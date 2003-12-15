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View events for the week of 5/14/2026
East Bay Arts + Action Labor & Workers

Art-in for Real Art & Human Artists, not Ai! Tues & Thurs thruout Musk v Altman Trial

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Date:
Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Phoebe, Stop Ai
Location Details:
1301 Clay St, Oakland. Outside, in front of south wing entrance. Ron Dellums Federal Court Bldg. Look for the news cameras. That's where we'll be. Media is there because ElonMusk is suing Sam Altman. We protest the broligarchy Nerd Reich!
Real ART-In. Focus of today's protest is theft of artists’ creations by Ai companies, and replacement of artist work by Ai. Artists and others may bring all kinds of art to display (music too), and/or make art there. Bring supplies to share if you wish. Art need not be “on topic” but we particularly like protest signs, puppets, and props related to stopping or slowing Ai.

These protests continue Tuesdays and Thursdays thruout the Musk v Altman trial, which may end this week or next. (Also fine to protest there on Mondays and Wednesdays, in which case bring your own sign.)
For more information: http://www.StopAi.info
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 9, 2026 11:31PM
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