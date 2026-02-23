What Kind of Anarchist Are You?

Thursday, March 05, 2026

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Class/Workshop

Hank Pellissier

Tamarack 1501 Harrison Street, Oakland

@ Tamarack (1501 Harrison St, Oakland)



••• There’s at least 20 different categories of anarchist; which one(s) do you identify with? Many are quite opposite of each other. For example, are you a Platformist or an Anarchist-Without-Adjectives? Anarcho-Primitive or Anarcho-Transhumanist? Anarcho-Passivist or Illegalist or Galleanist advocate of Propaganda of the Deed? Are you actually just a Minarchist, Decentralist, Localist, or Apoist? We’ll explore, share, listen and debate to define our specific ideologies.