U.S. Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

HUD policy change places nearly 200,000 at risk of homelessness

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Thu, Nov 13, 2025 10:02PM
Convicted felon President Donald J. Trump and HUD Secretary Scott Turner.
By Lynda Carson - November 13, 2025

A Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) policy change in the Continuum of Care Program (COC), may place nearly 200,000 people at risk of becoming homeless. Perhaps as soon as sometime during January of 2026.

That’s right. According to members of the US Senate, the potentially illegal policy changes being made by HUD, and HUD Secretary Scott Turner, could result in nearly 200,000 older adults, chronically homeless Americans with disabilities, veterans, and families being forced back onto the streets, as homeless, unhoused persons.

Additionally, according to a November 13, 2025 article by Becker’s Behavioral Health, in part it says, “The Trump administration is preparing to further shift federal homelessness funding away from harm reduction and toward involuntary commitment, according to a confidential grant-making draft document obtained by The New York Times.

The proposed changes are slated to affect funding as soon as January, would reduce support for permanent housing and redirect billions toward short-term intervention focused on work requirements, treatment mandates and encampment enforcement.”

November 13, 2025, Senate Press Release.

In a November 13, 2025, press release from members of the US Senate, in part it says, “Today, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee; Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee; Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies; and Senator Tina Smith, Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation, and Community Development led a letter alongside their Democratic colleagues to Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner calling on him to immediately halt reported plans to make drastic changes to the Continuum of Care (CoC) program, which could result in nearly 200,000 Americans being forced out of their housing and back into homelessness.

The 42 Senate Democrats call on Secretary Turner to instead use the authorities that Congress already gave him to expeditiously renew existing CoC grants for fiscal year 2025 to prevent massive disruption and frightening uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Americans in the coming months.

“We write to express our deep concerns regarding the instability the entire homeless support system could face if funding delays, uncertainty, and rushed policy changes continue,” write the Senators. “HUD must immediately reconsider these harmful and potentially illegal changes that could result in nearly 200,000 older adults, chronically homeless Americans with disabilities, veterans, and families being forced back onto the streets. As Secretary, you have the authority to avoid this worst-case scenario by carrying out the previously planned and Congressionally authorized two-year NOFO, and we strongly urge you to do so expeditiously.”

The lawmakers note that the reported and potentially illegal plans to upend the program, which is the largest source of federal grant funding to prevent homelessness, would cause sudden and significant shortfalls and real pain across the country. Specifically, they write: “The most troubling of these changes is a new, arbitrary cap on the amount of funds that may be used for permanent housing. Currently, 87 percent of CoC funds support permanent housing, but the new NOFO reportedly limits the amount of funding for permanent housing to only 30 percent. This appears to be in contravention of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, undermines local decision-making authority, and ignores decades of research that has proven that permanent supportive housing and rapid rehousing are less costly and more likely to be successful in providing long-term stability than other strategies, particularly for chronically homeless people and families.”

“Each new administration can make policy changes when they take office,” they continue. “While we may not always agree on those policy changes, we should never have to question whether agency officials will faithfully follow the law and work to minimize harm to our constituents and communities when implementing those new policies. Reports of HUD intentionally blocking staff from examining the legality of the fiscal year 2025 NOFO changes with its own attorneys are deeply troubling.”

The Senators note that, since January 20, repeated, chaotic policy changes affecting the program have created needless, costly uncertainty for communities across the country—and the Department has failed to communicate clearly with stakeholders and Congress about its plans. “For months, our staffs have sent HUD countless questions about its intents and actions around CoC funding that have remained unanswered, undermining Congress’s ability to carry out its legislative and oversight functions. Real people in every community across the country rely on these funds to address homelessness. The funding competition process for fiscal year 2025 has not begun, and with CoC project awards beginning to expire in less than two months, HUD is simply out of time.”

