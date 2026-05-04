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Indybay Feature
South Bay Labor & Workers

May Day in San José Marks 20 Years Since El Gigante

by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
This year's May Day march in San José started at the same location as El Gigante, a name the mega march of 2006 took on due to the huge number of participants.
This year's May Day march in San José started at the same location as El Gigante, a name the mega march of 2006 took on due to the huge n...
original image (6000x4000)
Photos by Alfred Leung ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

Fight Back News estimated that this year 1500 people gathered for the annual May Day march in San José. They write: "This year marked 20 years since May Day was revived in the U.S. with the 2006 immigrant rights megamarches in protest of the racist, anti-immigrant Sensenbrenner bill."

Varied sources estimate that from 200,000 to 250,000 marched in San José on May 1, 2006.

The Sensenbrenner bill was the Border Protection, Anti-terrorism, and Illegal Immigration Control Act of 2005, a bill in the 109th United States Congress. It was passed by the United States House of Representatives on December 16, 2005 but did not pass the Senate. The bill was the catalyst for the giant 2006 U.S. immigration reform protests across the U.S.

This year's march in San José started at the intersection of King and Story, the same location as did El Gigante, a name the mega march took on in 2006 due to the huge number of participants. Unions, immigrant rights groups, and demonstrators calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza were amongst those marching this year.
For more information: https://maydaysanjose.org
§The Story of May Day
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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original image (6000x4000)
https://maydaysanjose.org
§Members of the Brown Berets Called for Israel Out of the Middle East
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
sm_sanjo_brown_berets.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
https://maydaysanjose.org
§Amongst the Speakers at City Hall, the march's final destination
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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A member of Stanford University's newly formed graduate student union
https://maydaysanjose.org
§Indigenous Leaders
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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original image (6000x4000)
https://maydaysanjose.org
§Anti GOP messaging
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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original image (6000x4636)
https://maydaysanjose.org
§Amigos de Guadalupe
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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original image (6000x4000)
Amigos de Guadalupe provides housing and rental assistance, immigration legal services, education programs, mental health services, and community organizing programs.
https://maydaysanjose.org
§Long March
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
sm_sanjolooong.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
https://maydaysanjose.org
§Approaching Intersection where Dancers are Ready to Perform
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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original image (6000x3375)
https://maydaysanjose.org
§CWA Communications Workers of America Union Member
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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original image (6000x4000)
https://maydaysanjose.org
§Marching Ahead
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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original image (6000x4636)
https://maydaysanjose.org
§UFCW Local 5 and SEIU Local 2015 Marchers
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
sm_sanjoufcw5seiu2015.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
United Food and Commercial Workers and Service Employees International Union
https://maydaysanjose.org
§Save Gaza Contingent
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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original image (6000x3375)
https://maydaysanjose.org
§Papeles Para Todos
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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Papeles Para Todos - Citizenship for All campaign
https://maydaysanjose.org
§On Street and Sidewalk
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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original image (6000x4000)
https://maydaysanjose.org
§Workers Over Billionaires
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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original image (6000x4000)
https://maydaysanjose.org
§No ICE
by R. Robertson
Mon, May 4, 2026 2:55AM
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original image (6000x3375)
https://maydaysanjose.org
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