.
There are over ten million low-income people in five million federally HUD subsidized housing apartments that rely on their subsidized housing who are chronically ill, seniors, veterans, those with disabilities including the blind, and families with children.
Reportedly, according to an article with Shelterforce on June 17, 2026, in part it says, “The president’s fiscal year 2027 budget for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requested a roughly 1 percent increase for contract renewals under HUD’s tenant-based rental assistance programs—vastly insufficient to cover the full cost of renewals—proposed work requirements of at least 20 hours per week, and a five-year time limit on assisted households. If enacted, these proposals would cause households to lose their assistance, leaving more people at risk of housing insecurity and homelessness.”
According to a June 5, 2026 release with the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association (PHADA), it says, “The House Appropriations Committee has approved its Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 T-HUD spending bill along party lines, proposing approximately $71.4 billion for HUD, nearly $5.9 billion below current funding levels. The legislation includes significant reductions across several HUD programs, and while it is less severe than the President's budget request, PHADA has serious concerns about its impact on HAs and the low-income families they serve. The bill text and committee summary are available on the Appropriations Committee’s website.
The bill now moves to the full House, with the Senate expected to release its own proposed budget later this summer. As in prior years, final funding levels will be determined through bipartisan negotiations, although a Continuing Resolution remains possible if Congress cannot complete action before the September 30 deadline. PHADA will provide updates through The Advocate, Breaking News alerts, and eBlasts as the process continues.”
HUD is already experiencing a $700 million funding shortfall in its subsidized housing programs, and the above mentioned $5.9 billion in proposed funding that is below current funding levels, is disastrous to millions of HUD’s subsidized housing tenants.
Section 8 Voucher Tenants Speaking Out Against Funding Cuts In 2004.
Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) across the nation have been informed that reimbursements from HUD for fiscal year 2004 would not be based on actual current voucher costs, and instead the payments would be based on the cost of vouchers under lease on August 1, 2003, adjusted for inflation.
Back in 2004, funding cuts resulted in Section 8 voucher tenants speaking out in the City of Alameda. Reportedly, “On May 14, to 1,659 families and over 600 landlords received notice from The Public Housing Authority of Alameda, California, informing them that there may not be any rent money for the month of June. Tenants and landlords were advised to use their security deposits to pay the rent and to negotiate a way for the renters to repay back the spent security deposits. As well, tenants were given vaguely written “vouchers” that didn’t list any guaranteed rental assistance amount along with lists of referrals to other counties that apparently weren’t worth the paper they were printed on.”
Additionally, reportedly on July 16, 2004, in an article with the East Bay Times, in part it said, “Cuts to the government’s housing assistance program will increase chronic homelessness in U.S. cities, Alameda Housing Authority Executive Director Michael Pucci told a congressional subcommittee Tuesday in Washington, D.C. And in addition to his testimony, Pucci scored a big plus — $600,000 from HUD — for the Alameda Housing Authority during his trip.
Local fair-housing advocate Lynda Carson said she was pleased to hear Congress is becoming more aware of Section 8 problems.
“My gut feeling here is that people have been really slow to understand how the (budget) shortfall is affecting people,” she said.
Reportedly in SF Gate, on April 29, 2005, in part it said, “The group Save Section 8 of Marin is holding a rally opposing recently proposed federal budget cuts that will affect those who need assistance most: local housing programs and the services they provide to extremely low-income working families with children; fixed-income people with disabilities; and senior residents. Rep. Lynn Woolsey, D-Petaluma, will be the keynote speaker at the rally. She will be joined by Supervisor Charles McGlashan; Stephen Willard, program manager for Section 8, Marin Housing Authority; the Rev. Carol Hovis, executive director of Marin Interfaith Council; and activist Lynda Carson. Marion Brady, coordinator for Save Section 8 of Marin and herself a voucher-holder on disability, will bring her message to residents to "get mad and get organized."
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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HUD’s Section 8 voucher tenants a.k.a. Housing Choice Voucher tenants are under attack
By Lynda Carson - June 19, 2026
Oakland, CA - The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s subsidized housing tenants are under attack again. The fascist, white supremacist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, and his myrmidon, HUD Secretary Scott Turner are pushing for 20 hour per week work requirements, and five year time limits for HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher tenants (a.k.a Section 8 housing voucher tenants), and Project Based housing voucher tenants. If the draconian proposals are enacted into law for the 2027 federal budget, millions of HUD’s subsidized housing tenants will be placed at risk of losing their housing, becoming homeless, and many will die as a result of being evicted, and tossed unhoused onto the cold hearted streets of America.
