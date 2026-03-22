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Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), cops, widespread fraud and corruption
Reports reveal that fraud and corruption are widespread in FOP and police departments!
Part 1.)
Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), cops, widespread fraud and corruption
Reports reveal that fraud and corruption are widespread in FOP and police departments
By Lynda Carson - March 22, 2026
News reports, reports from the Department of Justice, and the FBI reveal that fraud and corruption are widespread in the Fraternal Order of Police and members of police departments all across the nation…
-￼Davis Vanguard, 6 hours ago, Hayward Police Officer Charged with Accepting Bribe for Protecting Brothel.
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-￼STLPR, 6 days ago, Exclusive: Corrupt St. Louis cops sent him to prison. He's finally telling his story.
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-￼Business Insider, 3 days ago, How US police corruption actually works, according to a former NYPD cop.
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-￼fox43.com 6 days ago, Ex-police officer sentenced for juvenile sexual assault.
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-￼614NOW, Feb 9, 2026, Man running for Ohio senate funds campaign by stealing from employer, fraternal order of police.
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-Kansas City Sta, April 27, 2023, Missouri couple who worked in law enforcement admit spending thousands in union money.
-￼WDRB Nov 27, 2024, Kentucky FOP says former top official under investigation over missing money.
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-CBS News Sept 2024, McKeesport detective charged with stealing more than $1 million from FOP union lodge.
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-KSHB 41 Kansas City, May 31, 2022, St. Joseph officer, wife accused of spending $99K in police union funds for personal use.
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-￼The Providence Journal, May 24, 2028, Ex-Newport police union treasurer pleads guilty to wire fraud.
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-￼Inquirer.com, Oct 2022, Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud.
-￼WTAE, Sept 5, 2024, Former McKeesport officer accused of $1M theft from FOP lodge.
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-￼nwitimes.com, Oct 20244, UPDATE: Former Porter County cop given 15 months for FOP theft, says gambling took over his life.
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-￼WKRC, Feb 27, 2025, Covington police lieutenant removed from statewide FOP role amid investigation.
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-￼Newport Daily News, May 22 2027, Retired Newport detective, union head to plead guilty to wire fraud.
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-￼Go Local Prov, May 24 2025, News | Former Newport Police Dept. Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud of $31,000.
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-￼NOLA.com Feb 16, 2024, NOPD officer who allegedly pushed band student is also accused of payroll fraud.
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-￼FOX 13 Tampa Bay Nov 19, 2024, Hernando deputy quits after being accused of stealing money from police organization.
-￼The Providence Journal Nov 29, 2018, Ex-Newport cop who pleaded guilty to fraud now charged with having stolen iPhone.
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-￼AL.com, April 28, 2018, Former Clanton police chief sentenced to prison on fraud, ethics conviction.
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-￼Black Enterprise Oct 18, 2024, Trial Date Set For Baltimore Officer Accused Of Overtime Fraud.
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Founded in 1915, the Fraternal Order of Police is the largest law enforcement organization in the United States, with more than 377,000 members.
According to the website for the National Fraternal Order of Police, in part it says, “Patrick Yoes, National President, Norco Louisiana. ￼
“Patrick Yoes has dedicated his life to the service of others. He has been an active member in the Fraternal Order of Police since 1984. Over his career Patrick has served on commissions and charitable and community service boards. He is a strong law enforcement advocate. He has held leadership positions on his local, state and national Fraternal Order of Police boards.
Patrick’s unwavering path of service includes a commitment to education—his own as well as others. With degrees in Criminal Justice and Organizational Leadership, and a graduate of the FBI National Academy, his passion is empowering others with the tools to succeed.
With nearly 36 years as an active law enforcement officer, Patrick retired in 2020 from the St. Charles Sheriff’s Office, the sole law enforcement agency for St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, a suburb 18 miles west of New Orleans, LA. Patrick had oversight of the department’s Special Services Division responsible for a number of community outreach programs. He also served as the agency’s Public Information Officer. During his career with the agency, Patrick worked as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, school resource officer, and detective in the criminal investigation division, becoming commander of the Special Services Division.
Since joining the St. Charles (LA) local lodge #15 in 1984, he has held nearly every elected position, including eight terms as Lodge President. Patrick is also active on the state level, having served on the Louisiana State Lodge Executive Board for more than 22 years, ten as President. He is presently serving as Immediate Past President.”
Patrick Yoe, and the Fraternal Order of Police supported the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” that cuts federal funding for medicaid, medicare, food programs, hospitals, the Social Security Administration, Veteran’s programs, and other federal domestic programs helping out veterans, the poor, the hungry, the elderly, families, and those with disabilities all across the nation. During the past government shutdown a few months ago, cops were sent to patrol grocery stores all across the nation, in case the hungry people cut off from their funding in the SNAP food program were desperate enough to grab something to eat to feed their families.
Patrick Yoes, is a campaign contributor to the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump.
Patrick Yoes salary as President of the Fraternal Order of Police reportedly is $104,583 annually.
Additionally, according to the latest 990 tax filing, as the President of the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, for the 2023 calendar year, or tax year beginning 07-01-2023 , and ending 06-30-2024, Patrick Yoes raked in $151,559. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, the FOP Foundation had a fund balance of $1,756,853.
Reportedly, “Patrick Yoes, the FOP's national president, said Trump had tamped down the "defund the police" movement and supported law enforcement in the summer of 2020 during nationwide protests against police brutality after the murder of George Floyd.
"During his time in the White House, we had a partner and a leader," Yoes said. "We have your back."
Despite Trump's status as the only U.S. president in history to be charged or convicted with a felony, the former president used the room of law enforcement officers as a backdrop to attack Harris over crime.
"American cities, suburbs and towns are totally under siege. Kamala Harris and the communist left have unleashed a brutal plague of bloodshed, crime, chaos, misery and death upon their land," Trump said, adding that police are "not allowed to do your jobs."
Trump pledged unyielding support for police, including expanded use of force: "We have to get back to power and respect."
Reportedly on March 20, 2026, the DOJ moved to dismiss charges against the crooked cops accused of falsifying warrant in Breonna Taylor raid, resulting in her murder. “Federal prosecutors asked a judge Friday to dismiss the charges against two Louisville officers accused of falsifying the warrant that led police to raid Breonna Taylor’s apartment the night she was killed six years ago.
Prosecutors said in a court filing their review of the case showed the charges against former Louisville detective Joshua Jaynes and former Sgt. Kyle Meany should be “dismissed in the interest of justice.”
During 2024, the convicted felon Trump urges cop’s union to “watch for voter fraud.”
Reportedly, white supremacists have infiltrated law enforcement.
