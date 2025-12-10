From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Animal Healthcare Workers Against Genocide Webinar
Date:
Sunday, December 14, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Animal Healthcare Workers Against Genocide
Location Details:
Join our first webinar and global organizing meeting!
After our beloved colleague Dr. Muath Talat Abo Rokba was murdered by Israel, over 200 veterinarians, animal advocates, and activists responded to our call for collective action.
IG: https://www.instagram.com/animalwag/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 10, 2025 7:35PM
