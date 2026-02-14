From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Women's Day: Stop Fascist Misogyny! Resistance & Action Weekend
Friday, March 06, 2026
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Protest
Women's March & other activist groups
SF Bay Area, California, and throughout the U.S. and world
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY 2026 - Weekend of Resistance & Action
In the United States, the fanatics behind Project 2025 released a 250-year plan to “save America.”
How do they plan to do that?
Push women out of college.
Push women out of leadership.
Push women out of the workforce.
Restrict contraception.
Roll back no-fault divorce.
Marry us younger.
Force more births.
That is their vision. Fu*k that!
International Women’s Day was born in protest to escape this past. Brave women before us organized, struck, marched, and refused obedience. On March 8, we follow in their legacy.
We refuse to let extremists steal the futures of America’s daughters and granddaughters.
Join in taking action in your community to show our collective power, our refusal to comply, and our fight for a Free America.
How will you show up during this weekend of action?
For more information: https://www.womensmarch.com/