Reportedly, according to PBS, “In the 2006 bulletin, the FBI detailed the threat of white nationalists and skinheads infiltrating police in order to disrupt investigations against fellow members and recruit other supremacists. The bulletin was released during a period of scandal for many law enforcement agencies throughout the country, including a neo-Nazi gang formed by members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who harassed black and Latino communities. Similar investigations revealed officers and entire agencies with hate group ties in Illinois, Ohio and Texas.
Oakland cops take advantage of a minor.
In 2016, reportedly, “The Oakland, California, police department has fired four officers and suspended seven in a major sexual misconduct case, but critics have questioned why officers haven’t faced criminal charges and why an exploitation victim at the center of the case remains behind bars.
The disciplinary actions, announced by city officials on Wednesday, stem from a case involving a teenage girl who was sexually exploited by more than a dozen officers across the northern California region, according to numerous news reports and the young woman’s testimony.
￼Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf said she was barred from naming the officers disciplined, as critics question why there have ben no criminal charges. Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP
The Oakland, California, police department has fired four officers and suspended seven in a major sexual misconduct case, but critics have questioned why officers haven’t faced criminal charges and why an exploitation victim at the center of the case remains behind bars.
The disciplinary actions, announced by city officials on Wednesday, stem from a case involving a teenage girl who was sexually exploited by more than a dozen officers across the northern California region, according to numerous news reports and the young woman’s testimony.
In 2015, officer Brendan O’Brien reportedly killed himself and left a note that launched an investigation into widespread misconduct allegations. The Oakland newspaper East Bay Express uncovered that three officers had allegedly had sexual relations with a teenage girl when she was underage.
The girl, who goes by the pseudonym Celeste Guap on social media and in news reports, said she was a sex worker at the time. By law, however, those relationships would be considered statutory rape and human trafficking.
A total of at least 14 officers in Oakland as well as eight from other nearby law enforcement agencies are accused of taking advantage of the teenager.”
See some more reports below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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Covington police lieutenant is under investigation
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By: Molly Schramm
Posted 8:53 AM, Feb 26, 2025
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington police lieutenant is under investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office for alleged fraud and theft at the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police.
The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police told WCPO that Bryan Bogard is under investigation after an internal audit found the FOP had been a victim of fraud or theft by one of its members.
FOP President Berl Perdue Jr. said the FOP identified Bogard, the then-treasurer of the FOP, as the alleged suspect and asked the Kentucky Attorney General's Office to investigate the matter.
Bogard was removed from the FOP's executive board, and the treasurer role remains vacant on the FOP's website.
The FOP also did not specify the exact details of the alleged fraud or theft.
"The Kentucky State FOP does not tolerate illegal or unethical behavior or actions by any of its members," Perdue Jr. said in a statement.
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Aug. 12, 2025
Five takeaways from our investigation into the complex finances of Philly’s FOP
The Inquirer reviewed FOP tax records and audits to better understand the allegations of financial mismanagement at the center of the upcoming election that will decide who runs the powerful union.
https://www.inquirer.com/news/philadelphia/fraternal-order-police-finances-investigation-20250812.html
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Department of Justice reports…
MIAMI May 21, 2025 – Yesterday, Tramaine Liptrot, 43, a police officer with the City of Miami Police Department (MPD) who has been relieved of duty, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in connection with fraudulent applications for two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling over $200,000. Liptrot entered his guilty plea in Miami before U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom.
According to the facts admitted at the change of plea hearing, Liptrot, along with being an MPD Police Officer, was the owner and President of Liptrots Tax Services L.L.C (Liptrots Tax). With the assistance of an associate, Liptrot fraudulently obtained two PPP loans in the name of Liptrots Tax.
On June 22, 2020, working with the associate, Liptrot caused the submission of a false and fraudulent PPP loan application on behalf of Liptrots Tax, falsely claiming that Liptrots Tax had an average monthly payroll of $36,700 for four employees, and a fraudulent IRS Form 944 in support thereof, falsely claiming that Liptrots Tax paid its employees $440,397 during 2019. As a result of this fraudulent PPP application, Liptrots Tax obtained approximately $91,750 in PPP loan proceeds from an SBA approved PPP lender.
On March 3, 2021, again working with the associate, Liptrot caused the submission of a false and fraudulent second-draw PPP loan application on behalf of Liptrots Tax, falsely claiming that Liptrots Tax had an average monthly payroll of $43,369, and including as part of the application process, a fraudulent IRS Form 944, falsely claiming that Liptrots Tax paid $496,428 in wages and other compensation in 2020. As a result of this fraudulent second-draw PPP application, Liptrots Tax obtained approximately $108,422 in PPP loan proceeds from a different SBA approved PPP lender.
Liptrot is scheduled for sentencing on August 6, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., where he faces a possible maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
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Greenbelt, Maryland September 26, 2025 – A federal jury found Philip James Dupree, 41, of Pikesville, Maryland, and Mark Ross Johnson, Jr., 38, of Camp Springs, Maryland, each guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, arson, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and bank fraud. Dupree, a former Fairmount Heights Police Department officer, and Johnson, a former Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) officer, conspired with others to carry out the scheme.
Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the guilty verdicts with Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Baltimore Field Office, and Chief George Nader, PGPD.
According to the nine-count indictment, which included charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, arson, and bank fraud, the co-conspirators joined forces to commit two separate fraud schemes. The schemes involved filing false police reports and falsifying loss claims to obtain and attempt to obtain funds from an insurance company and three different financial institutions.
As part of the insurance fraud scheme in November 2018, Dupree and Johnson coordinated to burn Johnson’s Ford F450 truck that was experiencing mechanical and electrical problems.
Dupree “discovered” the burning vehicle while on duty in Fairmount Heights and filed an impound report containing false statements regarding the recovery of the truck.
Johnson then used the report number in support of his claim filed with the insurance company for a total loss on the truck. He also submitted altered telephone records to his insurer to hide that he had a 16-minute conversation with Dupree just before Dupree “discovered” the truck. A fire investigator, hired by the insurer, testified that the Ford F450 fire was intentionally set, and originated in the passenger compartment of the truck. The insurer, relying in part on the police report and altered telephone records, paid out more than $68,000 to the lien holder on the truck.
Then from May 2019 until June 2019, Dupree, Johnson, and others conspired to defraud three financial institutions. They coordinated the withdrawal of money from their financial accounts through ATMs so they could fraudulently claim their money was stolen. Then the co-conspirators sought reimbursement from their financial institutions.
In executing the scheme, Dupree and Johnson coordinated submitting police reports to PGPD. Through these reports, they falsely claimed their debit cards were stolen and then were used to withdraw funds from various ATMs without permission. One police report, submitted by Dupree to support his claim of a stolen debit card, was a complete fake. The report was never submitted to the Prince George’s County Record Management System. Additionally, the report included the name of a non-existent police officer as the preparer. It also carried over Johnson’s name as the “victim” from the separate report Johnson asked a co-conspirator to generate to submit to his credit union. The co-conspirators submitted fraudulent claims to the victim financial institutions seeking reimbursement for the purportedly unauthorized ATM withdrawals.
