Gov. shutdown effects on HUD’s low-income subsidized housing tenants
In a recent HUD website notice claiming that the "Radical Left" are going to shut down the government, HUD failed to mention who the radical left are that has enough power to shut down the federal government.
Plus: Information for HUD’s low-income subsidized housing tenants from NHLP
By Lynda Carson - October 1, 2025
On the website for the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association (PHADA), they are reporting that if a government shutdown occurs, HUD staff has assured them that agencies (Public Housing Authorities) should have sufficient public housing and Housing Choice Voucher funding to continue operations through mid-November.
For more detailed information about HUD, and the partial federal government shutdown, feel free to click here for information from the National Association of Housing Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO).
HUD’s Low-Income Subsidized Housing Tenants.
Reportedly, “More than 87,000 Section 8-subsidized units were funded by Bay Area housing agencies in 2024, including about 16,000 from the San Francisco Housing Authority, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.”
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities in September 2024, about the Housing Choice Voucher program a.k.a Section 8 voucher program. “Individuals and families with low incomes use vouchers to help pay for privately owned housing. The program is federally funded and run by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and a network of about 2,200 state and local public housing agencies (PHAs). More than 5 million people in 2.3 million low-income families use vouchers.”
Additionally, according to the CBPP in September 2024, about Project-Based Vouchers. “Project-based vouchers, part of the Housing Choice Voucher program, provide place-based subsidies to help more than 530,000 people in nearly 290,000 households afford modest housing in the private market.”
Public Housing: In September of 2024, according to the CBPP. “The nation's 807,000 public housing units are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and several territories, with 1 in 5 of them in rural areas. As of 2020, only 55 percent of public housing homes were in low- or moderate-poverty areas, or where less than 30 percent of people had low incomes.”
In a September 30, 2025, flyer released for HUD’s low-income subsidized housing tenants by the National Housing Law Project (NHLP), in part it states, If your landlord attempts to increase your rent or evict you during the government shutdown, contact an attorney as soon as possible. You can find free legal help through http://www.lsc.gov or at http://www.LawHelp.org. When meeting with an attorney, bring your lease (if you have it) and any previous notices from your landlord and/or management company.
Additionally, according to NHLP for Section 8 voucher holders.
“What's happening? Housing authorities will receive payments from HUD through November 2025. Additionally, housing authorities have access to reserves that they can use to continue running their voucher programs during a government shutdown. Voucher tenants should not experience any disruption because of the shutdown at this time.
Can my landlord charge more than my share of the rent during a government shutdown? Tenants should not receive a rent increase, voucher termination, or eviction notice because of the shutdown.
What should I do? Continue paying your portion of the rent. Immediately bring any new notices from your landlord or local Housing Authority to an attorney. Also bring your lease (if you have it) and any previous notices from your landlord and/or management company.
NHLP information for Public Housing tenants.
What's happening? Housing authorities will receive payments from HUD through November 2025. Additionally, housing authorities have access to reserves that they can use to continue running their public housing programs during a government shutdown. Public housing tenants should not experience any disruption because of the shutdown at this time.
Can my landlord charge more than my share of the rent during a government shutdown? Tenants should not receive a rent increase or eviction notice due to the shutdown.
What should I do? Continue paying your portion of the rent. Immediately bring any new notices from the Housing Authority to an attorney.
NHLP information for Project-Based tenants. Project-Based Section 8 (PPS8).
What's happening? Most PBS8 owners have active contracts with HUD that will not expire until the end of the year or later. Owners and managers of these properties should continue to receive on-time payments from HUD during a shutdown. Tenants in these properties should not experience any disruption because of the shutdown at this time. However, a very small number of PBS8 properties have contracts with HUD that will expire in the coming months. HUD expects to have staff on hand to renew and process all of these contracts.
How do I find out if my property’s contract is set to expire? The name and contact info for your PBS8 Contract Administrator should be on your lease. You can also look on HUD’s website to find contact information for your state’s PBS8 Contract Administrator. Navigate to https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/housing/mfh/residents and scroll down to the heading that reads “Find your state's Project-Based Contract Administrator (PBCA)”.
Can my landlord charge more than my share of the rent during a government shutdown? You are only required to pay your portion of the rent as a PBS8 tenant. Landlords may try to increase rents on tenants living in properties where the contract expired. If this happens to you, continue to pay your portion of the rent and immediately reach out to an attorney for help.
What should I do? Continue paying your portion of the rent. Immediately bring any new notices from your landlord and/or management company to an attorney. Also bring your lease (if you have it) and any previous notices from your landlord and/or management company.
For additional information on the NHLP flyer for HUD’s subsidized housing tenants, be sure to click here.
Making their housing situation much worse for HUD’s low-income subsidized housing tenants.
A September 29, 2025 news article by ProPublica, reveals that some changes presently being considered for HUD’s subsidized low-income housing programs include a host of restrictions long sought by conservatives. Reportedly, they include time limits on living in public housing, work requirements for many people receiving federal housing assistance and the stripping of aid from entire families if one member of the household is in the country illegally. The host of restrictions may result in 4 million or more people in HUD’s subsidized low-income housing programs facing eviction.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
