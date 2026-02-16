From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Corte Madera: Brave Women for a Free America - March & Rally Against Fascism
Date:
Sunday, March 08, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Brave Women and Allies
Location Details:
Corte Madera Town Park
498 Tamalpais Drive
Corte Madera, CA, 94925
BRAVE WOMEN WEEKEND OF ACTION
International Women's Day 2026: Rally and March in Corte Madera
Where: Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Who: Brave Women and Pro-democracy Allies.
Come join your community members in rising up against fascism!
More event info: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/your-city-free-america
Website: https://www.bravewomen.us/
This past year made one thing painfully clear: this administration thinks it’s above the law. We’ve watched cruelty become policy, chaos masquerade as leadership, and power exercised without accountability.
It's 2026 and still Women in the US are fighting for equality, the ratification of the ERA,
equal pay, the cessation of violence against women, sexual harassment and human trafficking, and the choice to decide for ourselves whether or not to have a child.
Sadly, we seem to be losing instead of gaining ground on these issues in the US. Globally, war, conflict, inequality and violence continue to make life unbearable for millions of women and children.
This International Women's Day, let's be brave together!
Join us for a Brave Women Weekend of Action rally and march. Join your community in demonstrating women's collective power to resist, the impact of our noncompliance, and our will to build a better world. Allies are most welcome to join.
On this day we gather to demand justice, fairness, equality and freedom for ourselves and for women all over the world.
This event is part of a nationwide weekend of action for International Women's Day: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2026/02/14/18884054.php
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/your...
