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HUD Secretary Scott Turner is being sued for restricting anti-discrimination laws
The Ku Klux Klan and former KKK leader David Duke are supporters of the convicted felon President Donald J Trump.
HUD Secretary Scott Turner is being sued for restricting anti-discrimination laws
In 1973, a discrimination lawsuit was filed against the convicted felon Donald J. Trump, and his father Fred Trump
By Lynda Carson - March 18, 2026
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the convicted felon Trump’s myrmidon Hud Secretary Scott Turner are being sued for restricting anti-discrimination enforcement laws.
In part, the lawsuit says, “The Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) seeks to force states to jettison their protections against housing discrimination. In seemingly mundane guidance issued to state and local fair housing enforcement agencies, HUD included an unprecedented reversal of longstanding law and imposed numerous unlawful conditions on federal funding. HUD’s guidance, if implemented, would eviscerate the federal-state partnership Congress created to enforce the Fair Housing Act (“FHA”), gut Plaintiffs’ ability to ensure equal access to housing nationwide, and weaken fair housing enforcement.”
That’s right. The fascist, white supremacist, convicted felon Trump administration is trying to weaken fair housing laws protecting people from discrimination. It was in 1973 that a discrimination lawsuit was filed against the convicted felon Donald J. Trump, and his father Fred Trump, for discriminating against minorities at their rental properties in New York City, and beyond.
Additionally, a few years ago a company owned by Trump’s son in law, Jared Kushner, called the Kushner Company, agreed to pay at least $3.25 million to settle claims of shoddy apartments and rent abuses negatively affecting the tenants. It appears that the convicted felon Trump is targeting laws for termination that have been affecting his family businesses, when they are caught violating housing laws meant to protect the renters.
In a release from the ACLU, called “Trump is Attacking a Crucial Fair Housing Rule that Protects Against Discrimination,” in part it says, “The Fair Housing Act of 1968 (FHA) opened the door for people long shut out of housing opportunities, regardless of identity or background. To advance access to fair housing, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the ACLU have relied on disparate impact liability: a civil rights enforcement tool for challenging policies and practices that cause disproportionate, adverse effects on certain groups, regardless of discriminatory intent.
Just last month, however, the Trump administration moved to end this crucial protection. HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced a plan “to end the agency’s use of disparate-impact theory in fair housing and related civil rights enforcement” and to send these critical protections to “the ash heap of history.” Now, we risk losing an essential tool to push back against the same policies that jeopardized housing for victims of gender-based discrimination.”
It should be no surprise that the convicted felon President Donald J Trump wants to weaken fair housing laws meant to protect people from discrimination, when considering that Trump is supported by the Ku Klux Klan, and former KKK leader David Duke.
There is a reason that KKK leader David Duke, and the Ku Klux Klan supported Donald J. Trump for the presidency, and that his racist father Fred Trump was arrested at a Ku Klux Klan demonstration in New York City in 1927.
That’s right, according to documents with the FBI, Donald J. Trump and his father Fred Trump were racist pigs that were sued by the DOJ for discriminating against minorities in their rental properties.
Sixteen Democratic attorneys generals are suing HUD for restricting anti-discrimination enforcement.
Reportedly in an article by Politico on March 16, 2026, in part it says, “Sixteen Democratic attorneys general from California, Illinois, the District of Columbia and other states are suing the Department of Housing and Urban Development for restricting anti-discrimination enforcement.
The Trump administration released a memo last year limiting the types of fair housing claims that state agencies receiving HUD funding can pursue. The blue-state attorneys general announced Monday they will file a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California arguing that guidance violated procedural requirements and the Constitution.
“HUD is attempting to impose vague, ideologically motivated and unlawful conditions on program funding,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a press conference Monday. “If these actions are left unchallenged, discrimination in housing is almost certain to increase.”
The HUD guidance to state agencies reflects an administration-wide effort to pull back on anti-discrimination regulations that some Republicans and industry advocates consider overly zealous.
In a 2025 memo to state agencies that receive HUD funding to enforce fair housing law, the department said agencies won’t be reimbursed for cases regarding discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, criminal record or English-language proficiency. Those characteristics aren’t explicitly included in the protected classes outlined by the Fair Housing Act, but HUD had previously issued guidance on how they could fall under fair housing enforcement. The department rescinded that guidance in September.
The memo also barred state agencies from issuing findings based on disparate impact, a form of discrimination where facially neutral policies or practices disproportionately exclude or harm certain groups of people. (HUD and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently removed regulations providing disparate impact protections, a move that received support from some industry groups but criticism from fair housing and tenant advocates.)
States that don’t follow the department’s directives could risk losing their fair housing funding from HUD, according to the memo that the attorneys general will target in their lawsuit. The blue states are arguing that HUD’s memo violates the Spending Clause of the Constitution as well as the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how federal agencies implement rule changes.”
In a response by the vicious right-wing HUD Secretary Scott Turner about the lawsuit, on a social media post, he wrote, “Leftist state attorneys general have run to a San Francisco courthouse in a desperate attempt to obstruct President Trump’s America First agenda through political lawfare. Their latest stunt will not succeed,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a social media post Monday. “As Secretary, I will continue enforcing the Fair Housing Act as written and intended. That is to ensure equal rights under the law, not extra rights for politically favored groups.”
During August of 2025, the fascist white supremacist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump declared that english is the official language of the U.S., and as a direct result of the new English language policy, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which used to offer language services and provided translations in 222 different languages to it’s clients, came out with a new cruel English-only policy, negatively affecting clients who may not speak english very well.
Additionally, during the past year, HUD Secretary Scott Turner cancelled $4 million in contracts promoting “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI), and he announced that d.e.i. was dead at HUD.
