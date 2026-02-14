top
International Women's Day: Stop Fascist Misogyny! Resistance & Action Weekend

SF Bay Area, California, and throughout the U.S. and world
original image (768x773)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 06, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March & other activist groups
Location Details:
SF Bay Area, California, and throughout the U.S. and world
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY 2026 - Weekend of Resistance & Action

Weekend of March 6, 7, 8, 9

Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls!

ICE Out! No separation of children from their mothers & families.

Protect the human rights of BIPOC women!

Save Reproductive Health Care Rights!

Save Voting Rights for Women!

Protect the human rights of women, trans women and LGBTQIA+ communities!


Find an anti-fascism, pro-women's rights, pro-human-rights protest or action near you:

https://www.womensmarch.com/

https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/

https://www.mobilize.us/?country=US&end_date=2026-03-10T06%3A59%3A59.999Z&start_date=2026-03-06T08%3A00%3A00.000Z&state=CA

https://www.teslatakedown.com/


In the United States, the fanatics behind Project 2025 released a 250-year plan to “save America.”

How do they plan to do that?

Push women out of college.
Push women out of leadership.
Push women out of the workforce.

Restrict contraception.
Roll back no-fault divorce.
Marry us younger.
Force more births.

That is their vision. Fu*k that!

International Women’s Day was born in protest to escape this past. Brave women before us organized, struck, marched, and refused obedience. On March 8, we follow in their legacy.

We refuse to let extremists steal the futures of America’s daughters and granddaughters.

Join in taking action in your community to show our collective power, our refusal to comply, and our fight for a Free America.

How will you show up during this weekend of action?
For more information: https://www.womensmarch.com/
