Trump’s pecker was allegedly bit by teenager that he abused
According to FBI report, a teenager bit the pecker of the convicted felon President Donald J Trump, after he tried to force her to give him some head.
According to FBI report, a teenager abused by Trump bit his penis
By Lynda Carson - March 6, 2026
Definition of Dickless: “Dickless" is a vulgar, slang adjective used to describe someone, typically a male, as weak, cowardly, emasculated, or lacking in courage and authority. It is used metaphorically to attack a person's masculinity or assertiveness, rather than just referring to the absence of a penis. It is similar to terms like "limpdick".
After reading a recently released FBI report about a teenager who claims that she bit Trump’s pecker after he tried to force her to give him some head, it appears that the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump may henceforth be referred to by the voters as “Dickless the Limpdick Pedophile Dictator,” as a direct result.
Reportedly, “The Justice Department posted a trio of FBI interviews with a woman who alleged President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her when she was a young teenager after she was introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein.
The woman’s central allegation, according to FBI summaries of her interviews with investigators, known as FBI 302s, is that Trump hit her after she bit his penis when he attempted to force her to perform oral sex.”
According to an FBI report about a teenager who bit Trump’s pecker, dated 8/07/2019, in part it reads, “II recalled at least one incident in which EPSTEIN took her off of the Island when she was between 13 to 15 years old. He drove her and/or flew her to either New York or New Jersey. She was, "introduced to someone with money, money... It was Donald Trump." II and EPSTEIN were with others, to include TRUMP, in a very tall building with huge rooms. TRUMP did not like II, "from the get-go, he didn't like that I was a boy-girl" (referencing a tomboy). II could not recall the identities of the other individuals present; however, they all exited when TRUMP asked everyone to leave the room. TRUMP mentioned something to the effect of, "Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be." TRUMP unzipped his pants and put head, "down to his penis". II, "bit the shit out of it." TRUMP struck II and said words to the effect of, "get this little bitch the hell out of here." II advised she bit TRUMP's penis because he disgusted her. "He had money, it reeked off of him." At that point, people reentered the room no further information provided). II recalled a blond beautiful woman approaching her at some point that day after her interaction with TRUMP. The woman said, "let me give you a tip little girl about your breasts, wear a bra every night." Those words have stayed with her throughout the years.”
Additionally, reportedly, in 2023, “Trump was found liable by a federal jury for having sexually abused and defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll after Carroll claimed Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and then denied her account of rape, calling her a liar. Trump has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the $5 million judgment the jury awarded Carroll. Carroll also won a $83.3 million judgment in 2024 after a separate jury found Trump defamed her with an additional set of remarks about the same claims.”
Reportedly, “An alleged one-night sexual encounter took place in 2006 between businessman and later U.S. president Donald Trump and pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, followed by a conspiracy on the part of Trump to cover up the story in the month prior to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and Trump's falsification of business records as part of the conspiracy. The story broke in 2018, when The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's attorney Michael Cohen paid US $130,000 to Daniels as hush money to buy her silence during the 2016 Trump campaign.”
Meanwhile, in Rhode Island recently, reportedly, “In a scathing report on the alleged sexual abuse of at least 315 children by 75 Catholic clergy members, Attorney General Peter Neronha provides painfully graphic detail on the lengths Rhode Island's Catholic leaders went to in an effort to hide the magnitude of the scandal.”
Additionally, from what I recall, years ago when I lived in Hollywood repairing guitars and stringed instruments for a living, it was common knowledge in the community that the pedophiles used to cruise up and down Sunset BLVD, and Santa Monica BLVD, to pick up the young male, and female underage teenage sex workers hanging out on the streets trying to make some money to survive somehow.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