Both Dupree and Johnson are facing up to 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. Additionally, they face at least five years, but up to 20 years, for arson affecting interstate commerce, and up to 30 years for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud. Judge Lydia Griggsby scheduled Dupree’s sentencing for Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, February 23, at 1:30 p.m.
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SHREVEPORT, La. May 16, 2024 – Former Shreveport Police Department officer Jeffrey L. Peters, 55, of Shreveport, was sentenced today for one count of wire fraud, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Peters to 3 years of supervised probation and he was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $13,084.74.
Peters pleaded guilty on January 12, 2024 to the charge which was the result of his actions while employed as a Lieutenant with the Shreveport Police Department (SPD). While working at SPD, Peters was allowed to work overtime on the Community-Based Crime Reduction (CBCR) Program, which is a grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that pays officers at 1.5 times their normal hourly rate for overtime worked.
Between January 2020 and January 2021, Peters and a fellow supervisor, James Cisco, devised a scheme to defraud the SPD by claiming overtime for hours they had not worked. Peters and Cisco would each fill out and sign a Report of Overtime which stated they worked a specific time and date on the CBCR grant. Peters, in his role as Cisco’s supervisor, would certify that Cisco had actually worked the dates and times listed on the Report of Overtime. Peters would also create and submit an SPD activity report which would falsely state that he and Cisco were doing patrols in District 3, an area around SPD Headquarters. On these reports, Peters and Cisco were the only officers listed. When in truth and in fact, neither Peters nor Cisco were working overtime for SPD.
Cisco was also charged in connection with this case and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,681.29 and a fine in the amount of $2,500.
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Greenbelt, Maryland August 18, 2021 – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging an officer for the Fairmount Heights Police Department, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, and three officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) with federal charges for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud and/or mail fraud. The indictment was returned on July 28, 2021, and unsealed today. The following defendants are charged in the federal indictment.
Conrad Darwin D’Haiti, age 52, of La Plata, Maryland, of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police; Philip James Dupree, age 37, of Pikesville, Maryland, of the Fairmount Heights Police Department; Mark Ross Johnson, Jr., age 33, of Camp Springs, Maryland, of the PGPD; Michael Anthony Owen, Jr., age 33, of Accokeek, Maryland, of the PGPD; Jaron Earl Taylor, age 27, of Ft. Washington, Maryland, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department; and Candace Danielle Tyler, age 34, of District Heights, Maryland, of the PGPD.
Dupree, Johnson, Taylor, and Tyler are expected to have an initial appearance this afternoon in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt. D’Haiti is expected to turn himself in at a later date and Owen is detained on an unrelated State charge. Both will have initial appearances in U.S. District Court at a later date.
The indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Chief Malik Azziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.
According to the three-count indictment, the defendants conspired to commit three separate frauds, each of which involved filing false police reports and falsified loss claims in order to fraudulently obtain funds from financial institutions and insurance companies. The defendants were all police officers at the time of the alleged criminal activity.
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PROVIDENCE - December 20, 2018 – A former union official for the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Newport Lodge No. 8, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence today for fraudulently converting more than $31,000 in FOP funds for his own personal use.
Appearing before U.S. District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith on May 24, 2018, former Newport police officer Adam Conheeny, 46 of Portsmouth, admitted that between August 2009 and December 2014, he used an FOP debit card, wrote checks from a union account payable to himself, and withdrew cash from an FOP bank account for his own personal use. In pleading guilty to wire fraud, Conheeny admitted to fraudulently converting approximately $31,413 in FOP funds for his own use.
At sentencing today, U.S. District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith sentenced Conheeny to 3 months incarceration to be followed 2 years supervised release.
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HAMMOND - December 17, 2018 – Lawrence W. LaFlower, 43 years old, of Valparaiso, Indiana, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon on his plea of guilty to wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.
US Attorney Kirsch said, "Mr. LaFlower’s immediate guilty plea and sentence reflect the zero tolerance this District has for public officials who abuse their positions for personal financial gain. My Office, with our law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue those who corrupt their office for self-serving motives."
LaFlower was sentenced to 15 months in prison and 2 years of supervised release. The Court also ordered a money judgment forfeiture in the amount of $187,698.52.
According to court documents, between April 2013 and April 2018, LaFlower used his position as the treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police Ewalt Jahnz Lodge #165’s to embezzle over $180,000 from its investment and bank accounts. The FOP is a fraternal organization in Porter County, Indiana, whose mission is to improve working conditions for law enforcement officers and serve the public by raising money for scholarships and other programs.
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ALEXANDRIA, Va. March 25, 2021 – A Quantico man pleaded guilty today to wire fraud in connection with a scheme to embezzle over $380,000 from his former union, which represented federal law enforcement officers at the Pentagon.
“The defendant routinely embezzled money that belonged to a federal law enforcement union to fund his personal expenditures while vacationing in the Dominican Republic and to pay for his personal gambling at a casino,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “EDVA will continue to hold accountable those who steal and siphon off critical funds from our law enforcement partners.”
According to court documents, Arthur Penn, 64, served from 1999 through 2015 as the Chairman of the Fraternal Order of Police Defense Protective Service Labor Committee Pentagon, a local union that represented officers of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. During his tenure, Penn routinely embezzled funds from the Union for his personal benefit, and spent the stolen funds on gambling, to pay for a personal trip to the Dominican Republic, and for his day-to-day living expenses.
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. July 2, 2019 – The former Vice President of the Louisville Metro Police Officer’s Credit Union has been charged and pleaded guilty to a two count Information with fraud and aggravated identity theft, announced United States Attorney Russell Coleman.
“We expect our bankers to be of the highest integrity, especially those that serve the families of Louisville’s Finest,” stated U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “When financial professionals abandon this high standard, robust federal prosecution awaits.”
Josephine M. Crowe, 46, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged in a criminal Information with one count of financial institution fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft as part of a scheme to defraud the Louisville Metro Police Officer’s Credit Union of over $3 million during a four year period.
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Tuesday, October 20, 2015 - A former Miami-Dade Police Department officer was sentenced to 48 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez for his participation in a wire fraud scheme, arising out of the operation of a series of credit repair businesses.
Wifredo A. Ferrer, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office, and J.D. Patterson, Director, Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), made the announcement.
George Price, 42, previously pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349.
According to court documents, Price and his co-conspirators participated in a scheme to provide false police reports to individuals operating credit repair businesses. A co-conspirator would provide Price with identifying information of credit business customers. Price would then create false police reports, using the customers’ identifying information. The police reports would falsely represent that the customers had reported to the Miami-Dade Police Department facts consistent with having been victims of identity theft. Price would cause the false police reports to become official records of the Miami-Dade Police Department. A member of the conspiracy would cause the false police reports created by Price to be transmitted to credit reporting agencies in order to induce the removal of negative items from the credit histories of the alleged victims identified in the false police reports. Price created the false police reports in order to promote the success of the credit businesses and in return would receive payment from his co-conspirators.
