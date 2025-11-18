From the Open-Publishing Calendar
HUD Secretary Scott Turner teams up with scandal ridden Pastor Paula White
Blonde Haired Scandal Ridden Pastor Paula White, Next To The Convicted Felon President Donald J. Trump.
By Lynda Carson - November 18, 2025
According to recent news headline reports, demands are still being made on HUD, and HUD Secretary Scott Turner to rescind the new HUD directive to end Housing First policies, and revise Continuum of Care Program for housing the homeless, that may result in around 200,000 people becoming homeless starting in January of 2026.
Apparently, HUD Secretary Scott Turner has teamed up with the scandal ridden Pastor Paula White, and with a new HUD policy change, may start funneling millions of dollars in HUD grants to some so-called faith based organizations linked to or connected to Pastor Paula White, to temporarily house and treat homeless people for drug addictions, and other issues. This may occur, while making around 200,000 people homeless in the process in the very near future.
In a recent Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) press release in which HUD Secretary Scott Turner declared that he is planning to end the Continuum of Care Program in a HUD policy change, which may result in around 200,000 people becoming homeless according to housing advocates. In the press release, HUD Secretary Scott Turner teams up with the scandal ridden Pastor Paula White, and may use millions of dollars in HUD funds at so-called faith based organizations that may be linked or connected to Pastor Paula White.
According to the recent HUD press release, in a pitch to start funding millions of dollars to so-called faith based organizations, in part it says, “Faith-based organizations provide life-transforming care for the whole person and have been serving the most vulnerable Americans long before the Federal government engaged on this issue,” said Pastor Paula White, Senior Advisor of the White House Faith Office. “They not only take care of the immediate physical needs of homeless Americans, but also support their long-term mental, emotional, and spiritual needs. I am thankful that Secretary Turner is empowering faith groups to take care of the underserved in their communities.”
Additionally, according to a November 17, report with Baptist Press, in part it says, “WASHINGTON (BP) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it will be more open to faith-based organizations as it provides funding aimed at caring for the homeless in 2026.
“Our philosophy for addressing the homelessness crisis will now define success not by dollars spent or housing units filled, but by how many people achieve long-term self-sufficiency and recovery,” said HUD Secretary Scott Turner in a press release.
In a Nov. 14 press release, the department said the new approach “underscores the Trump administration’s focus on promoting treatment and recovery.
This is where HUD hopes faith-based organizations will shine bright.
Paula White, President Trump’s senior advisor of the White House Faith Office, welcomed the opportunity for partnership.
“Faith-based organizations provide life-transforming care for the whole person and have been serving the most vulnerable Americans long before the Federal government engaged on this issue,” she said.
White pointed to the faith-based groups’ activities that “not only take care of the immediate physical needs of homeless Americans, but also support their long-term mental, emotional, and spiritual needs.”
That’s right. It appears that the scandal ridden Pastor Paula White welcomes the OPPORTUNITY for partnership with HUD, according to the above mentioned report.
The Scandal Ridden Pastor Paula White.
Paula White $1000 for 7 Blessings: A Scammer in the White House
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szSEr3CbBeQ
According to Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paula_White-Cain about Paula White, in part it says, “Paula Michelle White-Cain (née Furr; born April 20, 1966) is an American pastor, author, spiritual advisor, and televangelist. She has written several books and is a leader in the charismatic movement. White is also known for her roles in Donald Trump's two presidential administrations.
White served as a pastor of Without Walls International Church in Tampa, Florida, a church she co-founded with her then-husband, Randy White, in 1991. From 2011 until May 2019, White was senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida.
White is a spiritual advisor to Donald Trump. She served as chair of the evangelical advisory board to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. White delivered the invocation at Trump's first inauguration on January 20, 2017, becoming the first female clergy member to deliver an inaugural invocation. In November 2019, Trump appointed White as a special advisor to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative at the Office of Public Liaison. On February 7, 2025, Trump announced the creation of the White House Faith Office, to be led by White.”
Reportedly, “In 2007, the Senate Finance Committee commenced a multi-year investigation into her ministry, Without Walls International. The final report concluded that it paid salaries for extended family members, owned and operated a private jet and frequently chartered flights including trips to the Cayman Islands and a boxing match in Las Vegas, and made down payments on a mansion in Florida and a $3.5 million apartment in Trump Tower, New York. While no action was taken as a result of the report, many still consider it a stain on her record.”
During a November 2019, Newsweek report, in part it says, “Richard W. Painter, who served as the chief ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush's White House, blasted President Donald Trump's personal spiritual adviser Paula White, suggesting the religious leader was committing "fraud" and running a "Ponzi scheme. "This 'prosperity gospel' scam by @Paula_White tests the boundaries between 'religious freedom' and criminal mail fraud and wire fraud," Painter argued in a Wednesday morning tweet. "'Send me money and God will make you rich.' Now she uses her White House position to make her sales pitch. On Tuesday, Painter raised related concerns about White. "Paula White now is running her faith based Ponzi scheme from inside the White House," he wrote in a tweet, sharing a link to a Newsweek article that reported on criticism of Trump's adviser. '"Send me your January paycheck and God will pay you back with interest .... [perhaps out of somebody else's February paycheck],'" he added. Back in January of 2018, White, whose net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, appealed to her followers to send their first paychecks of the year to support her ministry. She warned that those who did not obey the call would face "consequences" from God.”
