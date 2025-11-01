From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Nobel Peace Prize winners condemn Trump’s nuclear bomb testing threats
Japanese atomic bomb survivors group that won the Nobel Peace Prize, are condemning the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump for claiming that the US will resume nuclear bomb tests.
Nobel Peace Prize winners condemn Trump’s nuclear bomb testing threats
Pushback against Trump’s nuclear bomb testing scheme is growing
By Lynda Carson - November 1, 2025
The national news media response to the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s statement that the US will resume nuclear bomb tests may be found by clicking here.
In Nevada, “U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, came out against any proposal to restart nuclear testing after President Donald Trump posted that he would order the military to resume the long-abandoned practice.”
Reportedly, “Europe is in shock after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington will resume nuclear tests. NATO ally Germany has appealed to both the US and Russia to not conduct nuclear tests. Germany's foreign minister Johann Wadephul said all the five nuclear powers should respect the test moratorium. Trump's announcement came days after Moscow said it had tested a nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile.”
In other reports, China's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun urged the United States to "earnestly abide" by a global nuclear testing ban.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said through a spokesman that "nuclear testing can never be permitted under any circumstances."
The United States has been a signatory since 1996 to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which bans all atomic test explosions, whether for military or civilian purposes.
"A nuclear-armed bully is resuming testing of atomic weapons. The same bully has been demonizing Iran's peaceful nuclear program," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on social media.
Nobel Peace Prize winners condemn President Trump’s nuclear bomb testing threats.
Additionally, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is being condemned in Japan by the mayor of Nagasaki, and a Japanese atomic bomb survivors group that won the Nobel Peace Prize. They are condemning Trump for claiming that the US will resume nuclear bomb tests.
According to a November 1, 2025 article in the Taipei Times in part, it says, “A Japanese atomic bomb survivors group that won the Nobel Peace Prize has strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s surprise directive to begin nuclear weapons testing, calling it “utterly unacceptable.”
More than 200,000 people were killed when the US dropped two atomic bombs on Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, the only time nuclear weapons have been used during warfare. Survivors have battled decades of physical and psychological trauma, as well as the stigma that often came with being a victim.
After Trump on Thursday said that he had ordered the Pentagon to start nuclear weapons testing to equal China and Russia, Nobel laureate Nihon Hidankyo sent a letter of protest to the US embassy in Japan.
The directive “directly contradicts the efforts by nations around the world striving for a peaceful world without nuclear weapons and is utterly unacceptable,” the survivors group said in the letter.
Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki also condemned Trump’s order, saying it “trampled on the efforts of people around the world who have been sweating blood and tears to realize a world without nuclear weapons.”
“If nuclear weapons testing were to start immediately, wouldn’t that make him unworthy of the Nobel Peace Prize?” Suzuki said.
Two other atomic bomb survivor groups based in Hiroshima issued statements of protest, saying: “We strongly protest and firmly demand that no such experiments be conducted.”
“In a nuclear war, there are no winners or losers; all of humanity becomes the loser,” the Hiroshima Congress against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs and the Hiroshima Prefecture Federation of Atomic Bomb Victims Associations said in a joint statement, which was also sent to the US embassy in Japan.
“The inhumane nature of nuclear weapons is evident from the devastation witnessed in Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” it added.
The US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and then another on Nagasaki three days later.
About 140,000 people died in Hiroshima and about 74,000 others in Nagasaki, including many from the effects of radiation exposure.”
There is a lot of pushback against the convicted felon President Trump’s scheme to resume nuclear bomb testing.
In total contradiction to what Trump is saying, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is claiming that underground nuclear testing is not required at this time.
That's right! Underground nuclear testing is not required at this time.
For starters, according to the website for the National Nuclear Security Administration, and its Annual Assessment, in part it says, “NNSA ensures the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile remains safe, secure, and effective without the use of nuclear explosive testing through surveillance and assessment. NNSA conducts extensive warhead evaluations through detailed assessments using analysis and simulations underpinned by previous underground nuclear test data, surveillance, and modern experiments. These data are a key component in an annual report to the President on the current state of the stockpile. For the last 25 years, the three NNSA Laboratory Directors have certified that the stockpile remains safe, secure, and effective, and that additional underground nuclear testing is not required at this time.”
For more about the NNSA, see a few links below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newland2 [at] gmail.com
Nuclear Weapons, and our tax dollars at work…
The National Nuclear Security Administration at a Glance
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2024-09/NNSA%20AT%20A%20GLANCE_Sept2024_0.pdf
NNSA ensures the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile remains safe, secure, and effective without the use of nuclear explosive testing through surveillance and assessment.
