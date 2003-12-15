Vivienne Hay: Understanding Autism and Neurodiversity

Date:

Sunday, May 31, 2026

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

We’ll explore what neurodiversity means, how Autism fits within that framework, and what it’s like to navigate an Allistic-dominated world as an Autistic person. Topics include common Autistic strengths and challenges, masking and burnout, late diagnosis, and ways you can respond when someone shares their identity / diagnosis with you.



Vivienne Hay is an Autistic disability rights advocate, and a member of UUSF. A research intern at UC Berkeley and occasional facilitator for the Bay Area Autism Collective, they bring both personal and professional perspectives to this conversation.