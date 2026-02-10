From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Inherit the nukes, a threat of radiation, terror, and death
The convicted felon President Donald J. Trump wants to have nuclear bomb testing in the U.S. again.
Armagedden days threaten the human race
By Lynda Carson - February 10, 2026
Millions of people are still around who remember the twisted old duck and cover propaganda and exercises from the 1950’s, introduced to students in grade school classrooms, about the atomic bomb.
Since the 1950’s, future generations have inherited the madness of growing up in this country with the spread of nuclear weapons, nuclear weapons testing, and radiation fallout, while being placed at risk from the threat of nuclear bomb tests, and nuclear war by the misbegotten fools in the White House, and federal government.
A song by Yo La Tengo called Nuclear War, is a song with children that speaks to the horror of nuclear war, and may be heard by clicking here.
That’s right. Nuclear war promises to leave no living people behind in a world contaminated by radiation, from nuclear fallout.
A few recent headlines below, may help to shed a little light on what’s been happening lately.
-￼Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, PRESS RELEASE: It is 85 seconds to midnight.
￼
-￼Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, PRESS RELEASE: Doomsday Clock set at 89 seconds to midnight, closest ever to human extinction.
￼
-￼New York Daily News, Doomsday clock closer to midnight than ever due to ‘failure of leadership’.
￼
-￼MSN, 85 seconds to midnight: Scientists warn humanity has never been this close to doomsday.
￼
-￼ABC News, ’Doomsday Clock' 2026: This is how close we are to self-annihilation, scientists say.
￼
-￼Daily Hampshire Gazette, 85 seconds to midnight: ‘Doomsday Clock’ ticks closer to humanity’s destruction.
￼
-￼AP News, ’Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight over threats from nuclear weapons, climate change and AI.
￼
-￼People.com, Doomsday Clock Moves to 85 Seconds to Midnight, Closest Point to Catastrophe Yet Since Debut.
￼
-￼Caliber.Az, The Doomsday Clock: 85 seconds to midnight - Reflections on the edge of global catastrophe.
￼
-￼People's World, Doomsday Clock hits 85 seconds to midnight, humanity races toward apocalypse.
￼
-￼Deseret News, Scientists move ‘Doomsday Clock’ to 85 seconds: A historic warning.
￼
-￼The New York Times, Newly Unbound, Trump Weighs More Nuclear Arms and Underground Tests.
-￼Facebook.com, Trump officials are considering deploying more nuclear weapons and resuming atomic testing.
￼
-￼Council on Foreign Relations, Nukes Without Limits? A New Era After the End of New START.
￼
-￼BBC, AWE nuclear weapons workers vote for strike action.
￼
-￼South China Morning Post, Why China’s nuclear arsenal is under fire as US-Russia pact falls apart.
￼
-￼Al Jazeera, No evidence to support US claim China conducted nuclear blast test: Monitor.
￼
-￼PBS, Expiration of U.S.-Russia nuclear weapons treaty sparks concerns of new arms race.
￼
-￼Reuters, US accuses China of secret nuclear testing.
-￼BBC, Fears of new arms race as US-Russia nuclear weapons treaty expires.
￼
-￼The New York Times, On the Brink of a New Arms Race.
￼
-￼Semafor, US weighs expanding its nuclear weapons arsenal.
￼
-￼USA Today, We are entering a new period of danger with nuclear weapons.
￼
-￼The New York Times, Nuclear Arms Control Era Comes to End Amid Global Rush for New Weapons.
￼
-￼Las Vegas Sun, Democratic lawmakers, citing Nevada test legacy, challenge Trump on nuclear limits.
￼
-￼Anadolu Ajansı, Trump weighing nuclear buildup, possible underground tests: Report.
￼
-￼The Singju Post, Scott Ritter: Threat of Nuclear War as the Last Arms Control Treaty Collapsed (Transcript).
￼
-￼Post Bulletin, Rich Van Dellen: 'Urgent action' needed to stop 'Doomsday Clock’.
