ICE out of Home Depot - Oakland Protest
Saturday, December 20, 2025
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Protest
Bay Resistance Org
1001 Fruitvale Ave, Oakland
Across the country, Home Depot is allowing ICE agents to illegally abduct day laborers around its stores.
In Oakland, Home Depot refuses to provide laborers with a safe place to seek work, banning them from parking lots and denying them basic dignity and respect.
On Saturday, December 20, we will protest and demand that Home Depot immediately:
* Respect Day Laborers and provide them with a safe place to seek work.
* Publicly condemn ICE raids.
* Stop cooperating with ICE – close stores and parking lots to ICE agents.
* Negotiate with NDLON to protect workers and customers from attacks.
* Help detained victims and support their families.
* Release security video and other footage of enforcement actions at Home Depot stores
Saturday, December 20th is the second biggest shopping day of the year. Join us at Home Depot to say we've had enough! We Ain't Buying It!
LOCATION DETAILS: We will gather 1 block from the Fruitvale BART Station, behind the Guadalajara Restaurant at 1001 Fruitvale Ave. There is parking at the Fruitvale BART Station Garage. Additional parking is at the BART parking lot at E. 12th St. and Derby Ave. (Enter on Derby, right behind Guadalajara Restaurant).
RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible-east-bay/event/876101
As part of this action, we are raising funds to pay day laborers who will miss work on Dec 20. Please support day laborers who will lose work during the protest. Make a contribution here: https://gofund.me/59969be54
Co-Sponsors: Bay Resistance, ACCE, AFSCME 3299, CURYJ, the Immigrant Defense Committee, the Oakland Education Association, SEIU 1021, Street Level Health, and Indivisible East Bay
For more information: https://www.bayresistance.org/events/ice-o...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 19, 2025 2:09PM
