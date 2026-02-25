From the Open-Publishing Calendar
HUD’s $700 million dollar shortfall places subsidized housing tenants at risk
2005 Section 8 Voucher Tenants Meeting in San Rafael to fight back against HUD's funding shortfalls, organized by Marion Brady and Lynda Carson.
HUD’s $700 million dollar shortfall places subsidized housing tenants at risk
HUD has a funding shortfall of $700 million affecting HUD’s subsidized housing programs
By Lynda Carson - February 25, 2026
In a 2/25/2026 release on the website of the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities (CLPHA) called, “HUD Estimates 2026 HCV Funding Will Not Cover Expected Shortfall of Approximately $700 Million,” it implies that HUD’s subsidized housing programs have a $700 million shortfall in 2026, affecting HUD’s subsidized housing tenants in a negative way, including possible rent increases, or voucher losses.
Reportedly, in brief, “the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) shared some information recently with subsidized housing industry stakeholders including Public Housing Authorities (PHAs), revealing that the 2026 Housing Choice Voucher a.k.a. Section 8 voucher funding that was voted on in the House and Senate recently for the FY 2026 HUD budget, will not cover an expected funding shortfall of approximately $700 million.”
$700 Million Dollar Funding Shortfall In HUD’s Subsidized Housing Programs:
Additionally, in a February 18, 2026 release on the website of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO), in part it says, “HUD sent a letter via email to housing agency executive directors discussing certain Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) budgetary issues. The letter discusses timelines, Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) prorations, offsets, and provides recommendations for housing agencies on how to manage their budgets. The letter notes that though HUD is expecting a 99% HAP proration, housing agencies should take measures now to reduce program costs to ensure that an agency’s funding meets its anticipated expenditure needs.
The letter discusses HAP prorations, renewal funding inflation factors, and offsets. The Department is currently estimating a 99% proration factor for HAP. Additionally, HUD’s two-year tool includes each agency’s renewal funding inflation factor for this year. The letter also notes that HUD will likely offset “excess reserves” from both regular agencies and Moving To Work (MTW) agencies.
The Department notes that some PHAs, despite having a high HAP proration, may not have enough funding to fully support every current participant “. . . without immediate cost savings measures.” The Department notes that it “. . . can confirm that HUD’s tools to address shortfalls in 2026 will be limited, and HUD cannot guarantee that funding will be available to resolve all shortfall needs.” Final shortfall policies will be outlined in the forthcoming 2026 HCV funding implementation notice, which will be published in the spring with housing agency funding enclosures.
The Department recommends all PHAs consider implementing the following cost savings measures (reproduced exactly below from the letter):
• “Cease issuance of new vouchers (with the exception of HUD-VASH vouchers and Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) vouchers)) [sic]
• Pause entering into new project-based voucher agreements and commitments (with the exception of public housing repositioning efforts)
• HUD strongly encourages PHAs to consider the most cost-effective methods of responsibly repositioning, including the Section 18 program
• Reduce payment standards, including ending the use of any approved exception payment standards, and remain within the basic range except for reasonable accommodations, as necessary
• Assess rent reasonableness policies and procedures to ensure compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements
• Adopt other cost savings measures in PIH Notice 2025-28, ‘Cost-Savings Measures in the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) and Project-based Voucher program.’”
HUD’s subsidized housing tenants include low- and very low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.
Additionally, currently, about 2.3 million low-income households rely on federal vouchers, administered through local housing authorities, to help pay rent. While the program is part of a $54 billion rental assistance framework, demand consistently exceeds funding, leaving long waitlists as rents continue to rise nationwide,
Reportedly, “More than 87,000 Section 8-subsidized units were funded by Bay Area housing agencies in 2024, including about 16,000 from the San Francisco Housing Authority, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.”
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) in September 2024, about the Housing Choice Voucher program a.k.a Section 8 voucher program. “Individuals and families with low incomes use vouchers to help pay for privately owned housing. The program is federally funded and run by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and a network of about 2,200 state and local public housing agencies (PHAs). More than 5 million people in 2.3 million low-income families use vouchers.”
Project-Based Vouchers: Additionally, according to the CBPP in September 2024, “Project-based vouchers, part of the Housing Choice Voucher program, provide place-based subsidies to help more than 530,000 people in nearly 290,000 households afford modest housing in the private market.”
Public Housing: In September of 2024, according to the CBPP. “The nation's 807,000 public housing units are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and several territories, with 1 in 5 of them in rural areas. As of 2020, only 55 percent of public housing homes were in low- or moderate-poverty areas, or where less than 30 percent of people had low incomes.”
That’s right. Maintaining these programs is crucial to ensuring the livelihood of 2.3 million families in the Housing Choice Voucher program, 800,000 families in the Public Housing program, 1.3 million families in Project Based Rental Assistance, and thousands of others in other rental assistance programs. Each of these programs provide a myriad of benefits for families including providing a home. For example, the Housing Choice Voucher program can, in certain instances, provide improvements to the physical and mental health of adults and can increase lifetime earnings for children. The Housing Choice Voucher program celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024 and during its entire existence housing agencies in the voucher program have been known for consistent, reliable payments to landlords. The Federal government, through HUD, cannot be allowed to default on its obligations to housing agencies, landlords, and millions of Americans.
Indeed, if there are catastrophic budget cuts to, or the elimination of HUD’s subsidized housing programs affecting the large “Public Housing Authorities” (PHAs) across the nation, reportedly “There are 700,000 private property owners that would not receive rent payments, which could lead to defaults on mortgage loans and deterioration of the properties. In addition, private developers could not only default on their loans and commitments to private equity investors, but also have to abandon additional development projects because of funding uncertainty. Further, countless construction and other private industry jobs, as well as staff at the 3,200 public housing authorities across the country, could be at risk if HUDs federal housing assistance programs are subject to a pause in federal spending, or massive budget cuts in the near future.”
The above figures only are for the nations large PHAs, and do not include the figures that may be affecting all of the smaller PHAs spread across the nation belonging to PHADA. According to PHADA https://www.phada.org/Member-Center/About-PHADA , PHADA’s 1,900 member housing agencies represent over 1.9 million low-income housing units throughout the United States. Their members manage small, medium, large, rural, and urban housing authorities that run programs including public housing, housing choice vouchers, Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), and a variety of other innovative public-private partnerships.
In Other Housing News:
HUD’s Attack On Immigrants
In a recent memo with the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), called “Industry groups ask HUD to rescind 30 day immigration reverification directive letter.” In part it says, “The letter—signed by the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO), the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association (PHADA), and the MTW Collaborative—begins by providing background and then details industry concerns about both the feasibility and legality of the directive. While the HUD press release announcing the 30-day directive referenced both PHAs and HUD-assisted owners, the industry letter focuses on the document sent to PHAs in January 2026.”
More about HUD’s vicious attack on immigrants may be found by clicking here.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