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FBI reports…
▪ Former Union Official Pleads Guilty to Stealing More Than $180,000 from Organization https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/former-union-official-pleads-guilty-to-stealing-more-than-180000-from-organization Published: Mar 8th 2017Takisha Brown Dorsey pleaded guilty to a federal charge stemming from the theft of more than $180,000 from the Fraternal Order of Police.
▪ Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Nearly $475,000 from Fraternal Order of Police https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/oklahomacity/news/press-releases/former-treasurer-pleads-guilty-to-embezzling-nearly-475-000-from-fraternal-order-of-police Published: Mar 25th 2015TULSA, OKLorna Jean Vanlandingham, the former Treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police Oklahoma State Lodge and the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, pleaded guilty today to embezzling nearly $475,000 from Lodge bank accounts, announced United Sates Attorney Danny C.
▪ Former Treasurer Sentenced to Nearly Three Years in Prison for Embezzling More Than $419,000 from Fraternal Order of Police https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/oklahomacity/news/press-releases/former-treasurer-sentenced-to-nearly-three-years-in-prison-for-embezzling-more-than-419-000-from-fraternal-order-of-police Published: Jun 22nd 2015TULSA, OKThe former Treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police Oklahoma State Lodge and the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police was sentenced today to serve 33 months in federal prison for embezzling over $419,000 from Lodge bank accounts, announced United States Attorney Danny C.
▪ St. Joseph Police Officer and His Wife Indicted for $99,000 Fraud Scheme Against Fraternal Order of Police https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/kansascity/news/press-releases/st-joseph-police-officer-and-his-wife-indicted-for-99000-fraud-scheme-against-fraternal-order-of-police Published: May 31st 2022Michael A. Hardin, a St. Joseph police officer, and his wife, Sarah J. Hardin, were indicted by a federal grand jury for a $99,000 wire fraud scheme.
▪ Former St. Joseph Police Officer and His Wife, a Former Deputy, Plead Guilty to Fraud Scheme Against Fraternal Order of Police https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/kansascity/news/former-st-joseph-police-officer-and-his-wife-a-former-deputy-plead-guilty-to-fraud-scheme-against-fraternal-order-of-police Published: Apr 27th 2023A former St. Joseph, Missouri police officer and his wife, a former Buchanan County, Missouri sheriff’s deputy, have pleaded guilty to a wire fraud scheme.
▪ Former Union Official Sentenced to 10 Months in Prison for Stealing More Than $130,000 from Organization https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/former-union-official-sentenced-to-10-months-in-prison-for-stealing-more-than-130000-from-organization Published: Mar 27th 2018Takisha Brown Dorsey was sentenced to 10 months in prison on a federal charge stemming from her theft from the Fraternal Order of Police.
▪ Ex-Dallas Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Falsifying Traffic Citations https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/dallas/news/press-releases/ex-dallas-police-officer-pleads-guilty-to-falsifying-traffic-citations Published: Oct 16th 2019Mathew Alan Rushing, a former Dallas Police Officer, pleaded guilty to falsifying traffic citations in order to collect overtime pay.
▪ Miami-Dade Police Officer Pled Guilty to Wire Fraud https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/miami-dade-police-officer-pled-guilty-to-wire-fraud Published: Aug 7th 2015A Miami-Dade Police Department officer pled guilty to participating in a wire fraud scheme, arising out of the operation of a series of credit repair businesses.
▪ Miami-Dade Police Department Officer Indicted on Fraud Charges https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/miami-dade-police-department-officer-indicted-on-fraud-charges Published: Apr 2nd 2015Wifredo A. Ferrer, U. S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office, and J.
▪ Former Miami-Dade Police Officer Sentenced to 48 Months in Prison https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/former-miami-dade-police-officer-sentenced-to-48-months-in-prison Published: Oct 20th 2015A former Miami-Dade Police Department officer was sentenced to 48 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, by U.
Obstructing Justice
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/miami-dade-police-department-detective-charged-with-civil-rights-offenses-for-stealing-property-from-motorists-and-obstructing-justice
Published: Jun 18th 2015Today, the Justice Department announced that a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida charged Miami Dade Police Department (MDPD) Detective William Kostopoulos, 47, with using his law enforcement authority to violate motorists civil rights.
Jersey City Police Officer Admits Bribery Conspiracy Involving Off-Duty Work Assignments
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/jersey-city-police-officer-admits-bribery-conspiracy-involving-off-duty-work-assignments
Published: Sep 20th 2017Michael O’Leary, a Jersey City, New Jersey police officer admitted paying bribes in order to obtain compensation for off-duty work he did not perform.
Former Centre Police Officer Charged in Connection with Drug-Planting Scheme
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/birmingham/news/former-centre-police-officer-charged-in-connection-with-drug-planting-scheme
Published: Aug 15th 2024Michael Kilgore, a former Centre police officer, has been charged in connection with a scheme to plant drugs on innocent motorists in order to manufacture drug arrests.
▪ Former City of Miami Police Sergeant Pleads Guilty to Criminal Contempt Charge https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/former-city-of-miami-police-sergeant-pleads-guilty-to-criminal-contempt-charge Published: Jun 12th 2014Wifredo A. Ferrer, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida; George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office; and Manuel Orosa, Chief, City of Miami Police Department (MPD), announce that former City of Miami Police Sergeant Raul Iglesias, 41, Miami, pled guilty to one count of criminal contempt for violating a United States District Court protective order in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 401(3).
FBI Arrests Law Enforcement Officer for Material Support of ISIL
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/stories/fbi-arrests-law-enforcement-officer-for-material-support-of-isil
Published: Aug 3rd 2016Nicholas Young, a Metro Transit Police Department officer in Washington, D.C, was arrested by the FBI on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIL.
▪ Former Miramar Police Department Employee in Custody on Fraud Charges https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/former-miramar-police-department-employee-in-custody-on-fraud-charges Published: Jan 24th 2019Brian M. Chen, a former IT Analyst with the police department for the city of Miramar, Florida, has been charged with three counts of mail fraud.
Former MPD Officer Pleads Guilty to COVID Emergency Loan Fraud
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/former-mpd-officer-pleads-guilty-to-covid-emergency-loan-fraud
Published: Mar 6th 2025Kalynn Fields of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty in connection with filing false and misleading information in order to reap $35,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
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Some Oakland Cops Rake In Half A Million Annually, & Have Millions Of Dollars Stashed Away
By Lynda Carson - Friday, Sep 16, 2022
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/09/16/18852067.php
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Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), cops, widespread fraud and corruption
Reports reveal that fraud and corruption are widespread in FOP and police departments
By Lynda Carson - March 22, 2026
News reports, reports from the Department of Justice, and the FBI reveal that fraud and corruption are widespread in the Fraternal Order of Police and members of police departments all across the nation…
-￼Davis Vanguard, 6 hours ago, Hayward Police Officer Charged with Accepting Bribe for Protecting Brothel.