Many of Oakland’s HUD subsidized housing tenants will be placed at risk. Reportedly, “More than 87,000 Section 8-subsidized units were funded by Bay Area housing agencies in 2024, including about 16,000 from the San Francisco Housing Authority, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.”
HUD’s subsidized housing tenants and activists are being urged to fight back against the draconian proposals.
There are over ten million low-income people in five million federally HUD subsidized housing apartments that rely on their subsidized housing who are chronically ill, seniors, veterans, those with disabilities including the blind, and families with children.
Reportedly, according to an article with Shelterforce on June 17, 2026, in part it says, “The president’s fiscal year 2027 budget for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requested a roughly 1 percent increase for contract renewals under HUD’s tenant-based rental assistance programs—vastly insufficient to cover the full cost of renewals—proposed work requirements of at least 20 hours per week, and a five-year time limit on assisted households. If enacted, these proposals would cause households to lose their assistance, leaving more people at risk of housing insecurity and homelessness.”
According to a June 5, 2026 release with the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association (PHADA), it says, “The House Appropriations Committee has approved its Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 T-HUD spending bill along party lines, proposing approximately $71.4 billion for HUD, nearly $5.9 billion below current funding levels. The legislation includes significant reductions across several HUD programs, and while it is less severe than the President's budget request, PHADA has serious concerns about its impact on HAs and the low-income families they serve. The bill text and committee summary are available on the Appropriations Committee’s website.
The bill now moves to the full House, with the Senate expected to release its own proposed budget later this summer. As in prior years, final funding levels will be determined through bipartisan negotiations, although a Continuing Resolution remains possible if Congress cannot complete action before the September 30 deadline. PHADA will provide updates through The Advocate, Breaking News alerts, and eBlasts as the process continues.”
HUD is already experiencing a $700 million funding shortfall in its subsidized housing programs, and the above mentioned $5.9 billion in proposed funding that is below current funding levels, is disastrous to millions of HUD’s subsidized housing tenants.
Section 8 Voucher Tenants Speaking Out Against Funding Cuts In 2004.
Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) across the nation have been informed that reimbursements from HUD for fiscal year 2004 would not be based on actual current voucher costs, and instead the payments would be based on the cost of vouchers under lease on August 1, 2003, adjusted for inflation.
Back in 2004, funding cuts resulted in Section 8 voucher tenants speaking out in the City of Alameda. Reportedly, “On May 14, to 1,659 families and over 600 landlords received notice from The Public Housing Authority of Alameda, California, informing them that there may not be any rent money for the month of June. Tenants and landlords were advised to use their security deposits to pay the rent and to negotiate a way for the renters to repay back the spent security deposits. As well, tenants were given vaguely written “vouchers” that didn’t list any guaranteed rental assistance amount along with lists of referrals to other counties that apparently weren’t worth the paper they were printed on.”
Additionally, reportedly on July 16, 2004, in an article with the East Bay Times, in part it said, “Cuts to the government’s housing assistance program will increase chronic homelessness in U.S. cities, Alameda Housing Authority Executive Director Michael Pucci told a congressional subcommittee Tuesday in Washington, D.C. And in addition to his testimony, Pucci scored a big plus — $600,000 from HUD — for the Alameda Housing Authority during his trip.
Local fair-housing advocate Lynda Carson said she was pleased to hear Congress is becoming more aware of Section 8 problems.
“My gut feeling here is that people have been really slow to understand how the (budget) shortfall is affecting people,” she said.
Reportedly in SF Gate, on April 29, 2005, in part it said, “The group Save Section 8 of Marin is holding a rally opposing recently proposed federal budget cuts that will affect those who need assistance most: local housing programs and the services they provide to extremely low-income working families with children; fixed-income people with disabilities; and senior residents. Rep. Lynn Woolsey, D-Petaluma, will be the keynote speaker at the rally. She will be joined by Supervisor Charles McGlashan; Stephen Willard, program manager for Section 8, Marin Housing Authority; the Rev. Carol Hovis, executive director of Marin Interfaith Council; and activist Lynda Carson. Marion Brady, coordinator for Save Section 8 of Marin and herself a voucher-holder on disability, will bring her message to residents to "get mad and get organized."
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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