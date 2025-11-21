From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Condemning the convicted felon President Trump’s death threats to Democrats
SOS a.k.a. Stop Our Ship, Was A Sailors Movement In The US Navy, That Tried To Bring An End To The American War in Vietnam.
Condemning the convicted felon President Trump’s death threats to Democrats
Convicted felon President Trump threatens six Democrats with death threats
By Lynda Carson - November 21, 2025
A video message to the armed forces, and intelligence community from six Democrats. The message is, “You Can Refuse Illegal Orders, Don’t Give Up The Ship.”
Click on the link below, and click on the image to see and hear the video that includes six Democrats telling the armed forces and intelligence community that “You Can Refuse Illegal Orders, Don’t Give Up The Ship.”
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRMxZAnlUF9/
After the above mentioned video was released to the public, the convicted felon President Trump became absolutely unhinged, and made death threats to the six Democrats in the video.
According to a November 20, 2025, article in The Guardian, in part it says,
“On Thursday morning, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.”
In another post, he wrote: “This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT.” In a third post, he added: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” He also reposted a statement that said: “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”
On this horrific day of death threats by the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump made to the six Democrats in the video, we must all unite together to condemn the convicted felon President Trump’s death threats to the Democrats that have reminded our nation’s servicemembers that they have a duty to refuse to obey any illegal orders. The servicemembers have taken an oath to defend the Constitution, and they do not have to follow illegal orders.
Reportedly. “Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), a servicemember may be punished by court-martial for failure to obey any lawful general order or regulation. The UCMJ does not define what “lawful” means. The Rules for Courts-Martial say that an order is lawful, “unless it is contrary to the Constitution, the laws of the United States, or lawful superior orders or for some other reason is beyond the authority of the official issuing it.” The Rules go on to say that, “This inference does not apply to a patently illegal order, such as one that directs the commission of a crime.” Finally, the Rules say, “The lawfulness of an order is a question of law to be determined by the military judge.” That determination normally can be made only after a servicemember refuses or obeys an order, in a court martial or a war crimes tribunal.”
Six Democrats Respond To The Convicted Felon President Trump’s Death Threats.
In a November 20, 2025, press release from the office of Senator Elissa Slotkin, in part it says, “WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO-06), Chris Deluzio (D-PA-17), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH-02), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06) released the following joint statement:
“We are veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it. No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation.
“What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our servicemembers should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders. It is not only the right thing to do, but also our duty.
“But this isn’t about any one of us. This isn’t about politics. This is about who we are as Americans. Every American must unite and condemn the President’s calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity.
“In these moments, fear is contagious, but so is courage. We will continue to lead and will not be intimidated.”
“Don’t Give Up the Ship!”
Additionally, yesterday in a nod to the racist convicted felon President Trump and the racists and white supremacists in the military, the Coast Guard announced that swastikas and nooses no longer are considered symbols of hate. That’s right. If swastikas and nooses are no longer considered as symbols of hate in the military, what does?
There used to be race riots in the Navy, and back around October 12 and 13th 1972, around 100 blacks got into a fight with whites on the USS Kitty Hawk (aircraft carrier) near the Philippines. Before things diffused around 48 people were injured, with 3 of them so seriously they had to be evacuated off the ship. Around 25 blacks were charged with rioting and assault.
Additionally, after sending a petition to Senator Alan Cranston, on October 23, 1972, a group of black sailors from numerous naval ships were treated like prisoners of war and were shipped back to the states from the Philippines under armed guards. The sailors were complaining in the petition about being made to work too hard, and for being forced to work up to 12-16 hours a day, 7 days a week. They were from the USS Kitty Hawk, USS Mount Katmai, USS Hassayampa, USS Eversall, USS Vega, SS Saratoga, USS Coral Sea, USS Basilone, USS Niagara Falls, USS Towers, and USS Providence. The sailors demanded an investigation over their mistreatment and the practices of the Navy.