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-￼STLPR, 6 days ago, Exclusive: Corrupt St. Louis cops sent him to prison. He's finally telling his story.
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-￼Business Insider, 3 days ago, How US police corruption actually works, according to a former NYPD cop.
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-￼fox43.com 6 days ago, Ex-police officer sentenced for juvenile sexual assault.
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-￼614NOW, Feb 9, 2026, Man running for Ohio senate funds campaign by stealing from employer, fraternal order of police.
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-Kansas City Sta, April 27, 2023, Missouri couple who worked in law enforcement admit spending thousands in union money.
-￼WDRB Nov 27, 2024, Kentucky FOP says former top official under investigation over missing money.
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-CBS News Sept 2024, McKeesport detective charged with stealing more than $1 million from FOP union lodge.
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-KSHB 41 Kansas City, May 31, 2022, St. Joseph officer, wife accused of spending $99K in police union funds for personal use.
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-￼The Providence Journal, May 24, 2028, Ex-Newport police union treasurer pleads guilty to wire fraud.
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-￼Inquirer.com, Oct 2022, Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud.
-￼WTAE, Sept 5, 2024, Former McKeesport officer accused of $1M theft from FOP lodge.
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-￼nwitimes.com, Oct 20244, UPDATE: Former Porter County cop given 15 months for FOP theft, says gambling took over his life.
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-￼WKRC, Feb 27, 2025, Covington police lieutenant removed from statewide FOP role amid investigation.
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-￼Newport Daily News, May 22 2027, Retired Newport detective, union head to plead guilty to wire fraud.
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-￼Go Local Prov, May 24 2025, News | Former Newport Police Dept. Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud of $31,000.
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-￼NOLA.com Feb 16, 2024, NOPD officer who allegedly pushed band student is also accused of payroll fraud.
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-￼FOX 13 Tampa Bay Nov 19, 2024, Hernando deputy quits after being accused of stealing money from police organization.
-￼The Providence Journal Nov 29, 2018, Ex-Newport cop who pleaded guilty to fraud now charged with having stolen iPhone.
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-￼AL.com, April 28, 2018, Former Clanton police chief sentenced to prison on fraud, ethics conviction.
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-￼Black Enterprise Oct 18, 2024, Trial Date Set For Baltimore Officer Accused Of Overtime Fraud.
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Founded in 1915, the Fraternal Order of Police is the largest law enforcement organization in the United States, with more than 377,000 members.
According to the website for the National Fraternal Order of Police, in part it says, “Patrick Yoes, National President, Norco Louisiana. ￼
“Patrick Yoes has dedicated his life to the service of others. He has been an active member in the Fraternal Order of Police since 1984. Over his career Patrick has served on commissions and charitable and community service boards. He is a strong law enforcement advocate. He has held leadership positions on his local, state and national Fraternal Order of Police boards.
Patrick’s unwavering path of service includes a commitment to education—his own as well as others. With degrees in Criminal Justice and Organizational Leadership, and a graduate of the FBI National Academy, his passion is empowering others with the tools to succeed.
With nearly 36 years as an active law enforcement officer, Patrick retired in 2020 from the St. Charles Sheriff’s Office, the sole law enforcement agency for St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, a suburb 18 miles west of New Orleans, LA. Patrick had oversight of the department’s Special Services Division responsible for a number of community outreach programs. He also served as the agency’s Public Information Officer. During his career with the agency, Patrick worked as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, school resource officer, and detective in the criminal investigation division, becoming commander of the Special Services Division.
Since joining the St. Charles (LA) local lodge #15 in 1984, he has held nearly every elected position, including eight terms as Lodge President. Patrick is also active on the state level, having served on the Louisiana State Lodge Executive Board for more than 22 years, ten as President. He is presently serving as Immediate Past President.”
Patrick Yoe, and the Fraternal Order of Police supported the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” that cuts federal funding for medicaid, medicare, food programs, hospitals, the Social Security Administration, Veteran’s programs, and other federal domestic programs helping out veterans, the poor, the hungry, the elderly, families, and those with disabilities all across the nation. During the past government shutdown a few months ago, cops were sent to patrol grocery stores all across the nation, in case the hungry people cut off from their funding in the SNAP food program were desperate enough to grab something to eat to feed their families.
Patrick Yoes, is a campaign contributor to the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump.
Patrick Yoes salary as President of the Fraternal Order of Police reportedly is $104,583 annually.
Additionally, according to the latest 990 tax filing, as the President of the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, for the 2023 calendar year, or tax year beginning 07-01-2023 , and ending 06-30-2024, Patrick Yoes raked in $151,559. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, the FOP Foundation had a fund balance of $1,756,853.
Reportedly, “Patrick Yoes, the FOP's national president, said Trump had tamped down the "defund the police" movement and supported law enforcement in the summer of 2020 during nationwide protests against police brutality after the murder of George Floyd.
"During his time in the White House, we had a partner and a leader," Yoes said. "We have your back."
Despite Trump's status as the only U.S. president in history to be charged or convicted with a felony, the former president used the room of law enforcement officers as a backdrop to attack Harris over crime.
"American cities, suburbs and towns are totally under siege. Kamala Harris and the communist left have unleashed a brutal plague of bloodshed, crime, chaos, misery and death upon their land," Trump said, adding that police are "not allowed to do your jobs."
Trump pledged unyielding support for police, including expanded use of force: "We have to get back to power and respect."
Reportedly on March 20, 2026, the DOJ moved to dismiss charges against the crooked cops accused of falsifying warrant in Breonna Taylor raid, resulting in her murder. “Federal prosecutors asked a judge Friday to dismiss the charges against two Louisville officers accused of falsifying the warrant that led police to raid Breonna Taylor’s apartment the night she was killed six years ago.
Prosecutors said in a court filing their review of the case showed the charges against former Louisville detective Joshua Jaynes and former Sgt. Kyle Meany should be “dismissed in the interest of justice.”
During 2024, the convicted felon Trump urges cop’s union to “watch for voter fraud.”
Reportedly, white supremacists have infiltrated law enforcement.
Reportedly, according to PBS, “In the 2006 bulletin, the FBI detailed the threat of white nationalists and skinheads infiltrating police in order to disrupt investigations against fellow members and recruit other supremacists. The bulletin was released during a period of scandal for many law enforcement agencies throughout the country, including a neo-Nazi gang formed by members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who harassed black and Latino communities. Similar investigations revealed officers and entire agencies with hate group ties in Illinois, Ohio and Texas.
