Worse and worse--Santa Cruz Shitty Council and Those Begging at Their Doorstep rnorse3 [at] hoitmail.com) by Robert Norse

Santa Cruz's Shitty City Council lived down to its predicted subterranean level at the last (12--9) meeting before prancing off to hearth and family for Xmas celebrations. Here are two flyers distributed and posted at the weekend Food Not Bombs meals.

It was sad but predictable that Mayor Keeley's Council would ignore winter sufferings and rubberstamp the staff agenda of City Mangler Matt Huffaker.



Even sadder was the sight of activists expressing gratitude for crumbs as they obediently struggled with their two minutes at Oral Communications or on the hog-tied Consent Agenda.



Missing from the agenda was the promised License Plate Reader item. Left outside to freeze again was the majority of the unhoused community with no walk-in emergency winter shelter.

Left for dead were MHCAN, and Funding Matters (the so-called "Housing Matters" leaked shutoff of mail, showers, water, and other services on March 1..