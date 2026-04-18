Santa Cruz Juneteenth celebrates Black Liberation and Freedom for our 35th year on June 13th at Laurel Park behind the historic London Nelson Community Center in downtown Santa Cruz, 12 - 6pm.Our theme this year is: ✊🏾 Resilience ✊🏾Join us for Music, Dance, Poetry from the Diaspora, nourishing soul food, and craft booths.🙏🏽 Honor our Ancestors at our Ancestors Altar 🕊💪🏽 Move your body with our Moments of Movements instructors💃🏽Dance to the park in our 2nd Line Sidewalk Parade starting at noon at the BLM Mural with a live brass and drum band led by our Honorary Grand Marshal. 🎺🥁Gracing our stage this year:🎵 The Joint Chiefs🎶 Phreeborn & the Phreequency🗣️ Gina René and the Juneteenth Choir🎷 Karlton Heston & the Hesperians🎸 Joe Blan Duo🎤 Lee Earl🎤 Mesha L💃🏽 Tannery World Dance Youth dancers🔊 DJ Sparkle provides the beats🎙️ MC Maiya Lanae our hostAlways FREE, there's plenty of activities for children, including the sack race and the basketball clinic.