Oakland cops take advantage of a minor.
In 2016, reportedly, “The Oakland, California, police department has fired four officers and suspended seven in a major sexual misconduct case, but critics have questioned why officers haven’t faced criminal charges and why an exploitation victim at the center of the case remains behind bars.
The disciplinary actions, announced by city officials on Wednesday, stem from a case involving a teenage girl who was sexually exploited by more than a dozen officers across the northern California region, according to numerous news reports and the young woman’s testimony.
￼Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf said she was barred from naming the officers disciplined, as critics question why there have ben no criminal charges. Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP
The Oakland, California, police department has fired four officers and suspended seven in a major sexual misconduct case, but critics have questioned why officers haven’t faced criminal charges and why an exploitation victim at the center of the case remains behind bars.
The disciplinary actions, announced by city officials on Wednesday, stem from a case involving a teenage girl who was sexually exploited by more than a dozen officers across the northern California region, according to numerous news reports and the young woman’s testimony.
In 2015, officer Brendan O’Brien reportedly killed himself and left a note that launched an investigation into widespread misconduct allegations. The Oakland newspaper East Bay Express uncovered that three officers had allegedly had sexual relations with a teenage girl when she was underage.
The girl, who goes by the pseudonym Celeste Guap on social media and in news reports, said she was a sex worker at the time. By law, however, those relationships would be considered statutory rape and human trafficking.
A total of at least 14 officers in Oakland as well as eight from other nearby law enforcement agencies are accused of taking advantage of the teenager.”
See some more reports below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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Covington police lieutenant is under investigation
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By: Molly Schramm
Posted 8:53 AM, Feb 26, 2025
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington police lieutenant is under investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office for alleged fraud and theft at the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police.
The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police told WCPO that Bryan Bogard is under investigation after an internal audit found the FOP had been a victim of fraud or theft by one of its members.
FOP President Berl Perdue Jr. said the FOP identified Bogard, the then-treasurer of the FOP, as the alleged suspect and asked the Kentucky Attorney General's Office to investigate the matter.
Bogard was removed from the FOP's executive board, and the treasurer role remains vacant on the FOP's website.
The FOP also did not specify the exact details of the alleged fraud or theft.
"The Kentucky State FOP does not tolerate illegal or unethical behavior or actions by any of its members," Perdue Jr. said in a statement.
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Aug. 12, 2025
Five takeaways from our investigation into the complex finances of Philly’s FOP
The Inquirer reviewed FOP tax records and audits to better understand the allegations of financial mismanagement at the center of the upcoming election that will decide who runs the powerful union.
https://www.inquirer.com/news/philadelphia/fraternal-order-police-finances-investigation-20250812.html
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Department of Justice reports…
MIAMI May 21, 2025 – Yesterday, Tramaine Liptrot, 43, a police officer with the City of Miami Police Department (MPD) who has been relieved of duty, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in connection with fraudulent applications for two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling over $200,000. Liptrot entered his guilty plea in Miami before U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom.
According to the facts admitted at the change of plea hearing, Liptrot, along with being an MPD Police Officer, was the owner and President of Liptrots Tax Services L.L.C (Liptrots Tax). With the assistance of an associate, Liptrot fraudulently obtained two PPP loans in the name of Liptrots Tax.
On June 22, 2020, working with the associate, Liptrot caused the submission of a false and fraudulent PPP loan application on behalf of Liptrots Tax, falsely claiming that Liptrots Tax had an average monthly payroll of $36,700 for four employees, and a fraudulent IRS Form 944 in support thereof, falsely claiming that Liptrots Tax paid its employees $440,397 during 2019. As a result of this fraudulent PPP application, Liptrots Tax obtained approximately $91,750 in PPP loan proceeds from an SBA approved PPP lender.
On March 3, 2021, again working with the associate, Liptrot caused the submission of a false and fraudulent second-draw PPP loan application on behalf of Liptrots Tax, falsely claiming that Liptrots Tax had an average monthly payroll of $43,369, and including as part of the application process, a fraudulent IRS Form 944, falsely claiming that Liptrots Tax paid $496,428 in wages and other compensation in 2020. As a result of this fraudulent second-draw PPP application, Liptrots Tax obtained approximately $108,422 in PPP loan proceeds from a different SBA approved PPP lender.
Liptrot is scheduled for sentencing on August 6, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., where he faces a possible maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
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Greenbelt, Maryland September 26, 2025 – A federal jury found Philip James Dupree, 41, of Pikesville, Maryland, and Mark Ross Johnson, Jr., 38, of Camp Springs, Maryland, each guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, arson, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and bank fraud. Dupree, a former Fairmount Heights Police Department officer, and Johnson, a former Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) officer, conspired with others to carry out the scheme.
Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the guilty verdicts with Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Baltimore Field Office, and Chief George Nader, PGPD.
According to the nine-count indictment, which included charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, arson, and bank fraud, the co-conspirators joined forces to commit two separate fraud schemes. The schemes involved filing false police reports and falsifying loss claims to obtain and attempt to obtain funds from an insurance company and three different financial institutions.
As part of the insurance fraud scheme in November 2018, Dupree and Johnson coordinated to burn Johnson’s Ford F450 truck that was experiencing mechanical and electrical problems.
Dupree “discovered” the burning vehicle while on duty in Fairmount Heights and filed an impound report containing false statements regarding the recovery of the truck.
Johnson then used the report number in support of his claim filed with the insurance company for a total loss on the truck. He also submitted altered telephone records to his insurer to hide that he had a 16-minute conversation with Dupree just before Dupree “discovered” the truck. A fire investigator, hired by the insurer, testified that the Ford F450 fire was intentionally set, and originated in the passenger compartment of the truck. The insurer, relying in part on the police report and altered telephone records, paid out more than $68,000 to the lien holder on the truck.
Then from May 2019 until June 2019, Dupree, Johnson, and others conspired to defraud three financial institutions. They coordinated the withdrawal of money from their financial accounts through ATMs so they could fraudulently claim their money was stolen. Then the co-conspirators sought reimbursement from their financial institutions.
In executing the scheme, Dupree and Johnson coordinated submitting police reports to PGPD. Through these reports, they falsely claimed their debit cards were stolen and then were used to withdraw funds from various ATMs without permission. One police report, submitted by Dupree to support his claim of a stolen debit card, was a complete fake. The report was never submitted to the Prince George’s County Record Management System. Additionally, the report included the name of a non-existent police officer as the preparer. It also carried over Johnson’s name as the “victim” from the separate report Johnson asked a co-conspirator to generate to submit to his credit union. The co-conspirators submitted fraudulent claims to the victim financial institutions seeking reimbursement for the purportedly unauthorized ATM withdrawals.
