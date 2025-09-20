From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Reporters must sign a “pledge” to cover news stories at the Pentagon
World’s most famous filing cabinet. The filing cabinet that used to be owned by Daniel Ellsberg’s psychoanalyst that was broken into with a crowbar by three men led by former CIA agent E. Howard Hunt, known as the White House “plumbers”. Daniel Ellsberg leaked "The Pentagon Papers."
By Lynda Carson - September 20, 2025
As part of the on-going efforts of convicted felon President Trump to defy the 1st Amendment, reportedly from here on out at the Pentagon, journalists are being required to sign a pledge that forbids them from gathering any information, including unclassified reports, that has not been authorized for release by government officials.
That’s right. According to NPR, reportedly, in part the article states, “The Pentagon will drastically change its rules for journalists who cover the Department of Defense, two U.S. officials who are not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to NPR Friday. The move drew sharp criticism from news organizations, who said it violated the bedrock of a free press.
Going forward, journalists must sign a pledge not to gather any information, including unclassified reports, that hasn't been authorized for release.
Using the rebranded "Department of War" acronym, "DoW," the 17-page document obtained by NPR outlining the new rules for the media says those who fail to obey the new policy will lose their press credentials — cutting off access to the headquarters of the largest department in the U.S. government.
"DoW remains committed to transparency to promote accountability and public trust," the document said. "However, DoW information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official before it is released, even if it is unclassified."
According to the document, journalists who report on news outside of the explicit commands of the Pentagon could be deemed "a security or safety risk" and have their credentials stripped.
Writing about the shift, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted Friday on social media that, "The 'press' does not run the Pentagon — the people do."
National Press Club Press Release:
In a press release from the National Press Club, it states, “WASHINGTON, Sept. 19 — National Press Club President Mike Balsamo today released the following statement on the Pentagon’s new pledge requirement for reporters:
“The Pentagon is now demanding that journalists sign a pledge not to obtain or report any information — even if unclassified — unless it has been expressly authorized by the government. This is a direct assault on independent journalism at the very place where independent scrutiny matters most: the U.S. military. For generations, Pentagon reporters have provided the public with vital information about how wars are fought, how defense dollars are spent, and how decisions are made that put American lives at risk. That work has only been possible because reporters could seek out facts without needing government permission. If the news about our military must first be approved by the government, then the public is no longer getting independent reporting. It is getting only what officials want them to see. That should alarm every American. Independent reporting on the military is essential to democracy. It is what allows citizens to hold leaders accountable and ensures that decisions of war and peace are made in the light of day. This pledge undermines that principle, and the National Press Club calls on the Pentagon to rescind it immediately. This crackdown also comes at a time when the nation is witnessing a devastating hollowing out of defense trade publications, just as rigorous, independent coverage of military and national security issues has never been more essential.”
About the National Press Club
Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world’s leading professional organization for journalists. Based in Washington, D.C., the Club has nearly 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization. It hosts newsmakers from around the globe, champions press freedom worldwide through through its Press Freedom Center and serves as a hub for journalistic excellence and advocacy.
Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534, media [at] press.org for the National Press Club Center for Press Freedom
Additionally, reportedly, “Thomas Evans, NPR's editor-in-chief, said: "NPR is taking this very seriously. We'll be working with other news organizations to push back. We're big fans of the 1st Amendment and transparency and we want the American public to understand what's being done in their name.
Of important note, The Pentagon Papers leaked by Daniel Ellsberg, and published by the New York Times, landed before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1971, in a case called “New York Times Co. v. United States, 403 U.S. 713.”
Reportedly, “New York Times Co. v. United States, 403 U.S. 713 (1971), often referred to as The Pentagon Papers Case, was a landmark decision of the Supreme Court of the United States on the First Amendment right to freedom of the press. The ruling made it possible for The New York Times and The Washington Post newspapers to publish the then-classified Pentagon Papers without risk of government censorship or punishment.
President Richard Nixon had claimed executive authority to force the Times to suspend publication of classified information in its possession. The question before the court was whether the constitutional freedom of the press, guaranteed by the First Amendment, was subordinate to a claimed need of the executive branch of government to maintain the secrecy of information. The Supreme Court ruled that the First Amendment did protect the right of The New York Times to print the materials.”
As a result of leaking The Pentagon Papers, Daniel Ellsberg was under attack by the disgraced former President Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick, and the Nixon administration.
According to sources, the following July 25, 1973 article by Sanford J. Ungar, appeared in the Washington Post.
“QUOTE - PLOT TO GET ELLSBERG REVEALED. MEMOS DETAIL WHITE
HOUSE SMEAR PLAN. -- THE WHITE HOUSE CHARTED A CONCERTED
EFFORT IN AUGUST, 1971, TO DISCREDIT DANIEL ELLSBERG, THE
FORMER GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL WHO DISCLOSED THE TOP-SECRET
PENTAGON PAPERS, AND TO MAKE POLITICAL CAPITAL OF THAT
DISCLOSURE, ACCORDING TO DOCUMENTS RELEASED BY THE SENATE
SELECT WATERGATE COMMITTEE YESTERDAY.
