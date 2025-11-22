top
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

No Trillionaires Day of Action Part 1

by Penguin and Frog (howl [at] thewolves.net)
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
Photos: Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer
Photos: Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto Please credit the photographer Instagram reel by Michelle H.
original image (2048x1132)
On November 15, Tesla Takedown called for a global Day of Action to take on Elon Musk’s obscene new pay package. Tesla shareholders had just approved a trillion-dollar bonus for the company CEO.

Members of the Raging Grannies said they were appalled that this could happening at a time when working people around the world are struggling. Portraying "Billionaires for Bigger Bonuses" they joined friends "Trillionaires for Trump" and spoofed the ultra wealthy at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto to mark this special day.

Menlo Park, CA group The Wolves hosts a weekly demo in front of the Tesla showroom at this location. They work with other activists to keep pressure on Tesla’s reputation and sales. On November 15 they welcomed Donny and Melania characters along with a Portlandesque penguin and frog that carried a "Fuck ICE" sign.

Everyone danced or waved signs for about an hour, to the delight of many shoppers. And of course, being directly in front of Tesla, the activists encountered one of the dreaded cybertrucks. Shiny and new, the vehicle sought a buyer but no sales were made on the Wolves watch.

Instagram reel link here. Videographer: Michelle H.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§Donny and Melania in front of DryBar next door to Tesla
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilsdonnymelania.jpg
original image (2048x1581)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§Later inside the mall, D and L kicked up their heels
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilsdance.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§All along the entrance to the Tesla Showroom
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilseattherich.jpg
original image (2048x1480)
Eat the Rich
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§Other protesters came in their civvies with signs
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilstoxictesla.jpg
original image (1942x2048)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§Due to overflow....
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilsprkglot.jpg
original image (2048x1213)
...activists took to the parking lot
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§Musk made an appearance near Macy's
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilsmattjustin.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§Dogs always welcome
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilsmarkcleo.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§Every saturday the Wolves lead a march through the mall
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilsmarchhead.jpg
original image (2048x2038)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§4 Raging Grannies
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilsgrns1.jpg
original image (2048x1324)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§This Trillionaire blew kisses
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilsgk.jpg
original image (1626x2048)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§Her maid gone a'missing...she toted her own signs through the mall
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilsgkbestsigns.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§A billionaire and her motto
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilsbilsign.jpg
original image (2048x1633)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§Billionaires for Better Ballrooms
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrilsbballrooms.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Signs and costumes lined up in front of the Tesla showroom
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
§Thank you for reading our indybay report...
by Penguin and Frog
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 4:46AM
sm_indytrillast.jpg
original image (1651x2048)
Love, Penguin and Frog
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHGVXlDm1m/
