HUD’s new english only policy may negatively effect Bay Area, Public Housing Authorities
Does The Statue Of Liberty Only Embrace People Who Speak English? Whatever Happened To Freedom Of Speech?
HUD’s new english-only policy may negatively effect Bay Area Public Housing Authorities (PHAs)
Will local PHAs have to follow HUD’s new english-only policy?
By Lynda Carson - August 22, 2025
Recently last March, the fascist white supremacist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump declared that english is the official language of the U.S., https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/designating-english-as-the-official-language-of-the-united-states/ .
On July 14, 2025, the Attorney General Pam Bondi sent out a memo https://www.justice.gov/ag/media/1407776/dl?inline to all federal agencies called the “IMPLEMENTATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 14,224: DESIGNATING ENGLISH AS THE OFFICIAL LANGUAGE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ,” directing all federal agencies as to how they have to come into compliance with Trump’s English-only language orders.
As a direct result of the new English language policy, according to reports, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which used to offer language services and provided translations in 222 different languages, is coming out with a new English-only policy.
Reportedly, “Under the policy, all HUD documents, websites, public notices, and in-person assistance must be provided only in English. HUD is also beginning the process of removing translated materials from its website and field offices, and is reviewing contracts with language service providers to identify potential reductions or cancellations. However, critics warn that the policy could create barriers for millions of renters, homeowners, and housing assistance applicants who rely on translated information to understand their rights and navigate the agency’s complex programs. Advocacy groups have expressed concern that limiting language access could disproportionately harm immigrant and refugee communities, many of whom already face housing insecurity.”
Critics are crying foul, and say that Trump’s new english-only policies may make it difficult for non-English speakers including U.S. citizens, to access government services such as affordable housing, healthcare and registering to vote.
Reportedly, “The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) announced that it is “deeply concerned” with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) decision to only provide materials in English. “This decision risks excluding millions of Americans from critical information about their housing rights,” The PHRC said in a release. “Fair housing rights are fundamental civil rights. Restricting materials to English only creates unnecessary obstacles for communities that already face systemic barriers,” Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW, PHRC Executive Director, said. “At the PHRC, we are required under the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act to make sure that every Pennsylvanian, regardless of the language they speak, has equal access to the information they need to protect themselves and their families. We are committed to fulfilling this requirement and will continue ensuring all Pennsylvanians are aware of their protections and rights.”
Asians Advancing Justice have condemned Trump’s english only executive order https://advancingjustice-chicago.org/president-trumps-english-only-executive-order/ . The League of United Latin American Citizens have also condemned Trump’s english only executive order https://lulac.org/news/pr/LULAC_CONDEMNS_PRESIDENT_TRUMPS_PLANNED_EXECUTIVE_ORDER_DECLARING_ENGLISH_THE_OFFICIAL_LANGUAGE/ . This is the first time in the country’s history that the U.S. has declared an official language at the federal level.
Will local PHAs have to follow HUD’s new english-only policy, or will HUD demand that over 3,300 HUD funded PHAs will have to embrace Trump’s English-only policies?
It is not clear if the new HUD English-only policy will affect the Oakland Housing Authority, a HUD funded housing agency that has language translation and American Sign Language interpretation services available in 151 languages. Or if it will affect the Berkeley Housing Authority that offers a wide range of translation and interpretation services free of charge.
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles according to their website, has language services that provides accurate and professional translation and interpretation services for non-English speaking residents of HACLA developments. Any language that cannot be translated by a member of the Language Services staff is made readily available through contracted agencies. Although English to Spanish translation is the primary translation and interpretation provided, thirteen other languages (Arabic, Armenian, Cambodian, Cantonese, Farsi, Khmer, Korean, Indonesian, Mandarin, Malay, Russian, Thai, and Tagalog) can also be interpreted and translated for residents. Such services are offered at all public meetings and HACLA program literature. It's the goal of Language Services to ensure that all non-English or limited-English speaking residents have equal access to HACLA services and programs.
HUD’s English-Only Policy:
Reportedly, according to an August 18, 2025, report from Housing Wire, in part it states, “An English-only policy for nearly all services and operations will be adopted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to an internal memo obtained by The New York Post.
The directive — reportedly set to be distributed Monday — comes in response to President Donald Trump’s March executive order making English the nation’s official language.
HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes wrote in the memo that the changes reflect the administration’s effort to unify government communications, the Post said.
“We are one people, united, and we will speak with one voice and one language to deliver on our mission of expanding housing that is affordable, helping those in need, caring for our most vulnerable Americans, and revitalizing rural, tribal, and urban communities,” Hughes wrote.
The department will begin removing non-English flyers and materials from its website and physical offices, according to the report.
“All HUD communications, correspondence, and physical and digital published materials will be produced exclusively in English, and we will no longer offer non-English translation services,” Hughes added.
“Additionally, please immediately remove all printed or digital collateral about non-English translation services currently displayed in HUD offices or HUD-funded facilities. Printed or digital collateral not in English can be replaced with an English-only version.
Exceptions may apply under nondiscrimination provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Violence Against Women Act.
“HUD will continue to ensure that all persons have meaningful access to HUD programs and services,” Hughes wrote.
He also noted that the agency “will continue to provide communication services to the hearing and seeing impaired, and persons with related disabilities.”
According to the New York Times, the change at HUD could make it hard for speakers of other languages to access federal services. The federal housing agency will no longer provide any material in languages other than English, a senior official told employees on Monday, as part of its efforts to carry out the President’s executive order making English the country’s official language.
Reportedly https://www.instagram.com/p/DNllihSRwXs/ , “AFGE Local 476, a labor union representing HUD employees, spoke out against the memo sent out by HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes. On the social media platform Bluesky, writing that it “is not just cruel — it’s illegal, the union claims that calling the executive order from 2000 non-enforceable “is flat-out wrong.”
“Civil rights laws are still the law of the land,” the AFGE Local 476 wrote. “This will be challenged in court, and unions will fight back for both workers & communities.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
