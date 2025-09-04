Indigenous artist fixes racist Piedmont Mural by Landback

After 24 years the racist mural on 41st and Piedmont avenue had finally been fixed. Neighbors hugged with joy as they celebrated the artistic amendment that finally included depictions of indigenous resistance to colonial violence.

After 24 years the racist mural on 41st and Piedmont avenue had finally been fixed. Neighbors hugged with joy as they celebrated the artistic amendment that finally included depictions of indigenous resistance to colonial violence.



“Well, ultimately this mural should be removed, this addition was a much needed intervention in such a problematic representation.”



The mural in focus “The Capture of Solid, Escape of the Soul” by non-native artist Rocky Rische-Baird was painted in 2006 to the loud and persistent protest of local indigenous community. (No one interviewed on local news was sure why, however wealthy white people just loved the mural).



After more than two decades of indigenous-led protest, the mural has again gained notoriety in local news after it was made public that property management SG Real Estate Co. promised to remove it. “Over the past several weeks, we’ve received feedback from members of our community identifying aspects of the mural that may be interpreted as offensive.”



After the larger community became aware of the news, many decried removal of the work, reducing valid cultural critiques by native people to a controversy about public nudity. (“Woke California Town to Paint Over Historical Mural Over Complaints That It’s “Crass”.” - Daily Mail) Those interviewed were all white people claiming there were no opposing viewpoints, while glaringly no Ohlone community members were interviewed. The thin narrative largely ignores the decades of documented grievances from the local native and urban indigenous communities. (And any of their allies, for that matter.)



While news coverage alleges that the mural is a “historically accurate representation,” or a critique on modernity that should be saved, the imagery of missionaries giving small pox blankets to the Ohlone is inaccurate and regurgitates harmful violence.



Additionally, the central figure, a nude man, depicts a stereotypical image of an “Indian” and is culturally insensitive and offensive.



“They would never put a white mans dick on Piedmont Ave. Show me a white man’s dick on a wall anywhere in the bay…”

-Usdi, a native passerby in support of the mural coming down



After cow-tailing to white pressure, the property manager went back on their promise to remove the offensive mural to “help make the community more inclusive,” announcing that they have paused plans to remove the mural indefinitely.



One supporter interviewed said “I just don’t care if indigenous people don’t like it, it’s my favorite work of art.” Bay muralist Dan Fontes added “Can’t we have some nice things?”



The controversy continues... Community members of conscience are encouraged to reach out to the Piedmont Avenue Merchants Association and to SG Property Management in support of removal of the mural to honor the request of the local indigenous community.