“There is a better way forward,” they conclude. “HUD’s current path risks causing a dangerous spike in street homelessness and creating chaos in urban, suburban, and rural communities alike by forcing nearly 200,000 chronically homeless Americans with disabilities and families back onto the streets. We implore you to make the better choice and expeditiously renew current CoC grants for fiscal year 2025 as authorized by Congress to protect communities and avoid displacing thousands of our nation’s most vulnerable individuals.”

The November 13, 2025, Senate letter to HUD Secretary Scott Turner may be read by clicking here.

HUD's attack on Housing First policies.

In a past 2025 press release, HUD Secretary Scott Turner joined the convicted felon President Trump, in attacking our nation’s ‘Housing First’ policies that assist homeless people getting into housing, and in part it says, “U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner applauded President Trump’s Executive Order (EO), “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets.” The EO restores accountability to homelessness programs by ensuring Americans suffering from severe mental illness or addiction get treatment to support recovery and self-sufficiency. By taking action to redirect federal resources toward programs that tackle substance abuse as part of addressing homelessness and protecting public safety, today’s action represents a shift away from the failed “housing first” policies that ignored the relationship between homelessness, illicit drugs, and mental illness.”

In contrast to HUD Secretary Scott Turner and the convicted felon President Trump, in a statement by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), about Housing First policies, in part it says, “Despite its proven success and bipartisan support in Congress, during its tenure the Trump Administration sought to replace Housing First models with programs that would deny people and families experiencing homelessness stable housing if they were unable to maintain treatment or attain perfect sobriety. This shift in policy not only ignored the decades of research attesting to the validity of Housing First, but failed to address the underlying, systemic causes of homelessness and housing instability.

Under past Republican and Democratic Administrations, HUD and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) have endorsed Housing First as a best practice to ending homelessness and the model has enjoyed bipartisan support from congressional leaders. First incorporated into federal recommendations under the George W. Bush Administration, Housing First was credited with reducing homelessness by 30% between 2005 and 2007. During the Great Recession, implementation of RRH under the Obama Administration helped an estimated 700,000 people at-risk of or experiencing homelessness find stable housing.”

November 13, 2025, letter from the National Association of Counties, National League of Cities, and The United States Conference of Mayors, to HUD Secretary Scott Turner.

In a November 13, 2025, letter from the National Association of Counties, National League of Cities, and The United States Conference of Mayors, to HUD Secretary Scott Turner, in part it says, “Dear Secretary Turner, On behalf of the nation’s mayors, cities and counties, we write to respectfully urge you to adhere to the Congressionally authorized two-year Continuum-of-Care (CoC) program cycle by renewing current CoC grants for the second 12-month period. As trusted administrators of the CoC program, we recognize the vital intergovernmental partnership between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and local governments to improve housing opportunity and reduce homelessness in our communities. It is in that context that we wish to share our concerns over a reported notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) under consideration at HUD.

We have serious concerns about the timing of a new grant competition, particularly one with revised program parameters, given that existing CoC grants are set to expire in January. The critical nature of this program demands a predictable grant cycle to avoid funding lapses. With only two months to spare, a newly initiated cycle would not allow local and non-profit CoC partners sufficient time to prepare for the NOFO’s substantial changes. This would erode local capacity to effectively respond to homelessness and ultimately affect the wellbeing of our residents.”

November 13, 2025, article by Politico.

Additionally, in a November 13, 2025, article by Politico, in part it says, “ The Department of Housing and Urban Development released policy changes Thursday night that will significantly cut funding for a permanent housing program for people experiencing homelessness.

More than half of the 2026 funding for HUD’s Continuum of Care program, which partners with local organizations to connect people experiencing homelessness to housing and resources, will be cut for permanent housing assistance and moved to transitional housing assistance with some work or service requirements. The policy change was first reported by POLITICO.

The funding cuts could put 170,000 people at risk of experiencing homelessness, according to internal HUD documentation previously obtained by POLITICO.

The application for the next grant cycle, which is expected to open in the coming weeks, will close on Jan. 14, two weeks before Congress will be required to determine funding levels for HUD, including the CoC program, according to the notice of funding opportunity.

