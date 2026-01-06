Defend Our Mayor & the City of Richmond From Pro-Israel Repression

Date:

Tuesday, January 06, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Palestinian Youth Movement - Bay Area

Location Details:

Richmond City Council: 440 Civic Center Plaza

🚨 DEFEND OUR MAYOR & THE CITY OF RICHMOND FROM PRO-ISRAEL REPRESSION 🚨



🗓️ TUE JAN 6

⏰ 5:00 PM

📍 Richmond City Council: 440 Civic Center Plaza



Pro-genocide groups like the ADL and JCRC are mobilizing to force Mayor Eduardo Martinez to resign after years of targeting him for his pro-Palestine positions.



Mayor Martinez made history as the first mayor in the country to pass a ceasefire resolution, raised the Palestinian flag over City Hall, and helped make Sebastia, Palestine a sister city to Richmond, California. Now, pro-genocide groups are trying to intimidate and censor the mayor. We are calling on our community to pack the room, give public comment, and demand that the council reject these Zionist attacks.



Richmond showed the Bay Area what principled solidarity with Palestine looks like. Now is our time to defend him!