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Community Dinner for East Bay Activists + Radical US History Quiz Contest
Date:
Monday, May 11, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
1924 Cedar Street in Berkeley
East Bay Community Dinner for Activists + Radical US History Quiz Contest
FREE FREE FREE - but bring some food to share - it's a Potluck
May 11 (Monday) 6:30-9:00 Potluck - bring whatever you want (except alcohol)
Location is 1924 Cedar Street (Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists)
Prizes for Quiz winners, topics are Women’s Rights, Black liberation, Labor Rights, and Berkeley Activism.
FREE — only 65 tickets available - RSVP at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/east-bay-activists-potluck-dinner-radical-us-history-quiz-contest-tickets-1987797640252?aff=oddtdtcreator
Co-sponsored by Humanist Mutual Aid Network
FREE FREE FREE - but bring some food to share - it's a Potluck
May 11 (Monday) 6:30-9:00 Potluck - bring whatever you want (except alcohol)
Location is 1924 Cedar Street (Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists)
Prizes for Quiz winners, topics are Women’s Rights, Black liberation, Labor Rights, and Berkeley Activism.
FREE — only 65 tickets available - RSVP at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/east-bay-activists-potluck-dinner-radical-us-history-quiz-contest-tickets-1987797640252?aff=oddtdtcreator
Co-sponsored by Humanist Mutual Aid Network
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/east-bay-acti...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 20, 2026 1:31PM
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