Peninsula Health, Housing & Public Services

Halloween Costume Party and Rally: Stand Up for Science and Sanity!

Lytton Plaza 200 University Ave Palo Alto CA
original image (1700x1420)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, October 31, 2025
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stand Up for Science and Sanity
Email:
Location Details:
Lytton Plaza
200 University Ave
Palo Alto CA
Join our seventh rally to protest the terrible assaults on US scientific research, health care, our universities & democracy!

With the Ugly Budget Bill passing and our country being flooded with daily attacks on healthcare, science and all the pillars supporting democracy, we urgently need to escalate our community’s resistance. Trump's executive order putting politicians in charge of research grants indicates that he wants science to be corrupted. Speakers will address the latest on these multiple attacks, and on mobilizing to weaken the autocracy and save our country.

MUSIC: The Mitchell Park Band will play, and the Raging Grannies will sing.
Bring your outrage, your signs, your voices, your chants, and your creativity and walking shoes! Costumes optional but encouraged. Enjoy the many we already have planned.

MARCH: after the rally those who can will march along nearby streets in Palo Alto singing a new protest song and carrying signs on critical issues.

For more information: https://www.scienceandsanity.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 28, 2025 3:46AM
Add Your Comments