BASED ON PROMISES OF HELP FROM THE DEPARTMENTS OF STATE,
DEFENSE AND JUSTICE AND THE LEADERSHIP OF THE HOUSE ARMED
SERVICES COMMITTEE, THE WHITE HOUSE EFFORT INCLUDED "A
COVERT OPERATION" AT THE OFFICE OF ELLSBERG'S PSYCHIATRIST,
"AN ALL-OUT ADVERSARY INTERROGATION," OF THOSE WHO PREPARED
THE PENTAGON PAPERS AND A PROPOSED STAGE-MANAGED CONGRES-
SIONAL INVESTIGATION OF THE PAPERS.
ACCORDING TO THE DOCUMENTS, SUBMITTED TO THE WATERGATE
COMMITTEE BY FORMER WHITE HOUSE STAFFER DAVID R. YOUNG,
THESE PEOPLE COORDINATED THE EFFORT:
-- J. FRED BUZHARDT, THEN GENERAL COUNSEL AT THE
DEFENSE DEPARTMENT AND NOW SPECIAL COUNSEL TO
PRESIDENT NIXON.
-- ROBERT C. MARDIAN, THEN ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL
IN CHARGE OF THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT'S INTERNAL
SECURITY DIVISION AND NOW IN HIS FAMILY'S PHOENIX
CONSTRUCTION BUSINESS AND UNDER INVESTIGATION IN
CONNECTION WITH THE WATERGATE AFFAIR.
-- WILLIAM B. MACOMBER JR., A CAREER STATE DEPARTMENT
OFFICIAL WHO WAS THEN DEPUTY UNDER SECRETARY OF
STATE FOR ADMINISTRATION AND IS NOW U.S. AMBASSADOR
TO TURKEY.
ONE MEMO, SENT BY YOUNG TO FORMER PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER
JOHN D. EHRLICHMAN ON AUGUST 26, 1971, DESCRIBES A
MEETING THAT BUZHARDT, MARDIAN AND MACOMBER HELD A MONTH
EARLIER WITH REP. F. EDWARD HEBERT (D-LA.), CHAIRMAN OF
THE HOUSE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE, AND REP. LESLIE C.
ARENDS (R-ILL.), THE HOUSE REPUBLICAN WHIP, IN WHICH THE
CONGRESSMEN AGREED TO BEGIN AN INVESTIGATION.
AS EXPLAINED IN THE YOUNG MEMO, HEBERT AND ARENDS, THEN
THE RANKING REPUBLICANS ON THE HOUSE COMMITTEE, "AGREED
THAT MARDIAN, MACOMBER AND BUZHARDT WOULD SET THE FORMAT,
SUPPLY THE SUBSTANTIVE DATA AND DEVELOP THE SCENARIO."
"THE PLAN THEN," AS YOUNG PUT IT, "WAS TO SLOWLY DEVELOP
A VERY NEGATIVE PICTURE AROUND THE WHOLE PENTAGON STUDY
AFFAIR ... AND THEN TO IDENTIFY ELLSBERG'S ASSOCIATES
AND SUPPORTERS ON THE NEW LEFT WITH THIS NEGATIVE IMAGE."
ULTIMATELY, YOUNG WROTE TO EHRLICHMAN, THE INTENDED
RESULT OF THE CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATION "WOULD BE TO
SHOW (1) HOW THEY WERE INTENT ON UNDERMINING THE POLICY
OF THE GOVERNMENT THEY WERE SUPPOSEDLY SERVING, AND (2)
HOW THEY HAVE SOUGHT TO PUT THEMSELVES ABOVE THE LAW."
ANOTHER PART OF THE SCHEME, ACCORDING TO YOUNG'S MEMO, WAS
TO COORDINATE THE CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATION WITH THE
"PLANTING" OF NEGATIVE INFORMATION ABOUT ELLSBERG IN
THE PRESS, PERHAPS INCLUDING MATERIAL THAT WAS TO BE
OBTAINED FROM THE PSYCHIATRIST'S OFFICE IN LOS ANGELES.
REACHED BY TELEPHONE LAST NIGHT, BOTH HEBERT AND ARENDS
SAID THEY COULD NOT RECALL THE MEETING, OR ANY WHITE
HOUSE EFFORTS TO FORCE AN INVESTIGATION AND DIRECT AND
CONTROL ITS DEVELOPMENT.
HEBERT DESCRIBED THE CONTENTS OF THE MEMORANDUM AS "THE
MOST RIDICULOUS THING I EVER HEARD ... SHEER FANTASY."
HE SAID THERE HAD NEVER BEEN THE "FAINTEST SUGGESTION BY
THE WHITE HOUSE THAT IT WANTED TO WRITE A SCENARIO."
