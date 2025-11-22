No Trillionaires Day of Action Part 1 howl [at] thewolves.net) by Penguin and Frog

Photos: Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer

On November 15, Tesla Takedown called for a global Day of Action to take on Elon Musk’s obscene new pay package. Tesla shareholders had just approved a trillion-dollar bonus for the company CEO.



Members of the Raging Grannies said they were appalled that this could happening at a time when working people around the world are struggling. Portraying "Billionaires for Bigger Bonuses" they joined friends "Trillionaires for Trump" and spoofed the ultra wealthy at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto to mark this special day.



Menlo Park, CA group The Wolves hosts a weekly demo in front of the Tesla showroom at this location. They work with other activists to keep pressure on Tesla’s reputation and sales. On November 15 they welcomed Donny and Melania characters along with a Portlandesque penguin and frog that carried a "Fuck ICE" sign.



Everyone danced or waved signs for about an hour, to the delight of many shoppers. And of course, being directly in front of Tesla, the activists encountered one of the dreaded cybertrucks. Shiny and new, the vehicle sought a buyer but no sales were made on the Wolves watch.



Instagram reel link here. Videographer: Michelle H.