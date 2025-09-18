top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers Media Activism & Independent Media

Put On More Local TV On At KQED! CWA NABET51 Members & Supporters Rally At Station

by LVP
Thu, Sep 18, 2025 2:56PM
KQED CWA NABET local 51 members rallied and spoke out before a KQED board meeting about the need for more local TV programming and also against concession bargaining in their contract negotiations.
What Happened To Local TV At KQED
original image (4032x3024)
Put On More Local TV On At KQED! CWA NABET51 Members & Supporters Rally At Station Before Board Meeting

KQED NABET 51 members are negotiating for a new contract and KQED is demanding concessions from the workers including a wage freeze for two years. The workers also are calling on KQED to produce more local TV programming.

They only produce 6.5 hours a year in local TV production and yet have over 105 reporters at the station.CWA NABET local 51 members and supporters from Pacific Media Workers Guild Local 39521 rallied at the station on September 17, 2025 hours before the KPFA Board was preparing to meet.

After spending over $130 million to refurbish the KQED building, the TV studios remain empty and unused denying the public TV news and information produced by KQED. NABET 51 members said that the management has also been union busting by contracting out more and more of the
work instead of having union members do the work.

KQED management also lost a grievance that charged that they had outsourced union work to a non-union company in a union busting tactic.

KQED faced a $7 million dollar cut as a result of the Trump government halt of funding of PBS and NPR and over 40 workers have been terminated along with 4 NABET union members.

The KQED president Michael Isip who makes nearly $600,000 a year reported at the board meeting on September 17, 2025 that KQED and PBS/NPR face a "worst case scenario" and that many small rural stations will be shutting down. In the KQED management's report to the board there was no mention of any focus on local TV programming at the station.

The KQED board also does not allow public comment at the board meetings and did not have board meetings during the summer despite the crisis and massive attacks on PBS and NPR by the Trump government.

Additional Media:

CWA, NABET-CWA, and NewsGuild-CWA condemn unlawful executive order interfering with press freedom for public media
https://newsguild.org/cwa-nabet-cwa-and-newsguild-cwa-condemn-unlawful-executive-order-interfering-with-press-freedom-for-public-media/

Stop Union Busting At KQED-CWA NABET 51 Members Under Attack
https://youtu.be/fMIOqWsozU8

Fight Continues For 110 CNN Workers Fired For Supporting Unionization-Report At CWA 2013 Convention
https://youtu.be/mmiyEO8IfQc

On World Press Freedom Day Speak-out At KQED To Free Julian Assange & Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/vO-6cUeRfMg

KQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary ‘Philly D.A.’
https://sfbayview.com/2021/04/protest-kqed-censorship-of-mumia-abu-jamal-in-new-documentary-philly-d-a/

Letter To KQED
http://www.laboractionmumia.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Independent-Lens.pdf

For Info:
KQED NABET Petition Campaign
http://bit.ly/4jBPXgd

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/sTTnYBEEYfg
§Unionists In Front Of KQED Garage As Board Members Arrive
by LVP
Thu, Sep 18, 2025 2:56PM
sm_kqed_picket_guild_9-17-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
KQED CWA NABET 51 members and supporters picketed the station to call for more TV programming and against concessions and union busting.
https://youtu.be/sTTnYBEEYfg
§KQED Michael Isip With Board Members
by LVP
Thu, Sep 18, 2025 2:56PM
sm_kqed_ipsit_with_directors_9-17-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
At the KQED Board meeting on September 17,2025 KQED president and CEO Michael Isip did not talk about any increase of the TV local programming. There is only 6.5 hours a year and studios are unused.
https://youtu.be/sTTnYBEEYfg
§Diversity At KQED
by LVP
Thu, Sep 18, 2025 2:56PM
sm_kqed_isip_michael___jennifer_cabalquinto_at_board_9-17-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
KQED management says there is diversity at KQED but no labor or trade unionists are on the hand picked corporate board of directors. CEO and president Michael Isip makes $600,000 but wants pay freezes for KQED workers.
https://youtu.be/sTTnYBEEYfg
§KQED Bosses Spent $140 Million To "Refurbish" The Building
by LVP
Thu, Sep 18, 2025 2:56PM
kqed-street-view-by-jason-orear-crop.jpeg
While KQED bosses and the appointed corporate board spent $140 million to "refurbish" the KQED building they refuse to do any TV programming and have empty TV studios.
https://youtu.be/sTTnYBEEYfg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code