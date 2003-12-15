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Vivienne Hay: Understanding Autism and Neurodiversity
Date:
Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/91996794634?pwd=46EGUyaNX7WlaCnh80UbsTPFZ57o3G.1
Meeting ID: 919 9679 4634 Passcode: 711845
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/91996794634?pwd=46EGUyaNX7WlaCnh80UbsTPFZ57o3G.1
Meeting ID: 919 9679 4634 Passcode: 711845
We’ll explore what neurodiversity means, how Autism fits within that framework, and what it’s like to navigate an Allistic-dominated world as an Autistic person. Topics include common Autistic strengths and challenges, masking and burnout, late diagnosis, and ways you can respond when someone shares their identity / diagnosis with you.
Vivienne Hay is an Autistic disability rights advocate, and a member of UUSF. A research intern at UC Berkeley and occasional facilitator for the Bay Area Autism Collective, they bring both personal and professional perspectives to this conversation.
Vivienne Hay is an Autistic disability rights advocate, and a member of UUSF. A research intern at UC Berkeley and occasional facilitator for the Bay Area Autism Collective, they bring both personal and professional perspectives to this conversation.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 10, 2026 2:29PM
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