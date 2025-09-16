From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mocking those who threaten people for mocking Charlie Kirk
Mocking image of Charlie Kirk or image expressing freedom of speech?
Mocking those who threaten people for mocking Charlie Kirk
Gagged? No snitching on those mocking Charlie Kirk
By Lynda Carson - September 15, 2025
Some Google Headlines below shed light on the ugly fascist “looney tunes” madness happening in our country presently by those who are threatening others for mocking or criticizing the right-wing fascist racist homophobic Charlie Kirk, since he was assassinated in recent days…
￼The Black Wall Street Times, Charlie Kirk Is Dead—But Black America Remembers His Racism, Government Executive, Federal agencies threaten, discipline employees for criticizing or mocking Charlie Kirk, ￼Fresno Bee, Principal faced threats over Charlie Kirk post she did not make, WI school says, ￼Reuters, Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him properly or else, ￼KSAT, ‘FAFO’: Gov. Abbott warns people mocking Charlie Kirk’s death after woman arrested at Texas Tech, ￼WIRED, Cancel Culture Comes for Artists Who Posted About Charlie Kirk’s Death, ￼Latin Times, Anonymously-Run Website Publishes Names of People Accused of Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death: Report, ￼Newsweek, Bluesky Issues Warning to Any Users Celebrating Charlie Kirk Assassination, NPR, People are losing jobs due to social media posts about Charlie Kirk, ￼Daily Express US, Immigrants warned to not make fun of Charlie Kirk's death or their visas will be revoked, ￼yahoo.com, Top university administrator calls Charlie Kirk assassination 'fair' due to stance on guns: 'No prayers’, ￼Straight Arrow News, Social media posts on Charlie Kirk’s killing lead to firings, lost opportunities, ￼WXII, GTCC instructor no longer employed after comments regarding Charlie Kirk assassination, school officials say, ￼The Hill, State Department warns immigrants against praising Kirk’s death, ￼NST Online, Social media users who celebrated Charlie Kirk's assassination face threats, job loss, ￼Florida Phoenix, ’Send them home': Most of FL Cabinet support revoking visas for those praising Charlie Kirk's death, ￼Fox News, Pentagon announces 'zero tolerance' for military personnel mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination, ￼Fox News, Pentagon announces 'zero tolerance' for military personnel mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination, ￼EMS1, Acadian Ambulance employee fired over social media post mocking Charlie Kirk killing, ￼TMJ4 News, Elkhorn superintendent pushes back on viral Charlie Kirk post that falsely linked associate principal, ￼Reuters, Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him properly or else, ￼MSN, ’Why are you all sad?': Panthers staffer fired after mocking Charlie Kirk assassination in social media post
Definition of mocking according to the Cambridge Dictionary: Mocking behavior involves laughing at someone or something in an unkind way: a mocking voice, mocking humor/laughter.
Mocking the assholes of the world.
Bill Maher mocks the convicted felon Trump after bizarre rants about Charlie Kirk. https://www.the-express.com/entertainment/tv/183648/bill-maher-donald-trump-charlie-kirk .
Jimmy Kimmel mocks convicted felon Trump. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3GWI5vm-yQ .
Former HUD Secretary Ben Carson was mocked in 2017 after suggesting African slaves were ‘immigrants’ to the U.S.
National Lampoon’s Missing White House tapes with John Belushi mocks, Richard Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxfZt4vbg4I . “Featuring John Belushi and Chevy Chase. ℗ 1974 Blue Thumb Records, Inc. ℗ 1974 National Lampoon, Inc.
The Missing White House Tapes was a sketch comedy voice recording which was a satiric commentary on the Watergate scandal. It was a spin-off from National Lampoon magazine. The recording was produced by Irving Kirsch and Vic Dinnerstein. It was released as a single on Blue Thumb Records in 1973. In 1974 it was expanded into an album, which was subsequently nominated for a Grammy Award as Best Comedy Recording of the year.
The single consisted of a doctored speech, in which Richard Nixon confesses culpability in the Watergate break-in. Side One of the album contains additional doctored recordings of Nixon's speeches and press conferences. Side Two contains sketches performed by John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Rhonda Coullet, and Tony Scheuten.”
The convicted felon President Trump says we are not allowed to mock or critic Charlie Kirk. However, in contrast a number of years ago, the convicted felon Trump was criticized for mocking a person with disabilities. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PX9reO3QnUA .
Just try to imagine living in a world where it is forbidden to mock the assholes of the world after they died? That appears to be the state of affairs in America presently, the so-called home of the “free and the brave,” under the white-supremacist convicted felon Trump regime.
Mocking the assholes of the world, dead or alive, is as normal as apple pie. That is if you can afford an apple pie under the convicted felon Trump’s vicious tariffs raising the price on everything.
Reportedly, The Three Stooges mocked Hitler before Chaplin did. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqPTW5rObbQ .
Additionally, reportedly, “It's hardly surprising that Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator was banned in Germany, and in every country occupied by Germany, in 1940. A film that mocked Adolf Hitler was never going to be the Nazi High Command's first choice of Friday night entertainment. The more surprising thing, from today's perspective, is that Chaplin was warned that it might not be shown in Britain or the US, either. Britain's appeasement policy kept going until March 1939, and the US didn't enter World War Two until December 1941, a year after The Great Dictator was released, so when Chaplin was scripting and shooting the film – his first proper talkie – colleagues at the studio he co-owned were afraid that no government would let it be seen.”