ANOTHER MEMO SUBMITTED TO THE COMMITTEE BY YOUNG,
DATED AUG. 11, 1971, SHOWED THAT EHRLICHMAN SPECIFICALLY
APPROVED A RECOMMENDATION BY YOUNG AND FORMER WHITE HOUSE
AIDE EGIL KROGH JR. "THAT A COVERT OPERATION BE UNDER-
TAKEN TO EXAMINE ALL THE MEDICAL FILES STILL HELD BY
ELLSBERG'S PSYCHOANALYST COVERING THE TWO-YEAR PERIOD
IN WHICH HE WAS UNDERGOING ANALYSIS."
UNDERNEATH HIS APPROVAL, EHRLICHMAN WROTE IN:"IF DONE
UNDER YOUR ASSURANCE THAT IT IS NOT TRACEABLE."
IN TESTIMONY BEFORE THE COMMITTEE YESTERDAY, EHRLICHMAN
CONFIRMED THAT THE INITIAL ON THE MEMO WAS HIS, BUT THAT
HE DID NOT REALIZE AT THE TIME THAT A BURGLARY WAS
CONTEMPLATED. NONETHELESS, HE ARGUED THAT SUCH A
BURGLARY WAS WITHIN THE PRESIDENT'S POWERS TO PROTECT
NATIONAL SECURITY.
(REVELATION OF THE BURGLARY WAS ONE FACTOR THAT LED TO
THE DISMISSAL OF ALL CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST ELLSBERG
AND HIS CO-DEFENDANT, ANTHONY J. RUSSO JR., IN MAY.
A LOS ANGELES COUNTY GRAND JURY IS NOW INVESTIGATING
THE BURGLARY.)
THE DOCUMENTS SUBMITTED BY YOUNG, WHICH SHOW THE EXTENT
OF THE WHITE HOUSE'S INVOLVEMENT AND INTEREST IN THE
INVESTIGATION AND PROSECUTION OF ELLSBERG, ALSO INCLUDED
THESE DISCLOSURES:
-- THAT A TEAM DIRECTED BY BUZHARDT PLANNED "AN
ALL-OUT ADVERSARY INTERROGATION" OF FORMER
DEFENSE DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS INVOLVED IN
PREPARATION OF THE PENTAGON PAPERS AND OF
OFFICIALS AT THE RAND CORP. IN SANTA MONICA,
WHERE ELLSBERG ONCE WORKED.
-- THAT THE NIXON ADMINISTRATION AT ONE TIME
CONTEMPLATED INDICTMENTS AGAINST OTHERS IN
CONNECTION WITH THE LEAK OF THE TOP-SECRET
STUDY, INCLUDING LESLIE H. GELB AND MORTON H.
HALPERIN, WHO DIRECTED THE TASK FORCE THAT
PREPARED IT.
-- THAT K. DUN GIFFORD, A FORMER AIDE TO
SEN. EDWARD M. KENNEDY (D-MASS.), WAS
SUSPECTED OF HELPING ELLSBERG PASS THE PENTAGON
PAPERS TO THE NEW YORK TIMES AND THAT ELLSBERG
WAS BELIEVED TO HAVE A "WHOLE DISTRIBUTION
NETWORK."
-- THAT FORMER WHITE HOUSE AIDE CHARLES COLSON
WAS ASKED BY EHRLICHMAN TO DEVELOP "A GAME PLAN
AS TO HOW AND WHEN" THE MATERIALS OBTAINED
FROM ELLSBERG'S PSYCHIATRIST'S OFFICE SHOULD
BE USED BY THE WHITE HOUSE.
-- THAT GIFFORD AND TWO OFFICIALS OF THE INSTITUTE
FOR POLICY STUDIES IN WASHINGTON, RICHARD BARNET
AND MARCUS RASKIN, HAD BEEN "OVERHEARD"--APPARENT-
LY IN GOVERNMENT ELECTRONIC SURVEILLANCE.”
In an article with the Smithsonian Magazine, called “The World’s Most Famous Filing Cabinet,” it tells a story about Daniel Ellsberg, and The Pentagon Papers.
The filing cabinet is located at the Smithsonian Institution (SI). Reportedly, according to SI records, “During his first term, President Richard Nixon authorized the establishment of a special-operations unit that came to be known as the Plumbers. On September 3, 1971, a three-man Plumbers unit broke into the office of Dr. Lewis Fielding, Dr. Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist. They were looking for damaging information against Ellsberg, a military analyst who had leaked to the press the Pentagon papers, a top-secret Department of Defense study of US involvement in Vietnam. This file cabinet was damaged by a crowbar used in the Plumbers’ search. This event was the first in a series of break-ins including two at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel that eventually led to Nixon's resignation.”
For more about the attacks on the1st Amendment and free speech, see the link to the story below...
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
