From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

No Monarchs Monday: Weekly Protest at Tesla in San Francisco

Date:

Monday, April 20, 2026

Time:

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Cat

Location Details:

At the Tesla Dealership, 999 Van Ness (corner of Van Ness and O'Farrell), San Francisco

No Monarchs Monday: Weekly Protest at Tesla in San Francisco



Join us to stand up for democracy, civil liberties, and the planet, and against the fascist/authoritarian Trump Regime!



ABOLISH ICE! END THE WAR ON IRAN!



Bring a sign if you have one.