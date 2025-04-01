From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump Admin - MUSK/DOGE - Shred HUDs Website:
By Lynda Carson - April 1, 2025
Oakland, CA - Reportedly earlier today, HousingWire reported that the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) website has cut 90% of its website content.
This means that nonprofit housing development organizations, politicians, the media, and people in Oakland, and the Bay Area no longer have access to certain kinds of HUD information that was available just a few days ago, on HUDs website.
As the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, the Neo-Nazi Elon Musk, and DOGE continue to destroy HUD, its subsidized housing programs, and layoff thousands of federal employees working for HUD, locally, and all across the nation millions of HUD subsidized housing tenants, their families with children, seniors, veterans, the chronically ill, and those with disabilities are being placed at risk of losing their housing, becoming unhoused, and homeless.
The HUD Website:
Click on the link below to see what the new HUD website looks like after the Trump admin, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUDs) has reportedly cut 90% of its website content, that no longer is available to the public.
https://www.hud.gov/
In contrast, see a few archived links below to see what HUDs website looked like in recent days.
The archived link below reveals what the HUD website looked like as recent as during March of 2025.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250322001108/https://www.hud.gov/
The archived link below reveals what the HUD website looked like as recent as during February of 2025.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250228001135/https://www.hud.gov/
The archived link below from March of 2025 reveals HUD’s website Public Housing Authority (PHA) contact list, state by state.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250328090253/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/pha/contacts
The archived link below from March of 2025 reveals HUD’s website Public Housing Authority (PHA) contact list in California.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250313112501/https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PIH/documents/PHA_Contact_Report_CA.pdf
>>>>>>>>
Links to local Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) on HUDs website recently, that apparently no longer exist, but have been archived…
http://web.archive.org/web/20250319092801/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/alameda
https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/alameda
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF ALAMEDA
General Information
Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) currently administers approximately 1,900 Housing Choice Voucher units.
Last updated October 23, 2024
>>>>>>>
http://web.archive.org/web/20250319132434/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/livermore
https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/livermore
LIVERMORE HOUSING AUTHORITY
General Information
Livermore Housing Authority (LHA) currently administers 922 Housing Choice Voucher units.
Last updated August 16, 2024
>>>>>>>
http://web.archive.org/web/20250319094416/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/sanmateo
https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/sanmateo
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF SAN MATEO
General Information
The Housing Authority of the County of San Mateo (HACSM) is a catalyst for increasing access to affordable housing and supporting related community development so that housing permanently exists for people of all income levels and generations in San Mateo County. HACSM uses their four core values of being innovative, trustworthy, client-focused and impactful to be a national model for housing departments.
Currently HACSM manages approximately 5,150 Housing Choice Voucher units and 80 units of local, non-traditional housing made possible by their MTW program.
Last updated August 28, 2024
>>>>>>>
http://web.archive.org/web/20250319092844/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/santacruz
https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/santacruz
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF SANTA CRUZ
General Information
Housing Authority of the County of Santa Cruz (HASC) currently administers approximately 0 public housing units and 5,500 Housing Choice Voucher units.
Last updated August 28, 2024
>>>>>>>
http://web.archive.org/web/20250315054816/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/sclarasjose
https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/sclarasjose
Santa Clara County Housing Authority (SCCHA) and the Housing Authority of the City of San José (HACSJ)
General Information
The Santa Clara County Housing Authority (SCCHA) and the Housing Authority of the City of San José (HACSJ) entered into a cooperative agreement in 1976 where SCCHA administers and manages the City's Housing Choice Voucher and public housing programs. The combined agencies operate under the business name of the Santa Clara County Housing Authority.
SCCHA administers approximately 19,000 Housing Choice Vouchers and 740 units of local, non-traditional housing between the two agencies. They also own or control approximately 2,500 affordable housing apartments throughout Santa Clara County.
Last updated November 27, 2024
>>>>>>>
http://web.archive.org/web/20250323082447/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/oakland
https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/oakland
OAKLAND HOUSING AUTHORITY
General Information
OHA currently administers approximately 1,450 public housing units, 14,000 Housing Choice Voucher units, and 1,080 units of local, non-traditional housing.
Last updated August 28, 2024
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Links to some PHAs on HUDs website a few days ago from other states…
http://web.archive.org/web/20250321105424/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/chicago
https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/chicago
CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY
General Information
CHA is the third largest housing authority in the nation (after New York City and the Puerto Rico Housing Authorities) and provides assisted housing for more than 63,000 households and 135,000 individual residents through the Public Housing, Housing Choice Voucher and Project-Based Voucher Programs with housing options in communities throughout Chicago, including options for families, seniors and individuals in need of supportive housing.
Last updated May 22, 2024
>>>>>>>
http://web.archive.org/web/20250313141606/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/philadelphia
https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA HOUSING AUTHORITY
General Information
Established in 1937, Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) is the nation's fourth largest public housing authority. The agency administers approximately 12,850 public housing units, and an additional 22,600 families through the Housing Choice Voucher Program.
Last updated April 29, 2024
>>>>>>>
http://web.archive.org/web/20250313131651/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/baltimore
https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/baltimore
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF BALTIMORE CITY
General Information
HABC currently administers approximately 6,750 public housing units and 20,700 Housing Choice Voucher units.
Last updated November 25, 2024
>>>>>>>
http://web.archive.org/web/20250314202705/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/districtofcolumbia
https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/districtofcolumbia
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA HOUSING AUTHORITY
General Information
DCHA currently manages approximately 8,100 public housing units and 16,400 Housing Choice Voucher units.
Last updated November 6, 2024
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
HUD’s PHA contact list New York
http://web.archive.org/web/20250315053702/https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PIH/documents/PHA_Contact_Report_NY.pdf
HUD’s PHA contact list MA
http://web.archive.org/web/20250315204952/https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PIH/documents/PHA_Contact_Report_MA.pdf
HUD’s PHA contact list New Jersey
http://web.archive.org/web/20250314193740/https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PIH/documents/PHA_Contact_Report_NJ.pdf
HUD’s PHA contact list PA
http://web.archive.org/web/20250312094055/https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PIH/documents/PHA_Contact_Report_PA.pdf
HUD’s PHA contact list Oregon
http://web.archive.org/web/20250315085757/https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PIH/documents/PHA_Contact_Report_OR.pdf
That’s right! As the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, the Neo-Nazi Elon Musk, and DOGE continue to destroy HUD, its subsidized housing programs, and layoff thousands of federal employees working for HUD, locally, and all across the nation millions of HUD subsidized housing tenants, their families with children, seniors, veterans, the chronically ill, and those with disabilities are being placed at risk of losing their housing, becoming unhoused, and homeless.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