Both Dupree and Johnson are facing up to 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. Additionally, they face at least five years, but up to 20 years, for arson affecting interstate commerce, and up to 30 years for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud. Judge Lydia Griggsby scheduled Dupree’s sentencing for Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, February 23, at 1:30 p.m.
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SHREVEPORT, La. May 16, 2024 – Former Shreveport Police Department officer Jeffrey L. Peters, 55, of Shreveport, was sentenced today for one count of wire fraud, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Peters to 3 years of supervised probation and he was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $13,084.74.
Peters pleaded guilty on January 12, 2024 to the charge which was the result of his actions while employed as a Lieutenant with the Shreveport Police Department (SPD). While working at SPD, Peters was allowed to work overtime on the Community-Based Crime Reduction (CBCR) Program, which is a grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that pays officers at 1.5 times their normal hourly rate for overtime worked.
Between January 2020 and January 2021, Peters and a fellow supervisor, James Cisco, devised a scheme to defraud the SPD by claiming overtime for hours they had not worked. Peters and Cisco would each fill out and sign a Report of Overtime which stated they worked a specific time and date on the CBCR grant. Peters, in his role as Cisco’s supervisor, would certify that Cisco had actually worked the dates and times listed on the Report of Overtime. Peters would also create and submit an SPD activity report which would falsely state that he and Cisco were doing patrols in District 3, an area around SPD Headquarters. On these reports, Peters and Cisco were the only officers listed. When in truth and in fact, neither Peters nor Cisco were working overtime for SPD.
Cisco was also charged in connection with this case and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,681.29 and a fine in the amount of $2,500.
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Greenbelt, Maryland August 18, 2021 – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging an officer for the Fairmount Heights Police Department, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, and three officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) with federal charges for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud and/or mail fraud. The indictment was returned on July 28, 2021, and unsealed today. The following defendants are charged in the federal indictment.
Conrad Darwin D’Haiti, age 52, of La Plata, Maryland, of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police; Philip James Dupree, age 37, of Pikesville, Maryland, of the Fairmount Heights Police Department; Mark Ross Johnson, Jr., age 33, of Camp Springs, Maryland, of the PGPD; Michael Anthony Owen, Jr., age 33, of Accokeek, Maryland, of the PGPD; Jaron Earl Taylor, age 27, of Ft. Washington, Maryland, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department; and Candace Danielle Tyler, age 34, of District Heights, Maryland, of the PGPD.
Dupree, Johnson, Taylor, and Tyler are expected to have an initial appearance this afternoon in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt. D’Haiti is expected to turn himself in at a later date and Owen is detained on an unrelated State charge. Both will have initial appearances in U.S. District Court at a later date.
The indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Chief Malik Azziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.
According to the three-count indictment, the defendants conspired to commit three separate frauds, each of which involved filing false police reports and falsified loss claims in order to fraudulently obtain funds from financial institutions and insurance companies. The defendants were all police officers at the time of the alleged criminal activity.
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PROVIDENCE - December 20, 2018 – A former union official for the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Newport Lodge No. 8, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence today for fraudulently converting more than $31,000 in FOP funds for his own personal use.
Appearing before U.S. District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith on May 24, 2018, former Newport police officer Adam Conheeny, 46 of Portsmouth, admitted that between August 2009 and December 2014, he used an FOP debit card, wrote checks from a union account payable to himself, and withdrew cash from an FOP bank account for his own personal use. In pleading guilty to wire fraud, Conheeny admitted to fraudulently converting approximately $31,413 in FOP funds for his own use.
At sentencing today, U.S. District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith sentenced Conheeny to 3 months incarceration to be followed 2 years supervised release.
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HAMMOND - December 17, 2018 – Lawrence W. LaFlower, 43 years old, of Valparaiso, Indiana, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon on his plea of guilty to wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.
US Attorney Kirsch said, "Mr. LaFlower’s immediate guilty plea and sentence reflect the zero tolerance this District has for public officials who abuse their positions for personal financial gain. My Office, with our law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue those who corrupt their office for self-serving motives."
LaFlower was sentenced to 15 months in prison and 2 years of supervised release. The Court also ordered a money judgment forfeiture in the amount of $187,698.52.
According to court documents, between April 2013 and April 2018, LaFlower used his position as the treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police Ewalt Jahnz Lodge #165’s to embezzle over $180,000 from its investment and bank accounts. The FOP is a fraternal organization in Porter County, Indiana, whose mission is to improve working conditions for law enforcement officers and serve the public by raising money for scholarships and other programs.
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ALEXANDRIA, Va. March 25, 2021 – A Quantico man pleaded guilty today to wire fraud in connection with a scheme to embezzle over $380,000 from his former union, which represented federal law enforcement officers at the Pentagon.
“The defendant routinely embezzled money that belonged to a federal law enforcement union to fund his personal expenditures while vacationing in the Dominican Republic and to pay for his personal gambling at a casino,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “EDVA will continue to hold accountable those who steal and siphon off critical funds from our law enforcement partners.”
According to court documents, Arthur Penn, 64, served from 1999 through 2015 as the Chairman of the Fraternal Order of Police Defense Protective Service Labor Committee Pentagon, a local union that represented officers of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. During his tenure, Penn routinely embezzled funds from the Union for his personal benefit, and spent the stolen funds on gambling, to pay for a personal trip to the Dominican Republic, and for his day-to-day living expenses.
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. July 2, 2019 – The former Vice President of the Louisville Metro Police Officer’s Credit Union has been charged and pleaded guilty to a two count Information with fraud and aggravated identity theft, announced United States Attorney Russell Coleman.
“We expect our bankers to be of the highest integrity, especially those that serve the families of Louisville’s Finest,” stated U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “When financial professionals abandon this high standard, robust federal prosecution awaits.”
Josephine M. Crowe, 46, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged in a criminal Information with one count of financial institution fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft as part of a scheme to defraud the Louisville Metro Police Officer’s Credit Union of over $3 million during a four year period.
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Tuesday, October 20, 2015 - A former Miami-Dade Police Department officer was sentenced to 48 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez for his participation in a wire fraud scheme, arising out of the operation of a series of credit repair businesses.
Wifredo A. Ferrer, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office, and J.D. Patterson, Director, Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), made the announcement.
George Price, 42, previously pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349.
According to court documents, Price and his co-conspirators participated in a scheme to provide false police reports to individuals operating credit repair businesses. A co-conspirator would provide Price with identifying information of credit business customers. Price would then create false police reports, using the customers’ identifying information. The police reports would falsely represent that the customers had reported to the Miami-Dade Police Department facts consistent with having been victims of identity theft. Price would cause the false police reports to become official records of the Miami-Dade Police Department. A member of the conspiracy would cause the false police reports created by Price to be transmitted to credit reporting agencies in order to induce the removal of negative items from the credit histories of the alleged victims identified in the false police reports. Price created the false police reports in order to promote the success of the credit businesses and in return would receive payment from his co-conspirators.