Mocking those who threaten people for mocking Charlie Kirk:
Mocking the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, because as a felon (34 count felon), he is not fit or allowed to be a dog catcher in California? Sounds good to me….
That’s right, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is not fit to be a dog catcher in California, but he is threatening others for mocking the racist fascist Charlie Kirk https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/09/13/18879824.php , who has been assassinated recently. Trump was criticized for mocking a person with disabilities. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PX9reO3QnUA .
For the record, the fascist right-wing convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is the first president to enter office at the White House as a convicted felon, namely 34 felony convictions. However, it should be noted that in the State of California, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, is not allowed or fit to become a dog catcher a.k.a. Animal Control Officer https://www.calanimals.org/animal-control-officers . Why? Because, “Humane officers (dog catchers) must satisfy the requirements of Government Code sections 1029, 1030, and 1031, which include being of good moral character; being free from any physical, emotional, or mental condition that might adversely affect the exercise of the humane officer's powers; and not having been convicted of a felony.”
That’s right! In California, the convicted felon Donald J. Trump is not fit to be a dog catcher! What do you think about that?
Mocking J.D. Vance for being dumb enough to falsely claiming that Haitian immigrants were eating pets? Reportedly, “Using dehumanizing language to describe immigrants is nothing new for former President Donald Trump or vice president JD Vance. Accusations of immigrants being criminals, being rapists or poisoning the blood of the nation have become common currency. But this at one time, the rhetoric seemed to hit a new low: the allegation that immigrants eat pets. Vance, who represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate, spread a debunked claim about Haitian migrants living in the city of Springfield, Ohio, on and, accusing them of abducting pets and eating them.”
Mocking Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who is threatening people for mocking Charlie Kirk? Reportedly, around 7 months ago, “Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna announced she's heading a new congressional task force focusing on discovering "federal secrets." The Florida politician said she believes there were “two shooters” involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and wants to question investigators involved in the assassination. However, one major problem presented itself - all the investigators in JFK's case died.”
When I resided in Houston, Texas many years ago, I knew a prick who used to brag that he was proud to be from Dallas, because they assassinate presidents there. What do you think about that?
Assassination Of JFK:
Reportedly, after the assassination of John F. Kennedy, “Hostile reactions to the late President Kennedy were registered from far-right elements and Black rights activist Malcolm X.
In the South, where Kennedy was not popular because of his position on civil rights, some isolated incidents occurred, where some expressed joy to the death of Kennedy: schools in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and suburbs of Dallas itself.
President of the Memphis Citizens Council Richard Ely told the Nashville White Citizens Council that "I firmly believe Mr. Kennedy died a tyrant's death. He did not set back communism. He encouraged integration, which has the support of communism. He was a tyrant", causing half of the room, some of whom were Peabody College professors, to leave after they unsuccessfully demanded Ely to provide evidence for his claims. In Biloxi, Mississippi, student Thomas Hansen was thrown across a front glass door, after protesting against banners of celebration of the local section of the John Birch Society, before being hit with ultimately abandoned charges of vandalism.
As written by William Manchester in Death of a President:
An Oklahoma City physician beamed at a grief-stricken visitor and said, "Good, I hope they got Jackie." In a small Connecticut city a doctor called ecstatically across Main Street – to an internist who worshiped Kennedy – "The joy ride's over. This is one deal Papa Joe can't fix." A woman visiting Amarillo, the second most radical city in Texas, was lunching in the restaurant adjacent to her motel when a score of rejoicing students burst in from a high school directly across the street.
"Hey, great, JFK's croaked!" one shouted with flagrant delight, and the woman, leaving as rapidly as she could, noticed that several diners were smiling back at the boy. In Dallas itself, a man whooped and tossed his expensive Stetson in the air, and it was in a wealthy Dallas suburb that the pupils of a fourth-grade class, told that the President of the United States had been murdered in their city, burst into spontaneous applause.
On December 1, after Malcolm X made a speech, reporters asked him for a comment about the assassination of President Kennedy. The spokesman for the Nation of Islam said that it was a case of "chickens coming home to roost", and added that "chickens coming home to roost never did make me sad; they've always made me glad."
The New York Times wrote, "in further criticism of Mr. Kennedy, the Muslim leader cited the murders of Patrice Lumumba, Congo leader, of Medgar Evers, civil rights leader, and of the Negro girls bombed earlier this year in a Birmingham church. These, he said, were instances of other 'chickens coming home to roost'." The newspaper noted that his comments were greeted by "loud applause and laughter" from the all-black audience. It quoted an unnamed audience member, who told a reporter he applauded Malcolm X's remarks "more for the fact that he had the nerve to say it than that I really approved of it".
Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
After Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, reportedly, “In the wake of King's assassination, journalists reported some callous or hostile reactions from parts of white America, particularly in the South. David Halberstam, who reported on King's funeral, recounted a comment heard at an affluent white dinner party:
One of the wives—station wagon, three children, forty-five-thousand-dollar house—leaned over and said, "I wish you had spit in his face for me." It was a stunning moment; I wondered for a long time afterwards what King could possibly have done to her, in what conceivable way he could have threatened her, why this passionate hate.
Governor Lester Maddox of Georgia called King "an enemy of our country" and threatened to "personally raise" the state capitol flag back from half-staff.”
Resist the fascist right-wing threats to snitch on people for mocking Charlie Kirk.
Are you feeling Gagged? No snitching on those mocking Charlie Kirk.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
