Stop Trump’s Fascist War on Iran! General Strike Now!Tuesday, April 7, 20264:00 PMAt: SF Federal Building90 7th St., SFThe fascist war threat by Trump to “bomb Iran back to the stone age” is an attack on the entire world’s working class and people. His bombing of the largest nuclear power plant in Iranwould possibly lead to a dirty bomb nuclear explosion contaminating the entire Middle East and world.Trump has also attacked Venezuela, is strangling Cuba, is supporting the Israeli genocide and pogroms in the West Bank and is threatening wars throughout the world as well as continued sanctions on countries that oppose US imperialist demands. Israel, fully supported by the US, has threatened to turn Lebanon into Gaza and Trump has the same plans for Iran. The Democrats have helped fund these wars.At the same time, he is telling the US people that the government cannot pay for child care, medicaid and medicare but has to focus on expanding the war machine with a 50% increase to $1.5 trillion.This has even led to a split in the US military. Over 20 top officers have been removed or resigned who do not want this undeclared and Illegal war which is really a suicide mission for UStroops. We support US troops who refuse these criminal orders and arrest any officers that tell them to commit war crimes.We call on all workers and unions to support the calls for a general strike on May Day 2026, and to march together against imperialist wars abroad the capitalists here at home. We support anindependent democratic mass workers party with a program for working people against the techno fascist billionaires running the US and the world.This Tuesday is Trump’s “deadline” before his threat to bomb the nuclear power plants and expand the war globally.Join us at theSan Francisco Federal Building90 7th St./Missionto oppose this insanity and threat to the people of Iran and the world.Stop Trump’s Fascist War on Iran, Lebanon & PalestiniansUS Troops Ignore Trump’s Illegal War Orders - The Main Enemy Is At HomeUS Out of The Middle East & Close All 800 US Bases Around The WorldSTOP Union Busting, Privatization, Trade War & Shutdown The Fascist ICE With Mass Working Class ActionBuild a Global Working Class United Front Against Imperialist War and Capitalist Austerity and Attacks on The Working Class, Immigrants, Women LBGTQ, Muslims &m The OppressedInitiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party - ufclp.orgCoup 53(2019) is a critically acclaimed British documentary directed by Taghi Amirani and edited by the legendary Walter Murch (Apocalypse Now, The Godfather). It investigates the 1953 Anglo-American coup d’état in Iran (codenamed Operation Ajax) that overthrew the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and consolidated the power of the Shah.