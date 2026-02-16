top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/8/2026
North Bay / Marin Womyn

Corte Madera: Brave Women for a Free America - March & Rally Against Fascism

Corte Madera Town Park 498 Tamalpais Drive Corte Madera, CA, 94925
original image (768x773)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 08, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Brave Women and Allies
Location Details:
Corte Madera Town Park
498 Tamalpais Drive
Corte Madera, CA, 94925
BRAVE WOMEN WEEKEND OF ACTION

International Women's Day 2026: Rally and March in Corte Madera

Where: Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Who: Brave Women and Pro-democracy Allies.
Come join your community members in rising up against fascism!

More event info: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/your-city-free-america

Website: https://www.bravewomen.us/


This past year made one thing painfully clear: this administration thinks it’s above the law. We’ve watched cruelty become policy, chaos masquerade as leadership, and power exercised without accountability.

It's 2026 and still Women in the US are fighting for equality, the ratification of the ERA,
equal pay, the cessation of violence against women, sexual harassment and human trafficking, and the choice to decide for ourselves whether or not to have a child.

Sadly, we seem to be losing instead of gaining ground on these issues in the US. Globally, war, conflict, inequality and violence continue to make life unbearable for millions of women and children.

This International Women's Day, let's be brave together!

Join us for a Brave Women Weekend of Action rally and march. Join your community in demonstrating women's collective power to resist, the impact of our noncompliance, and our will to build a better world. Allies are most welcome to join.

On this day we gather to demand justice, fairness, equality and freedom for ourselves and for women all over the world.

This event is part of a nationwide weekend of action for International Women's Day: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2026/02/14/18884054.php
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/your...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 16, 2026 12:48PM
§
by Brave Women and Allies
Mon, Feb 16, 2026 12:48PM
sm_brave_women_demands.jpeg
original image (1086x697)
https://action.womensmarch.com/events/your...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code