-￼WIRED, AI Is Here to Replace Nuclear Treaties. Scared Yet?.
￼
-￼Global Security Review, Greenland, Strategic Denial, and the Survivability of U.S. Nuclear Forces.
￼
-￼The Guardian, The risk of nuclear war is rising again. We need a new movement for global peace | David Cortright.
￼
85 Seconds To Midnight, A Warning to Those Concerned.
On January 27, 2026, according to a press release of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board (SASB), which sets the Dooms Day Clock, in part it says, “A year ago, we warned that the world was perilously close to global disaster and that any delay in reversing course increased the probability of catastrophe. Rather than heed this warning, Russia, China, the United States, and other major countries have instead become increasingly aggressive, adversarial, and nationalistic. Hard-won global understandings are collapsing, accelerating a winner-takes-all great power competition and undermining the international cooperation critical to reducing the risks of nuclear war, climate change, the misuse of biotechnology, the potential threat of artificial intelligence, and other apocalyptic dangers. Far too many leaders have grown complacent and indifferent, in many cases adopting rhetoric and policies that accelerate rather than mitigate these existential risks. Because of this failure of leadership, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Science and Security Board today sets the Doomsday Clock at 85 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been to catastrophe.”
Recent New York Times Warning:
Reportedly, according to a recent article in the New York Times, in an article called “Newly unbound, Trump weighs more unclear arms and underground tests,” in part it says, “In the five days since the last remaining nuclear treaty between the United States and Russia expired, statements by administration officials have made two things clear: Washington is actively weighing the deployment of more nuclear weapons, and it is also likely to conduct a nuclear test of some kind.
Both steps would reverse nearly 40 years of stricter nuclear control by the United States, which has reduced or kept steady the number of weapons it has loaded into silos, bombers and submarines. President Donald Trump would be the first president since Ronald Reagan to increase them again. And the last time the United States conducted a nuclear test was 1992, though Trump said last year that he wanted to resume the detonations "on an equal basis" with China and Russia.
So far, the statements from the Trump administration have been vague. It has said that it is looking at a variety of scenarios that might bolster the arsenal by reusing nuclear arms now in storage, and that Trump has instructed his aides to resume testing. But no one has specified how many weapons may be deployed or what kind of tests could be conducted. The details matter, and may determine whether the three big nuclear powers are headed to a new arms race, or whether Trump is trying to force the other powers into a three-way negotiation on a new treaty.
The indications started within hours of the expiration on Thursday of New START, which limited the number of weapons that the United States and Russia could deploy to roughly 1,550 each. Trump turned down an offer from President Vladimir Putin of Russia for an informal extension of the 15-year treaty while both countries considered negotiating a successor treaty.
That same day, the State Department sent its undersecretary for arms control and international security, Thomas DiNanno, to Geneva to address the Conference on Disarmament. The treaty, he complained in a speech, "placed unilateral constraints on the United States that were unacceptable."
Nuclear Weapons - Device Assembly Facility (DAF in Nevada.)
Reportedly, “Like other assets across the NNSS, the Device Assembly Facility (DAF) supports the U.S. Department of Energy, National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) Stockpile Stewardship Program. Prior to the nuclear weapons testing moratorium in 1992, the DAF was designed and built to consolidate all nuclear explosive assembly functions, to provide safe structures for high explosive and nuclear explosive assembly operations, and to provide a state-of-the-art safeguards and security environment.
The DAF was designed for assembly, disassembly, modification, staging, transportation, maintenance, repair, retrofit and testing of nuclear devices. Today, the facility plays an integral part in supporting NNSA subcritical experiments, nuclear material management, stockpile surveillance and the National Criticality Experiments Research Center (NCERC). Although the U.S. is not currently conducting nuclear tests, the NNSS is charged with maintaining an underground test readiness program in the event that nuclear testing resumes. The DAF plays a crucial role in achieving that test readiness capability.”
Nuclear weapons device assembly location in Nevada, may be found by clicking here.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
► ▼ IMC Network