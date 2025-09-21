top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

No Genocide in Our Name! Stop the Famine! An update on Gaza by Nora Barrows-Friedman

Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center 2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
original image (1280x720)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center
2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
An update on the situation in Gaza by Nora Barrows-Friedman, an activist and associate editor for The Electronic Intifada (electronicintifada.net) and co-host with Ali Abunimah, of the radio show, The Electronic Intifada, Tuesdays on KPFA 94.1FM (kpfa.org). She has been a reporter and broadcaster focusing on Palestine for more than 20 years.

The systematic starvation of the people of Gaza and the escalating massacre of the Palestinian people by the Israeli military must be stopped. Many of us have protested and called for an end to the genocide. We must find the way to do even more. We need to do whatever we can to stop this violence being carried out in our name.

Join us for a presentation and discussion.

$5 dollar donation requested, no one turned away
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/public-meet...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 7, 2025 7:49PM