NNSA conducts extensive warhead evaluations through detailed assessments using analysis and simulations underpinned by previous underground nuclear test data, surveillance, and modern experiments. These data are a key component in an annual report to the President on the current state of the stockpile. For the last 25 years, the three NNSA Laboratory Directors have certified that the stockpile remains safe, secure, and effective, and that additional underground nuclear testing is not required at this time.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2022-07/Stockpile%200722.pdf
NUCLEAR WEAPONS LIFE CYCLE
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2022-07/Life%20Cycle%200722.pdf
Transparency in the U.S. Nuclear Weapons Stockpile
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2024-08/U.S.%20Nuclear%20Weapons%20Stockpile%20Transparency%207_22_24.pdf
https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/transparency-us-nuclear-weapons-stockpile
Warhead Modernization
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2024-07/Warhead%20Modernization%20Fact%20Sheet%200724.pdf
NNSA Pit Production Efforts
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2023-07/2023%20SES%20Pit%20Production%20Fact%20Sheet-0623-R2.pdf
JOINT TEST ASSEMBLY FLIGHT TESTS
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2022-07/NNSA%20JTA%20Factsheet-0722.pdf
The B61-12 Life Extension Program (LEP) will replace the B61-3, 4 and 7 gravity bombs and will be lower yield, more accurate, and compatible with newer aircraft.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2023-04/B61-12%20042023.pdf
The W76-1 extends the life of the W76 submarine launched ballistic missile warhead to 60 years.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2022-01/W76-1-012422_0.pdf
The W80-4 Life Extension Program will ensure the effectiveness of the bomber leg of the nuclear triad when coupled with the Air Force’s Long Range Standoff Cruise Missile.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2023-11/W80-4_1123.pdf
The W87-1 will replace the aging W78 warhead to maintain safety, security, and effectiveness of the ICBM leg of the nuclear triad.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2023-11/W87-1_1123.pdf
The W88 Alteration (Alt) 370 allows the submarine launched ballistic missile warhead to meet modern safety and reliability standards.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2023-11/W88-ALT370_1123.pdf
The W93/Mk7 program will provide a modern warhead to the U.S. submarine launched ballistic missile fleet.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2023-11/W93_1123.pdf
National Nuclear Security Administration - Fact Sheets
https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/fact-sheets
NNSA
https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/national-nuclear-security-administration
Archived: NNSA
http://web.archive.org/web/20041014210028/http://www.nnsa.doe.gov/
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Pushback against Trump’s nuclear bomb testing scheme is growing
By Lynda Carson - November 1, 2025
The national news media response to the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s statement that the US will resume nuclear bomb tests may be found by clicking here.
In Nevada, “U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, came out against any proposal to restart nuclear testing after President Donald Trump posted that he would order the military to resume the long-abandoned practice.”
Reportedly, “Europe is in shock after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington will resume nuclear tests. NATO ally Germany has appealed to both the US and Russia to not conduct nuclear tests. Germany's foreign minister Johann Wadephul said all the five nuclear powers should respect the test moratorium. Trump's announcement came days after Moscow said it had tested a nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile.”
In other reports, China's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun urged the United States to "earnestly abide" by a global nuclear testing ban.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said through a spokesman that "nuclear testing can never be permitted under any circumstances."
The United States has been a signatory since 1996 to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which bans all atomic test explosions, whether for military or civilian purposes.
"A nuclear-armed bully is resuming testing of atomic weapons. The same bully has been demonizing Iran's peaceful nuclear program," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on social media.
Nobel Peace Prize winners condemn President Trump’s nuclear bomb testing threats.
Additionally, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is being condemned in Japan by the mayor of Nagasaki, and a Japanese atomic bomb survivors group that won the Nobel Peace Prize. They are condemning Trump for claiming that the US will resume nuclear bomb tests.
According to a November 1, 2025 article in the Taipei Times in part, it says, “A Japanese atomic bomb survivors group that won the Nobel Peace Prize has strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s surprise directive to begin nuclear weapons testing, calling it “utterly unacceptable.”
More than 200,000 people were killed when the US dropped two atomic bombs on Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, the only time nuclear weapons have been used during warfare. Survivors have battled decades of physical and psychological trauma, as well as the stigma that often came with being a victim.
After Trump on Thursday said that he had ordered the Pentagon to start nuclear weapons testing to equal China and Russia, Nobel laureate Nihon Hidankyo sent a letter of protest to the US embassy in Japan.
The directive “directly contradicts the efforts by nations around the world striving for a peaceful world without nuclear weapons and is utterly unacceptable,” the survivors group said in the letter.
Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki also condemned Trump’s order, saying it “trampled on the efforts of people around the world who have been sweating blood and tears to realize a world without nuclear weapons.”
“If nuclear weapons testing were to start immediately, wouldn’t that make him unworthy of the Nobel Peace Prize?” Suzuki said.
Two other atomic bomb survivor groups based in Hiroshima issued statements of protest, saying: “We strongly protest and firmly demand that no such experiments be conducted.”
“In a nuclear war, there are no winners or losers; all of humanity becomes the loser,” the Hiroshima Congress against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs and the Hiroshima Prefecture Federation of Atomic Bomb Victims Associations said in a joint statement, which was also sent to the US embassy in Japan.
“The inhumane nature of nuclear weapons is evident from the devastation witnessed in Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” it added.
The US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and then another on Nagasaki three days later.
About 140,000 people died in Hiroshima and about 74,000 others in Nagasaki, including many from the effects of radiation exposure.”
There is a lot of pushback against the convicted felon President Trump’s scheme to resume nuclear bomb testing.
In total contradiction to what Trump is saying, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is claiming that underground nuclear testing is not required at this time.
That's right! Underground nuclear testing is not required at this time.
For starters, according to the website for the National Nuclear Security Administration, and its Annual Assessment, in part it says, “NNSA ensures the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile remains safe, secure, and effective without the use of nuclear explosive testing through surveillance and assessment. NNSA conducts extensive warhead evaluations through detailed assessments using analysis and simulations underpinned by previous underground nuclear test data, surveillance, and modern experiments. These data are a key component in an annual report to the President on the current state of the stockpile. For the last 25 years, the three NNSA Laboratory Directors have certified that the stockpile remains safe, secure, and effective, and that additional underground nuclear testing is not required at this time.”
For more about the NNSA, see a few links below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newland2 [at] gmail.com
Nuclear Weapons, and our tax dollars at work…
The National Nuclear Security Administration at a Glance
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2024-09/NNSA%20AT%20A%20GLANCE_Sept2024_0.pdf
NNSA ensures the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile remains safe, secure, and effective without the use of nuclear explosive testing through surveillance and assessment.
NNSA conducts extensive warhead evaluations through detailed assessments using analysis and simulations underpinned by previous underground nuclear test data, surveillance, and modern experiments. These data are a key component in an annual report to the President on the current state of the stockpile. For the last 25 years, the three NNSA Laboratory Directors have certified that the stockpile remains safe, secure, and effective, and that additional underground nuclear testing is not required at this time.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2022-07/Stockpile%200722.pdf
NUCLEAR WEAPONS LIFE CYCLE
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2022-07/Life%20Cycle%200722.pdf
Transparency in the U.S. Nuclear Weapons Stockpile
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2024-08/U.S.%20Nuclear%20Weapons%20Stockpile%20Transparency%207_22_24.pdf
https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/transparency-us-nuclear-weapons-stockpile
Warhead Modernization
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2024-07/Warhead%20Modernization%20Fact%20Sheet%200724.pdf
NNSA Pit Production Efforts
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2023-07/2023%20SES%20Pit%20Production%20Fact%20Sheet-0623-R2.pdf
JOINT TEST ASSEMBLY FLIGHT TESTS
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2022-07/NNSA%20JTA%20Factsheet-0722.pdf
The B61-12 Life Extension Program (LEP) will replace the B61-3, 4 and 7 gravity bombs and will be lower yield, more accurate, and compatible with newer aircraft.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2023-04/B61-12%20042023.pdf
The W76-1 extends the life of the W76 submarine launched ballistic missile warhead to 60 years.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2022-01/W76-1-012422_0.pdf
The W80-4 Life Extension Program will ensure the effectiveness of the bomber leg of the nuclear triad when coupled with the Air Force’s Long Range Standoff Cruise Missile.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2023-11/W80-4_1123.pdf
The W87-1 will replace the aging W78 warhead to maintain safety, security, and effectiveness of the ICBM leg of the nuclear triad.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2023-11/W87-1_1123.pdf
The W88 Alteration (Alt) 370 allows the submarine launched ballistic missile warhead to meet modern safety and reliability standards.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2023-11/W88-ALT370_1123.pdf
The W93/Mk7 program will provide a modern warhead to the U.S. submarine launched ballistic missile fleet.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2023-11/W93_1123.pdf
National Nuclear Security Administration - Fact Sheets
https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/fact-sheets
NNSA
https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/national-nuclear-security-administration
Archived: NNSA
http://web.archive.org/web/20041014210028/http://www.nnsa.doe.gov/
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Device Assembly Facility at the Nevada Test Site
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 6:44AM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network