Project grants will have already expired before the award cycle closes and additional funding is granted. This means that some permanent housing will be left with no funding and tenants could be displaced during the coldest months of the year, said a HUD employee granted anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. The anticipated award day is May 1, which leaves projects without funding for much of the first half of 2026.

Approximately one-third of all current program awards expire between January and June 2026, meaning those projects will run out of funds before the next awards are granted, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

There are concerns that the 10 weeks the notice of funding opportunity will be open for is barely enough time for projects to apply for funding with the policy changes, according to the HUD employee.

“It’s terrible policy and really irresponsible administration of the program,” said Ann Oliva, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness who formerly worked for HUD for more than a decade. “Putting out a grant opportunity with a tight turnaround and massive changes, knowing that you can’t get awards out until at least mid year just is is deeply irresponsible. They are setting communities up for failure.”

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

§Update: The tragic horrific right-wing fascist metamorphosis of HUD
by Lynda Carson
Fri, Nov 14, 2025 4:30AM
The tragic horrific right-wing fascist metamorphosis of HUD

HUD - Before, and after HUD Secretary Scott Turner

By Lynda Carson - November 14, 2025

The tragic horrific right-wing fascist metamorphosis of HUD has been happening ever since HUD Secretary Scott Turner became the convicted felon President Trump’s pick to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

That’s right. Since HUD Secretary Scott Turner has become the new HUD Secretary, HUD, and HUD’s website has experienced a tragic horrific right-wing fascist metamorphosis at HUD.

Not only did HUD Secretary Scott Turner turn HUD’s website into a propaganda platform attacking the Democrats, but HUD Secretary Scott Turner uses the HUD website https://www.hud.gov/#close to push his own unwanted religious, and right-wing fascist views on others.

As an example of what has been happening, in addition to the HUD attack on the Continuum of Care Program mentioned above, currently “Housing Authorities fight against DEI-linked limits on public housing grants.”

Reportedly, “Housing Authorities across the nation seek a preliminary injunction to stop HUD from withholding public housing grant funds based on compliance with a hopelessly vague President Trump executive order.”

According to a November 12, 2025, article in a Courthouse News, in part it says, “A federal judge on Wednesday pressed attorneys over vague conditions tying public housing funds to compliance with diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar listened to claims over Zoom from attorneys representing various housing authorities — including the Housing Authority of the County of San Diego and the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles — seeking a preliminary injunction on President Donald Trump’s executive order withholding money from federal agencies until they stop implementing DEI conditions and how it relates to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Attorney Ryan McGinley-Stempel, who represents the housing authorities except San Francisco, asserted the language of complying with grant conditions to access public housing and services are “vague” and “without guidance,” as to what could be a condition for refusal of public housing or what could be considered as “promotion” of diversity, equity, inclusion, immigration, gender ideology and elective abortion, in regard to those already within public housing or public housing employees.

The federal government, said McGinley-Stempel, “put a Hobbesian choice to forgo this housing funding and leave my clients to guess what is prohibited.”

“Does it mean employees indicating their preferred pronouns in their email signatures?” McGinley-Stempel wondered as he gave Tigar a few hypotheticals to contemplate. “Does it apply to housing somebody that does not regard their gender the same as their biological sex they are born with?”

“What does promote mean?” he continued to ask. “How are we to understand the statute and this condition specifically?”

Jevechius Bernardoni, representing defendants HUD and HUD Secretary Scott Turner, said anyone unclear about what may qualify as a condition can check with their local housing office.

“Who knows what diversity means?” asked Tigar. “That’s the problem.”

Tigar said he was inclined to agree the language is unclear and gave Bernardoni a few examples, including one questioning if a sign put up in a common public housing area with an “all-gender restroom” notice would qualify as being noncompliant.”

Tying public housing funds to compliance with hopelessly vague diversity, equity and inclusion policies?