It was on October 30th, 1972, that several men from the USS Midway wore black armbands at the funeral of 4 of their crewmen who were killed and several others injured when a jet crashed on the flight deck. The men wore the armbands in protest against the unnecessary deaths of their fellow crewmen due to the war and the extended stay of the Midway in the Gulf of Tonkin.
During the American war against Vietnam, not only did the armed forces members of the military have the right and duty to refuse all illegal orders, they had the right to file charges against their commanding officers when necessary or appropriate, and they had the right to file for being conscientious objectors as a way of refusing military service. Additionally, under the UCMJ, armed forces members had the right to petition Congress.
Despite the fact that humans are owned by the military after enlisting, members of the armed forces have a long tradition of objecting to orders, and even going A.W.O.L. at times, when things get really distressing.
After the USS Midway (aircraft carrier) got back to the states in 1973 from Vietnam after serving time in the Gulf of Tonkin sending jets out to bomb Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, and spending some time in Singapore, and Subic Bay in the Philippines (PI), it was stationed in Alameda, CA. However, work on the ship was done at Hunters Point, in San Francisco, where the flight deck was resurfaced by sailors on the ship. The sailors used 55 gallon drums of acid to pour onto the flight deck, and then by hand they would use scrapers on a stick to scrape the asphalt off of the flight deck, and later replace it with a new surface of asphalt.
At that point, long gone were the days the sailors could get an ounce of opium (black tar) for only $25.00 an ounce from a cab driver in Singapore, or an ounce of Vietnam Gold pot in Olongapo City, in PI, where people used to stand on the street corners with a crate filled with dozens of baby chicks. They would bite the head off the baby chicks for passing sailors that were willing to pay them to bite off the head of a baby chicken. Olongapo was segregated in the early 70’s during the war, and the whites hung out in one part of town, and blacks hung out in the section of town known as “The Jungle.” The GI’s used to use hand grenade pins for roach clips to smoke their joints of pot back in those days of Martial Law in PI, under the dictatorship of President Ferdinand Marcos.
Objecting To Orders Aboard The USS Midway To Go To Yokosuka, Japan.
It was during May of 1973 after getting back from Nam, while stationed at the Naval Air Station (NAS), in Alameda, CA, that members of the crew aboard the USS Midway (aircraft carrier), filed a petition with the ship’s Commanding Officer called the “Midway Petition,” that they also sent to members of Congress.
In the petition, it says, “We, the crew and families of the USS Midway do exercise our constitutional rights as citizens of the United States to petition Congress on the following issue. We object to the homeporting of the USS Midway in Yokosuka, Japan for the following reasons:
1) We are freely opposed to the excessive expansion and imposition of US military forces overseas. Homeporting the Midway in Yokosuka is another attempt by the US military to permanently establish its military presence in Asia.
2) We object to the false statements made by the military that there is an all volunteer crew to deploy to Yokosuka.
3) We disapprove of the government’s lack of preparations in providing housing and other living accomodations to support our full compliment of crew and families.
4) It is the right of all military personnel as citizen-soldiers of the US to practice individually or collectively their rights as citizens, namely, (a) the right of free speech, (b) the right to peacefully assemble, (c) freedom of the press, (d) the right to petition Congress.
Naturally, the Commanding Officer, and Executive Officer of the USS Midway did not appreciate the crew members of the USS Midway filing a petition with Congress objecting to being sent to Yokosuka, Japan, against their will. Later the officers could not ignore the fact that many crew members of the USS Midway ended up going A.W.O.L. in San Francisco as a direct result of refusing to follow orders, and refusing to go to Yokosuka, Japan.
Many of the decorated A.W.O.L. sailors from the USS Midway who spent a tour of duty or more in the Combat Zone of the Gulf of Tonkin, in Vietnam, ended up in Legal Hold in San Diego where they were placed with thousands of other sailors in trouble, and were eventually discharged from the Navy after refusing to follow orders.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
