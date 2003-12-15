From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Global Struggle for Women's Rights
Saturday, March 07, 2026
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Panel Discussion
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Also available online: Register for your personal link at
https://bit.ly/SSS-WomensRights
March is the month when we honor the history of approximately half the world’s
population. On this day before International Women’s Day, our speakers will discuss
some pioneers in women’s reproductive freedom in the U.S., and women’s movements
in Ireland, Iran, and beyond.
Speakers include:
Emer Martin – Award-winning Irish novelist; Co-founder of Saoirse Hurriya
(Palestinian/Irish Solidarity Committee); member of Fremont Education
Association
Negeene Mosaed – Founder, Berkeley Network for Palestine; member,
Democratic Socialists of America; owner/operator, Berkeley Community
Physical Therapy, a community clinic for the people of Berkeley
Marsha Feinland – Member, Peace and Freedom Party State Executive
Committee, and California Teachers’ Association (retired); Former
commissioner, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
An open discussion will follow the presentations. While online attendees may have their input read by the moderator, attendance in person greatly facilitates participation in the discussion
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
For more information email
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
