Put On More Local TV On At KQED! CWA NABET51 Members & Supporters Rally At Station Before Board MeetingKQED NABET 51 members are negotiating for a new contract and KQED is demanding concessions from the workers including a wage freeze for two years. The workers also are calling on KQED to produce more local TV programming.They only produce 6.5 hours a year in local TV production and yet have over 105 reporters at the station.CWA NABET local 51 members and supporters from Pacific Media Workers Guild Local 39521 rallied at the station on September 17, 2025 hours before the KPFA Board was preparing to meet.After spending over $130 million to refurbish the KQED building, the TV studios remain empty and unused denying the public TV news and information produced by KQED. NABET 51 members said that the management has also been union busting by contracting out more and more of thework instead of having union members do the work.KQED management also lost a grievance that charged that they had outsourced union work to a non-union company in a union busting tactic.KQED faced a $7 million dollar cut as a result of the Trump government halt of funding of PBS and NPR and over 40 workers have been terminated along with 4 NABET union members.The KQED president Michael Isip who makes nearly $600,000 a year reported at the board meeting on September 17, 2025 that KQED and PBS/NPR face a "worst case scenario" and that many small rural stations will be shutting down. In the KQED management's report to the board there was no mention of any focus on local TV programming at the station.The KQED board also does not allow public comment at the board meetings and did not have board meetings during the summer despite the crisis and massive attacks on PBS and NPR by the Trump government.