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FBI reports…
▪ Former Union Official Pleads Guilty to Stealing More Than $180,000 from Organization https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/former-union-official-pleads-guilty-to-stealing-more-than-180000-from-organization Published: Mar 8th 2017Takisha Brown Dorsey pleaded guilty to a federal charge stemming from the theft of more than $180,000 from the Fraternal Order of Police.
▪ Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Nearly $475,000 from Fraternal Order of Police https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/oklahomacity/news/press-releases/former-treasurer-pleads-guilty-to-embezzling-nearly-475-000-from-fraternal-order-of-police Published: Mar 25th 2015TULSA, OKLorna Jean Vanlandingham, the former Treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police Oklahoma State Lodge and the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, pleaded guilty today to embezzling nearly $475,000 from Lodge bank accounts, announced United Sates Attorney Danny C.
▪ Former Treasurer Sentenced to Nearly Three Years in Prison for Embezzling More Than $419,000 from Fraternal Order of Police https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/oklahomacity/news/press-releases/former-treasurer-sentenced-to-nearly-three-years-in-prison-for-embezzling-more-than-419-000-from-fraternal-order-of-police Published: Jun 22nd 2015TULSA, OKThe former Treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police Oklahoma State Lodge and the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police was sentenced today to serve 33 months in federal prison for embezzling over $419,000 from Lodge bank accounts, announced United States Attorney Danny C.
▪ St. Joseph Police Officer and His Wife Indicted for $99,000 Fraud Scheme Against Fraternal Order of Police https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/kansascity/news/press-releases/st-joseph-police-officer-and-his-wife-indicted-for-99000-fraud-scheme-against-fraternal-order-of-police Published: May 31st 2022Michael A. Hardin, a St. Joseph police officer, and his wife, Sarah J. Hardin, were indicted by a federal grand jury for a $99,000 wire fraud scheme.
▪ Former St. Joseph Police Officer and His Wife, a Former Deputy, Plead Guilty to Fraud Scheme Against Fraternal Order of Police https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/kansascity/news/former-st-joseph-police-officer-and-his-wife-a-former-deputy-plead-guilty-to-fraud-scheme-against-fraternal-order-of-police Published: Apr 27th 2023A former St. Joseph, Missouri police officer and his wife, a former Buchanan County, Missouri sheriff’s deputy, have pleaded guilty to a wire fraud scheme.
▪ Former Union Official Sentenced to 10 Months in Prison for Stealing More Than $130,000 from Organization https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/former-union-official-sentenced-to-10-months-in-prison-for-stealing-more-than-130000-from-organization Published: Mar 27th 2018Takisha Brown Dorsey was sentenced to 10 months in prison on a federal charge stemming from her theft from the Fraternal Order of Police.
▪ Ex-Dallas Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Falsifying Traffic Citations https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/dallas/news/press-releases/ex-dallas-police-officer-pleads-guilty-to-falsifying-traffic-citations Published: Oct 16th 2019Mathew Alan Rushing, a former Dallas Police Officer, pleaded guilty to falsifying traffic citations in order to collect overtime pay.
▪ Miami-Dade Police Officer Pled Guilty to Wire Fraud https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/miami-dade-police-officer-pled-guilty-to-wire-fraud Published: Aug 7th 2015A Miami-Dade Police Department officer pled guilty to participating in a wire fraud scheme, arising out of the operation of a series of credit repair businesses.
▪ Miami-Dade Police Department Officer Indicted on Fraud Charges https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/miami-dade-police-department-officer-indicted-on-fraud-charges Published: Apr 2nd 2015Wifredo A. Ferrer, U. S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office, and J.
▪ Former Miami-Dade Police Officer Sentenced to 48 Months in Prison https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/former-miami-dade-police-officer-sentenced-to-48-months-in-prison Published: Oct 20th 2015A former Miami-Dade Police Department officer was sentenced to 48 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, by U.
Obstructing Justice
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/miami-dade-police-department-detective-charged-with-civil-rights-offenses-for-stealing-property-from-motorists-and-obstructing-justice
Published: Jun 18th 2015Today, the Justice Department announced that a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida charged Miami Dade Police Department (MDPD) Detective William Kostopoulos, 47, with using his law enforcement authority to violate motorists civil rights.
Jersey City Police Officer Admits Bribery Conspiracy Involving Off-Duty Work Assignments
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/jersey-city-police-officer-admits-bribery-conspiracy-involving-off-duty-work-assignments
Published: Sep 20th 2017Michael O’Leary, a Jersey City, New Jersey police officer admitted paying bribes in order to obtain compensation for off-duty work he did not perform.
Former Centre Police Officer Charged in Connection with Drug-Planting Scheme
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/birmingham/news/former-centre-police-officer-charged-in-connection-with-drug-planting-scheme
Published: Aug 15th 2024Michael Kilgore, a former Centre police officer, has been charged in connection with a scheme to plant drugs on innocent motorists in order to manufacture drug arrests.
▪ Former City of Miami Police Sergeant Pleads Guilty to Criminal Contempt Charge https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/former-city-of-miami-police-sergeant-pleads-guilty-to-criminal-contempt-charge Published: Jun 12th 2014Wifredo A. Ferrer, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida; George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office; and Manuel Orosa, Chief, City of Miami Police Department (MPD), announce that former City of Miami Police Sergeant Raul Iglesias, 41, Miami, pled guilty to one count of criminal contempt for violating a United States District Court protective order in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 401(3).
FBI Arrests Law Enforcement Officer for Material Support of ISIL
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/stories/fbi-arrests-law-enforcement-officer-for-material-support-of-isil
Published: Aug 3rd 2016Nicholas Young, a Metro Transit Police Department officer in Washington, D.C, was arrested by the FBI on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIL.
▪ Former Miramar Police Department Employee in Custody on Fraud Charges https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/former-miramar-police-department-employee-in-custody-on-fraud-charges Published: Jan 24th 2019Brian M. Chen, a former IT Analyst with the police department for the city of Miramar, Florida, has been charged with three counts of mail fraud.
Former MPD Officer Pleads Guilty to COVID Emergency Loan Fraud
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/former-mpd-officer-pleads-guilty-to-covid-emergency-loan-fraud
Published: Mar 6th 2025Kalynn Fields of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty in connection with filing false and misleading information in order to reap $35,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
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Some Oakland Cops Rake In Half A Million Annually, & Have Millions Of Dollars Stashed Away
By Lynda Carson - Friday, Sep 16, 2022
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/09/16/18852067.php
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Part 5.) Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), cops, widespread fraud and corruption
Sun, Mar 22, 2026 6:19AM
Part 4.) Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), cops, widespread fraud and corruption
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Part 3.) Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), cops, widespread fraud and corruption
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Part 2.) Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), cops, widespread fraud and corruption
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