In a different article by The Guardian in April 2025, in part it says, “On the campaign trail, Donald Trump repeatedly promised to “protect religious liberty”, and two weeks after his inauguration he acted: creating a “White House faith office”, which will be led by Paula White, a millionaire televangelist known to speak in tongues who called the Black Lives Matter movement the “Antichrist” and once encouraged people to buy “resurrection seeds” for $1,114.
The move brought renewed focus on White, Trump’s longtime spiritual guru. And for White, not all of it will be welcome.
In March, she was criticized over an alleged cash-for-blessings scandal, while other rightwing Christians are unhappy with her new government role, with one describing White as “100% a false teacher”.
White will be “senior adviser” of Trump’s faith office, which Trump announced along with an executive order which created a “Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias.
The appointment of White suggests some of those methods of protection could be unorthodox. In March, as Easter approached, White was criticised for a video in which she appeared to offer “seven supernatural blessings” for the price of $1,000, including the assignation of a personal angel. White, whose preaching has been described as adhering to “prosperity gospel” theology – the belief that praying will result in financial gains – said the blessings would also include prosperity and “increase in inheritance”.
Still, even some rightwing Christians were unimpressed with White’s appointment. Jon Root, a Turning Point USA contributor and conservative influencer who supports Trump, told Notus: “Anybody that you know holds true to strong biblical conviction and discernment wouldn’t be involved with Paula White. She’s 100% a false teacher.”
In any case, the “seven supernatural blessings” was not the first time White has introduced finances into faith. In 2016, she offered “resurrection seeds” for sale for $1,144, claiming in a recorded speech that God had told her the price point.
“There’s someone that God is speaking to, to click on that donation button by minimizing the screen. And when you do, to sow $1,144,” she said. “It’s not often I ask very specifically but God has instructed me and I want you to hear. This isn’t for everyone but this is for someone. When you sow that $1,144 based on John 11:44, I believe for resurrection life.”
White said people could also pay $144 or $44 if they could not afford God’s suggested total. The money appeared to grant individuals a metaphorical, rather than physical, seed, and the price included a prayer cloth, which White said could bring “special miracles”, and recommended it be placed under a loved one’s bed.”
According to additional reports, “Paula White’s “Without Walls International Church has been involved in several scandals, including a 2007-2011 Senate investigation into financial misconduct, which found the church used tax-exempt funds for family salaries, a private jet, and luxury properties.
More recently, in 2023, a jury found assistant pastor Ralph D. West II liable for intentionally transmitting genital herpes to a woman, awarding her \$2.45Ralph D. West II liable for intentionally transmitting genital herpes to a woman, awarding her \$2.45 million in damages.
Additionally, former pastor Randy White was arrested for DUI in 2011.
Financial and property scandals
Senate investigation:
A 2007-2011 Senate investigation into six megachurches, including Without Walls, examined the use of tax-exempt funds.
Findings:
The investigation report stated that the church paid salaries to family members, used funds for a private jet, and paid for down payments on a large mansion and a condo in Trump Tower.
Outcome:
No penalties were ultimately taken against the church, though the report found questions about the financial management of the ministry.
Herpes transmission case
Lawsuit:
A lawsuit was filed against Reverend Ralph D. West II, an assistant pastor at the Houston-based Church Without Walls, for transmitting genital herpes to a woman he met on Facebook.
Verdict:
In 2023, a jury found him liable and ordered him to pay \$2.45 million in damages.
Evidence:
The woman's attorney presented evidence that West was infected, knew he was infected, and transmitted the virus to his client during unprotected sex in March 2018.
Other legal issues
DUI arrest: In 2011, former pastor Randy White was arrested for driving under the influence in Tampa, Florida.”
In a news article report with Tampa Bay Times in August 2014, in part it says, “Randy White, who resigned as senior pastor in 2009 because of what he described as health concerns, returned to Without Walls in July 2012.
In the year preceding the bankruptcy filing, White received a salary of $156,000 plus benefits, the church said in court documents. White also made $800,000 in unsecured loans to the church, the March documents say.
Without Walls once boasted 22,000 members and was among the fastest-growing congregations in the United States. But half its members left after White's 2007 divorce from his wife, Paula, now a senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, near Orlando. The church also has endured tough news media scrutiny, an inquiry into its finances led by U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and the ongoing foreclosure issue.”
Senate Finance Committee, Minority Staff Review ofWithout Walls International ChurchPaula White Ministries(Prepared by Lynda F. Simmons)
https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/WWIC%20Whites%2001-05-11.pdf
Paula White Ministries - 990 tax filings
https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/472174308
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
