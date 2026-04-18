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View events for the week of 6/13/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Racial Justice

35th Santa Cruz Juneteenth

sm_35th_santa_cruz_juneteenth_2026.jpg
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Date:
Saturday, June 13, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Juneteenth
Location Details:
Laurel Park, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz Juneteenth celebrates Black Liberation and Freedom for our 35th year on June 13th at Laurel Park behind the historic London Nelson Community Center in downtown Santa Cruz, 12 - 6pm.

Our theme this year is: ✊🏾 Resilience ✊🏾

Join us for Music, Dance, Poetry from the Diaspora, nourishing soul food, and craft booths.

🙏🏽 Honor our Ancestors at our Ancestors Altar 🕊
💪🏽 Move your body with our Moments of Movements instructors
💃🏽Dance to the park in our 2nd Line Sidewalk Parade starting at noon at the BLM Mural with a live brass and drum band led by our Honorary Grand Marshal. 🎺🥁

Gracing our stage this year:

🎵 The Joint Chiefs
🎶 Phreeborn & the Phreequency
🗣️ Gina René and the Juneteenth Choir
🎷 Karlton Heston & the Hesperians
🎸 Joe Blan Duo
🎤 Lee Earl
🎤 Mesha L
💃🏽 Tannery World Dance Youth dancers
🔊 DJ Sparkle provides the beats
🎙️ MC Maiya Lanae our host

Always FREE, there's plenty of activities for children, including the sack race and the basketball clinic.

https://www.santacruzjuneteenth.com/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2501433187...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 18, 2026 11:53AM
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