A Radical Thread

Date:

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time:

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

craig baldwin/other cinema

Location Details:

ATA Gallery, 992 Valencia Street, San Francisco

Headlining our survey of regional subculture, here's the SF debut of Jeanne Finley's A Radical Thread, with the esteemed educator/video-artist in person. She introduces her inspiring hour-plus group-portrait of a 50-year-strong Sierra Foothills sustainable community that saved the Yuba River, and managed to narrate their struggle--and others--in an expansive hand-woven tapestry.



The evening's opening half-hour is made up of a rather curious compilation of short docs that focus more particularly on San Francisco itself, including Ellie Vanderlip's (also in person) Muni study the one, Craig Baldwin's (here too) mid-Market memoir Stolen Movie, James Hong's refreshingly frank Folsom Street Fair, and Sam Green/Andy Black's much-loved Cinematic Study of Fog. PLUS precious glimpses of the Emeryville Mudflat sculptures, William Wiley and Michael McClure installing city-wide billboard art, and a super-rare early-60s 16mm clip of Mission Street's Original Gangstas. $12

