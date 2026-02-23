From the Open-Publishing Calendar
What Kind of Anarchist Are You?
Date:
Thursday, March 05, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
Tamarack 1501 Harrison Street, Oakland
What Kind of Anarchist Are You?
Thurs March 5th :: 6:30pm-9pm
@ Tamarack (1501 Harrison St, Oakland)
••• There’s at least 20 different categories of anarchist; which one(s) do you identify with? Many are quite opposite of each other. For example, are you a Platformist or an Anarchist-Without-Adjectives? Anarcho-Primitive or Anarcho-Transhumanist? Anarcho-Passivist or Illegalist or Galleanist advocate of Propaganda of the Deed? Are you actually just a Minarchist, Decentralist, Localist, or Apoist? We’ll explore, share, listen and debate to define our specific ideologies.
Thurs March 5th :: 6:30pm-9pm
@ Tamarack (1501 Harrison St, Oakland)
For more information: https://bafs.noblogs.org/classes-feb-may-2...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 23, 2026 11:30AM
