More Sweeps of Survival Gear & Disabled Sidewalk Sleepers at Coral St. rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com) by Robert Norse

Expanded Speech to the Community at Santa Cruz City Council Tuesday afternoon on May 12, 2026

Last Tuesday, I telephoned in a rushed two-minute denunciation of police sweeps against the visible homeless on Coral St.



These are now reportedly happening on a fairly regular weekly basis, sometimes involving arrest and tent destruction.



Hopefully the situation will be exposed to the community in greater detail as this regular immiseration ritual repeats itself.



To speak out against this officially-funded cruelty is one way to stop its normalization.



It will take a lot to pressure the shameless City Council, the "hide out or get out" City Mangler Matt Huffaker, and the well-funded poverty potentate Phil Kramer and his Housing Matter hustlers to change their tune.

