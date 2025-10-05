From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump’s scheme to strip Social Security disability benefits from the elderly
Trump’s scheme to strip Social Security disability benefits from the elderly
By Lynda Carson - October 5, 2025
The fascist, white supremacist, convicted felon President Trump is at it again with his latest scheme to strip disability benefits from Social Security recipients who are poor, and elderly. According to reports, reportedly this is something that OMB’s Russell Vought, a Republican campaign contributor, has sought as part of his long list of Project 2025 brutal attacks against poor and middle class Americans, to help cover the tax breaks for billionaires.
Additionally, reportedly last month, the White House planned to cut Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for up to 400,000 people. Reportedly, these SSI cuts to the disabled all across the nation are priorities of Russell Vought, a Project 2025 architect who now serves as President Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
Reportedly, now the convicted felon President Trump plans to strip Social Security disability benefits from elderly citizens, in addition to cut Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for up to 400,000 people. See some of today’s Google Headlines below…
Salon, Disability benefits may become harder to get for older workers. Congressman John Larson (.gov), Larson Condemns New Trump Plan to Strip Disability Benefits. The Washington Post, Trump plan would limit disability benefits for older Americans. Yahoo news, Disability benefits may become harder to get for older workers. Daily Mail, Hundreds of thousands of Americans 'may lose disability benefits as Trump plans to overhaul Social Security'
That’s right. The convicted felon President Trump is scheming to strip elderly Social Security recipients of their disability benefits from them, in addition to to cut Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for up to 400,000 people.. This is the same convicted felon who has repeatedly promised to leave Social Security benefits alone.
See todays press release below, from the “House Social Security Subcommittee Ranking Member John B. Larson (CT-01).”
Larson condemns new Trump plan to strip disability benefits
https://larson.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/larson-condemns-new-trump-plan-strip-disability-benefits
October 5, 2025
Press Release
East Hartford, CT – Today, House Social Security Subcommittee Ranking Member John B. Larson (CT-01) blasted the Trump Administration’s latest proposal to deny Social Security disability benefits, calling it “cruel, reckless, and proof that Donald Trump never met a benefit he didn’t want to cut.”
This follows last month’s plan by the White House to cut Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for up to 400,000 people. These cuts are reportedly priorities of Russell Vought, a Project 2025 architect who now serves as President Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
“It is not enough for Donald Trump to shut down the government so 15 million Americans lose their health care and millions more see their premiums skyrocket,” said Larson. “Now he wants to go after Americans with disabilities – people who have worked their entire lives – only to be told they are on their own when they need help most. This is the same group of Trump operatives who threatened to raise the retirement age and gut Social Security. Whether it is health care, food assistance, or Social Security, Donald Trump’s mission is the same: cut benefits for working people and hand the ‘savings’ to billionaires on Wall Street. Democrats will not let that happen. We will fight tooth and nail to protect the basic support Americans have earned. These programs are not giveaways, they are promises. Breaking those promises – that's not leadership – it's betrayal. Not on our watch!”
As of 2022, almost 42 percent of disability applicants were found eligible due to their age, a factor that would be severely curtailed under the Trump Administration’s new plan. In 2020, the Trump Administration weighed a similar rule to restrict disability benefits in the middle of the COVID pandemic. Additionally, their plan to limit eligibility for SSI would reduce or eliminate benefits for nearly 400,000 Americans, including an estimated 4,300 Connecticut residents.”
Additionally, see a few other reports below.
Reportedly in a Yahoo report, in part it says, “The Trump administration is proposing changes to Social Security that could reshape how millions of older Americans qualify for disability benefits, and critics warn it could leave some struggling just before retirement. Under the new rules, “age” would no longer be a central factor in assessing eligibility, effectively raising the bar for workers in their 50s and 60s who face chronic illness or long-term injury.”
According to a report with Salon.com, in part it says, “Critics say the changes could disproportionately affect older workers. Already navigating a complex application process and long wait times, they argue removing age as a consideration makes it harder for people with legitimate claims to get approved. Supporters contend the updates reflect longer lifespans and an evolving workforce, ensuring disability support reaches those who “truly can’t work.”
The timing is politically charged. Social Security remains a lightning rod in American politics, with debates over solvency, benefits and generational fairness heating up ahead of the midterms. For those who rely on disability benefits to make ends meet, the proposed rules aren’t just abstract numbers, but rather they could mean the difference between financial security and hardship.”
Additionally in a report with the Daily Mail, in part it says, “A new report has emerged, alleging that the Trump administration is considering removing a key factor from the assessment of an individual's eligibility for Social Security disability payments.
The Washington Post reported Sunday that the Trump administration is reportedly preparing a plan to significantly change how older individuals qualify for Social Security disability benefits.
According to individuals who spoke with the Washington Post, the proposal would make it harder for older workers to qualify for the benefits, and the change could impact hundreds of thousands of Americans.
This change is also supposedly one of many being considered by the administration in an effort to overhaul the federal safety net for older, poor, and disabled individuals.”
Million's Of HUD's Subsidized Housing tenants Are At Risk.
Additionally, millions of HUD’s low-income subsidized housing tenants are at risk of losing of losing their housing, if the convicted felon President Trump, HUD Secretary Scott Turner, and OMB’s Russell Vought have it their way.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
