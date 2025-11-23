From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Trillionaires Day of Action Part 2
Photos: Steve Chan ProBonoPhoto Please credit the photographer
See Part 1 (link here) for more description of the action in Palo Alto at Stanford Shopping Center Tesla showroom and within the mall that took place on Nov 15.
The Wolves organize weekly and the Raging Grannies are usually there in costume to amplify the message. Boycott Tesla, Stop Elon, No Billionaires, Apple's Tim Cook Makes us Sick
Instagram reel by Michelle H.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
For more information: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
