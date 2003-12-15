The Global Struggle for Women's Rights

Saturday, March 07, 2026

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Panel Discussion

Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee

March is the month when we honor the history of approximately half the world’s

population. On this day before International Women’s Day, our speakers will discuss

some pioneers in women’s reproductive freedom in the U.S., and women’s movements

in Ireland, Iran, and beyond.



Speakers include:



Emer Martin – Award-winning Irish novelist; Co-founder of Saoirse Hurriya

(Palestinian/Irish Solidarity Committee); member of Fremont Education

Association



Negeene Mosaed – Founder, Berkeley Network for Palestine; member,

Democratic Socialists of America; owner/operator, Berkeley Community

Physical Therapy, a community clinic for the people of Berkeley



Marsha Feinland – Member, Peace and Freedom Party State Executive

Committee, and California Teachers’ Association (retired); Former

commissioner, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board



*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.



An open discussion will follow the presentations. While online attendees may have their input read by the moderator, attendance in person greatly facilitates participation in the discussion



This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,

the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.



For more information email