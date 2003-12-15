top
East Bay Womyn

The Global Struggle for Women's Rights

Flyer for the event, also described in the text, with zoom link
Download PDF (241.8KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 07, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Also available online: Register for your personal link at
https://bit.ly/SSS-WomensRights
March is the month when we honor the history of approximately half the world’s
population. On this day before International Women’s Day, our speakers will discuss
some pioneers in women’s reproductive freedom in the U.S., and women’s movements
in Ireland, Iran, and beyond.

Speakers include:

Emer Martin – Award-winning Irish novelist; Co-founder of Saoirse Hurriya
(Palestinian/Irish Solidarity Committee); member of Fremont Education
Association

Negeene Mosaed – Founder, Berkeley Network for Palestine; member,
Democratic Socialists of America; owner/operator, Berkeley Community
Physical Therapy, a community clinic for the people of Berkeley

Marsha Feinland – Member, Peace and Freedom Party State Executive
Committee, and California Teachers’ Association (retired); Former
commissioner, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.

An open discussion will follow the presentations. While online attendees may have their input read by the moderator, attendance in person greatly facilitates participation in the discussion

This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.

For more information email
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 28, 2026 4:12PM