During the past year in 2025, HUD Secretary Scott Turner declared that “DEI is dead at HUD,” and HUD Secretary Scott Turner declared that HUD canceled $4 million in DEI contracts. See links to press releases below…

ICYMI | Secretary Scott Turner on Fox & Friends - “DEI is dead at HUD.”

“(HUD) Secretary Scott Turner joined Fox & Friends to discuss ending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), at HUD.”

https://www.hud.gov/news/hud-no-25-033

HUD Cancels $4 Million in DEI Contracts

https://www.hud.gov/news/hud-no-25-031

Additionally, during 2025, HUD Secretary Scott Turner attacked HUD’s gender identity rule. See link below…

Secretary Scott Turner Halts Enforcement Actions of HUD’s Gender Identity Rule

“Secretary Turner issued an order directing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to halt any pending or future enforcement actions related to HUD’s 2016 rule entitled “Equal Access in Accordance With an Individual’s Gender Identity in Community Planning and Development Programs.”

https://www.hud.gov/news/hud-no-25-026

In contrast to the attack on HUD’s gender identity rule, and HUD’s attack on DEI, see the March 31, 2023, statement from the Department of Housing and Urban Development on the “Transgender Day of Visibility.” See link below…

http://web.archive.org/web/20250301172510/https://archives.hud.gov/news/2023/pr23-066.cfm

As another example of HUD’s metamorphosis into a right-wing fascist entity, HUD used to provide free services to allow persons with limited English proficiency (LEP) for its clients. See link below….

http://web.archive.org/web/20220527154627/https://files.hudexchange.info/resources/documents/HUD-LEP-Services.pdf

However, in August of 2025, it was reported that “HUD Removes Translated Documents in New English-Only Policy.” See link to article below…

https://leadingage.org/hud-removes-translated-documents-in-new-english-only-policy/

Additionally, on HUD’s archived website before it was shredded by HUD and a lot of important information disappeared from HUD’s website in 2025, the webpage to report housing discrimination at HUD in regards to the Fair Housing Act, HUD offers assistance in various languages. See link below…

http://web.archive.org/web/20250225081203/https://www.hud.gov/fairhousing/fileacomplaint

HUD’s attack on the Fair Housing Act.

However, in a November 5, 2025, press release from the National Fair Housing Alliance, in part it says, “And even as discrimination rises, the federal government is pulling back from enforcement. Recent mass firings at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) during the government shutdown have gutted the department’s ability to investigate violations. FHEO now has a third of the staff it had on January 20, 2025, when President Trump was sworn into office.”

Additionally, according to a October 13, 2025 article with Non Profit Quarterly called “Trump administration defunds fair housing police, fires two whistle blowers,” in part it says, “There are also other aspects of the Fair Housing Office’s work that are being impeded. For instance, the Office of Fair Housing has been tasked with implementing a section of the Violence Against Women Act that sought to ensure that victims of domestic violence can get safe housing.

This, Osadebe explained to NPQ, is “the law that moves people to safe housing when they are being stalked or being assaulted by their partner of someone is abusing their kids and need to get out of there or get off the street.”

Osadebe related that he was on the team assigned to the implementation of the Violence Against Women Act, and noted that the Trump administration “wanted to reassign almost that entire team away from that work.”

“We are the only ones who have the authority to enforce that law. So, if we can’t do it, it just won’t be enforced,” he emphasized. “By destroying that team and they destroyed the investigative team that investigates those cases as well…[the] law is just not going to be enforced going forward, which means people are in physical danger.”

Osadebe also commented on the broader impact of the rollback in enforcement of fair housing law: “It’s gotten to the point where…people are being recommended to just drop their cases by investigators at HUD, by outside counsel, by HUD itself now. They are subtly implying, ‘Hey. We have added a whole bunch of roadblocks. So, are you sure you want to go ahead? Are you sure you want to keep your claim with us? Don’t you just want to withdraw this?’”

These are only a few examples in regards to the tragic horrific right-wing fascist metamorphosis of HUD that’s been happening.

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

