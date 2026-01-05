From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thursday Human Billboard for Palestine
Date:
Thursday, January 08, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Albany/El Cerrito 4 Palestine
Location Details:
Human Billboard is located on San Pablo Ave at the intersection of Carlson Ave. directly in front of the El Cerrito Plaza. Groups members will occupy all 4 intersectional corners.
Every Thursday, we gather in front of El Cerrito Plaza to stand together in solidarity with Palestine. This is a Human Billboard action- visible, and rooted in our shared vision for a Free Palestine. We hold signs, we hold space, pass out information and we remind our neighbors that there is NO CEASEFIRE in GAZA.
Join your neighbors in this act of solidarity and let us continue to build a steady community of people who believe that Palestinian lives shall never be erased and that silence is not an option.
Come as you are. Wear a keffiyeh, bring a sign or Pali flag if you have one, or just bring yourself. Help us hold our banners. Whether you stay for ten minutes or an hour, your presence helps build a living, breathing community of solidarity.
📍 El Cerrito Plaza San Pablo Ave and Carlson, in front of Daiso
🕰 Thursdays, 4:30 - 5:30pm
✊ All are welcome
URL; https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine
Join your neighbors in this act of solidarity and let us continue to build a steady community of people who believe that Palestinian lives shall never be erased and that silence is not an option.
Come as you are. Wear a keffiyeh, bring a sign or Pali flag if you have one, or just bring yourself. Help us hold our banners. Whether you stay for ten minutes or an hour, your presence helps build a living, breathing community of solidarity.
📍 El Cerrito Plaza San Pablo Ave and Carlson, in front of Daiso
🕰 Thursdays, 4:30 - 5:30pm
✊ All are welcome
URL; https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 5, 2026 10:00PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network