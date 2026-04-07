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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/7/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services

In Response to "Housing Matters" Service Cut-Off on April 1st

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Date:
Tuesday, April 07, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
HUFF
Email:
Phone:
831-423-4833
Location Details:
115 Coral St. in front of the Funding Matters poverty-industrial complex
With water, portapotty, bathroom, shower, electrical connection, phone recharging and virtually all other services to those outside severed as of April 1st, the City-funded Housing Matters complex is severely impacting the health and welfare of hundreds of folks outside as well as the well-being of the broader Santa Cruz community.

The City Council and the Board of Supervisors colluded in cutting off the mail service more than a week ago, reportedly moving it to the Emeline complex.

Millions of dollars in government money has been provided for "Encampment Removal" for "Funding Matters: (as some of us call "Housing Matters"). Executive Director Phil Kramer apparently plans to close off and drive away folks encamped outside the entrance to his Poverty Palace. Indeed funding has been apparently rerouted to build more buildings, pay more staff, and fund the regular destruction of survival encampments at Funding Matters' doorstep.

One of the excuses floated by Kramer's management which may include "Progressives" like Don Lane --ask him!) is that the presence of squalid camps along Coral St. nearby may "traumatize" other folks being put into an adjacent building newly constructed as part of Kramer's "campus".

Water and Survival Stew will be available until it runs out along with donations from Food Not Bombs, Jumbogumbo Joe Schultz, and the Santa Cruz Chapter of the California Homeless Union.

HUFF volunteers may be providing placards and signboards for Coral St. residents to define their own reaction to the situation, their plans, and their suggestions.

They'll also be providing petitions ranging from anti-war demands to bathroom accessibility and the survival emergency.as the government's Middle East War tightens the noose around housed and unhoused alike.

More information critical and otherwise is available on the background of the "Funding Matters" closing at
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/12/14/18882213.php Worse and worse--Santa Cruz Shitty Council and Those Begging at Their Doorstep

Milder takes:
https://lookout.co/city-county-have-some-interim-replacements-for-shuttering-day-services-but-long-term-solutions-remain-uncertain/story

https://lookout.co/santa-cruz-nonprofit-housing-matters-to-end-homeless-day-services-sparking-staff-backlash/story

https://lookout.co/the-facts-on-housing-matters-day-services-dont-match-the-narrative/story


For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 6, 2026 8:19PM
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