Making matters worse for the poor, elderly, and people with disabilities, HUD Secretary Scott Turner has been promoting policy changes at HUD that have placed hundreds of thousands of people at risk of losing their subsidized housing.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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In 1973, a discrimination lawsuit was filed against the convicted felon Donald J. Trump, and his father Fred Trump
By Lynda Carson - March 18, 2026
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the convicted felon Trump’s myrmidon Hud Secretary Scott Turner are being sued for restricting anti-discrimination enforcement laws.
In part, the lawsuit says, “The Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) seeks to force states to jettison their protections against housing discrimination. In seemingly mundane guidance issued to state and local fair housing enforcement agencies, HUD included an unprecedented reversal of longstanding law and imposed numerous unlawful conditions on federal funding. HUD’s guidance, if implemented, would eviscerate the federal-state partnership Congress created to enforce the Fair Housing Act (“FHA”), gut Plaintiffs’ ability to ensure equal access to housing nationwide, and weaken fair housing enforcement.”
That’s right. The fascist, white supremacist, convicted felon Trump administration is trying to weaken fair housing laws protecting people from discrimination. It was in 1973 that a discrimination lawsuit was filed against the convicted felon Donald J. Trump, and his father Fred Trump, for discriminating against minorities at their rental properties in New York City, and beyond.
Additionally, a few years ago a company owned by Trump’s son in law, Jared Kushner, called the Kushner Company, agreed to pay at least $3.25 million to settle claims of shoddy apartments and rent abuses negatively affecting the tenants. It appears that the convicted felon Trump is targeting laws for termination that have been affecting his family businesses, when they are caught violating housing laws meant to protect the renters.
In a release from the ACLU, called “Trump is Attacking a Crucial Fair Housing Rule that Protects Against Discrimination,” in part it says, “The Fair Housing Act of 1968 (FHA) opened the door for people long shut out of housing opportunities, regardless of identity or background. To advance access to fair housing, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the ACLU have relied on disparate impact liability: a civil rights enforcement tool for challenging policies and practices that cause disproportionate, adverse effects on certain groups, regardless of discriminatory intent.
Just last month, however, the Trump administration moved to end this crucial protection. HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced a plan “to end the agency’s use of disparate-impact theory in fair housing and related civil rights enforcement” and to send these critical protections to “the ash heap of history.” Now, we risk losing an essential tool to push back against the same policies that jeopardized housing for victims of gender-based discrimination.”
It should be no surprise that the convicted felon President Donald J Trump wants to weaken fair housing laws meant to protect people from discrimination, when considering that Trump is supported by the Ku Klux Klan, and former KKK leader David Duke.
There is a reason that KKK leader David Duke, and the Ku Klux Klan supported Donald J. Trump for the presidency, and that his racist father Fred Trump was arrested at a Ku Klux Klan demonstration in New York City in 1927.
That’s right, according to documents with the FBI, Donald J. Trump and his father Fred Trump were racist pigs that were sued by the DOJ for discriminating against minorities in their rental properties.
Sixteen Democratic attorneys generals are suing HUD for restricting anti-discrimination enforcement.
Reportedly in an article by Politico on March 16, 2026, in part it says, “Sixteen Democratic attorneys general from California, Illinois, the District of Columbia and other states are suing the Department of Housing and Urban Development for restricting anti-discrimination enforcement.
The Trump administration released a memo last year limiting the types of fair housing claims that state agencies receiving HUD funding can pursue. The blue-state attorneys general announced Monday they will file a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California arguing that guidance violated procedural requirements and the Constitution.
“HUD is attempting to impose vague, ideologically motivated and unlawful conditions on program funding,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a press conference Monday. “If these actions are left unchallenged, discrimination in housing is almost certain to increase.”
The HUD guidance to state agencies reflects an administration-wide effort to pull back on anti-discrimination regulations that some Republicans and industry advocates consider overly zealous.
In a 2025 memo to state agencies that receive HUD funding to enforce fair housing law, the department said agencies won’t be reimbursed for cases regarding discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, criminal record or English-language proficiency. Those characteristics aren’t explicitly included in the protected classes outlined by the Fair Housing Act, but HUD had previously issued guidance on how they could fall under fair housing enforcement. The department rescinded that guidance in September.
The memo also barred state agencies from issuing findings based on disparate impact, a form of discrimination where facially neutral policies or practices disproportionately exclude or harm certain groups of people. (HUD and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently removed regulations providing disparate impact protections, a move that received support from some industry groups but criticism from fair housing and tenant advocates.)
States that don’t follow the department’s directives could risk losing their fair housing funding from HUD, according to the memo that the attorneys general will target in their lawsuit. The blue states are arguing that HUD’s memo violates the Spending Clause of the Constitution as well as the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how federal agencies implement rule changes.”
In a response by the vicious right-wing HUD Secretary Scott Turner about the lawsuit, on a social media post, he wrote, “Leftist state attorneys general have run to a San Francisco courthouse in a desperate attempt to obstruct President Trump’s America First agenda through political lawfare. Their latest stunt will not succeed,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a social media post Monday. “As Secretary, I will continue enforcing the Fair Housing Act as written and intended. That is to ensure equal rights under the law, not extra rights for politically favored groups.”
During August of 2025, the fascist white supremacist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump declared that english is the official language of the U.S., and as a direct result of the new English language policy, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which used to offer language services and provided translations in 222 different languages to it’s clients, came out with a new cruel English-only policy, negatively affecting clients who may not speak english very well.
Additionally, during the past year, HUD Secretary Scott Turner cancelled $4 million in contracts promoting “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI), and he announced that d.e.i. was dead at HUD.
Making matters worse for the poor, elderly, and people with disabilities, HUD Secretary Scott Turner has been promoting policy changes at HUD that have placed hundreds of thousands of people at risk of losing their subsidized housing.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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