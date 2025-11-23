top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

No Trillionaires Day of Action Part 2

by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
Photos: Steve Chan ProBonoPhoto Please credit the photographer
Photos: Steve Chan ProBonoPhoto Please credit the photographer
original image (2048x1365)
See Part 1 (link here) for more description of the action in Palo Alto at Stanford Shopping Center Tesla showroom and within the mall that took place on Nov 15.

The Wolves organize weekly and the Raging Grannies are usually there in costume to amplify the message. Boycott Tesla, Stop Elon, No Billionaires, Apple's Tim Cook Makes us Sick

Instagram reel by Michelle H.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
For more information: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
§Early arrivals to the demo saw this
by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
sm_indytrilcyber.jpg
original image (2048x981)
Yikes, cybertrucks without owners seek buyers
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
§Many messages
by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
sm_trils_2.jpg
original image (2048x1420)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
§Raging Grannies marched with banner
by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
sm_indytrilsbannerbest.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
§Center of the Mall Performance
by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
sm_indytrilssing.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
§Arrival at Apple
by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
sm_trils_apple_guuu.jpg
original image (2048x1532)
"Tim Cook Makes us Wanna Puke--cuz he works with ICE" chant
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
§Tourist shoots photos at Apple
by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
sm_indytrilsapple1.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
§Penguin here!
by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
sm_screenshot_2025-11-23_at_8.14.11_am.jpg
original image (1190x1330)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
§Frog here!
by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
sm_trils_frog_fuck.jpg
original image (1823x2048)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
§New Model Y for Yuck
by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
sm_trils_new_model.jpg
original image (1415x2048)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
§Back in front of Tesla
by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
sm_trils_top_top.jpg
original image (2048x1573)
The show never stops
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
§Thiel and Karp Suck Too
by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
sm_trils_thiel_karp.jpg
original image (2048x1679)
Palantir is a regular stop in downtown Palo Alto but not today
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
§Money boa
by At Tesla, Apple, Tiffany's
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 8:40AM
sm_trils_wizard.jpg
original image (1097x2048)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/11/...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code