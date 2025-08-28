From the Open-Publishing Calendar
HUD threatens to cut funding for Public Housing Authorities
HUD Secretary Scott Turner and DHS Kristi Noem announcing attack threatening our nation's Public Housing Authorities!
HUD threatens to cut funding for Public Housing Authorities
It Appears That HUD Secretary Scott Turner Hates The Poor And Low-Income Immigrants
By Lynda Carson - August 28, 2025
Reportedly, HUD is threatening to cut federal funding for Public Housing Authorities, https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/video/hud-threatens-to-cut-federal-funding-for-public-housing-authorities/ . Reportedly, according to CBS News earlier today, “Local public housing authorities may lose federal funding soon if they do not reveal their tenant’s immigration information.”
Additionally, reportedly in part the report states, “HUD is sending letters to our nation’s Public Housing Authorities (PHA’s), to around 3,300 PHA’s all across the nation demanding a spreadsheet of names, addresses, social security numbers, and immigration information or status from all mixed-status housing contracts in HUD’s subsidized housing rental units, including public housing, and Section 8 housing. If a PHA does not reply back to HUD in 30 days with the information, the PHA would be at risk of losing its federal funding from HUD.”
Reportedly, the partnership between HUD and DHS in attacking the immigrants residing in HUD’s subsidized housing units may be illegal. It is not legal for a federal agency to share information with another federal agency because of federal privacy laws that prohibit federal agencies from sharing information with each other, according to reports.
Reportedly, the current mixed-status rule allows pro-rated assistance for eligible family members, a policy that has stood for decades and applies to at least 100,000 people nationwide.
About five million households in the U.S. contain a mix of undocumented residents and U.S. citizens or legal residents, according to the Center for Migration Studies.
See the “HUD threatens to cut federal funding for public housing authorities” report on a YouTube link by clicking here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vj7_cxbLXHE .
Meanwhile, reportedly here https://www.nhlp.org/category/press-release/ , or here https://davisvanguard.org/2025/08/housing-authorities-face-penalties/ , “HOUSING ADVOCATES SLAM TRUMP’S NEW DEMANDS ON IMMIGRANT TENANTS.”
Reportedly, “The National Housing Law Project condemned the move, saying it would destabilize families and worsen the nation’s housing crisis at a time when homelessness is already at record levels.
In a statement, Marie Claire Tran-Leung, Eviction Initiative Project Director at NHLP, said, “No matter where we come from, how long we’ve lived here, or what language we speak, our country has the resources to ensure that all of us have a safe place to call home. But Trump and HUD’s Scott Turner are threatening to take away the funding necessary to keep millions of people housed, despite tenants across the country struggling to make ends meet.”
“Rather than address sky-high rents, increasing evictions, and record homelessness, Trump and Turner are forcing public housing authorities to divert their limited resources away from affordable housing and towards wasteful policy designed to cause fear and hardship among immigrant families and scare them into self-evicting,” she continued.
“Trump is scapegoating immigrants to destroy the federal housing programs, seize even more control, and continue his unlawful power grab. We reject this blatant attempt to weaponize the HUD housing programs as a tool for violence. We will protect immigrants, HUD tenants, and fight to keep every family whole and housed.”
More than 87,000 Section 8-subsidized units were funded by Bay Area housing agencies in 2024, including about 16,000 from the San Francisco Housing Authority, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.
According to HUD records on August 28, 2024, the Oakland Housing Authority (OHA) administered approximately 1,450 public housing units, 14,000 Housing Choice Voucher units, and 1,080 units of local, non-traditional housing. http://web.archive.org/web/20250323082447/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/oakland .
It Appears That HUD Secretary Scott Turner Hates The Poor And Low-Income Immigrants:
Scott Turner the Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) wants to displace the poor from public housing, and their Section 8 housing rental housing (Housing Choice Voucher program), resulting in millions of poor people losing their housing, and becoming unhoused in the process, if he has it his way.
Reportedly, “Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner said this week that his focus is on helping families in public housing achieve independence rather than fostering long-term reliance on government aid.”
HUD Secretary Scott Turner, a Trump loyalist myrmidon, is not a friend of the poor, and was intentionally picked by the convicted felon President Trump to destroy and sabotage HUD’s subsidized housing programs for the poor, elderly, chronically ill, and those with disabilities.
In an article that came out earlier today, in part it states, “Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner is touting a “paradigm shift” in the Trump administration’s approach to homelessness, as officials pursue new limits to public housing benefits and seek to shift the burden of housing support away from the federal government and towards nonprofit and faith-based groups.
The federal government is not the answer,” Turner argued. “The real answer is in the private sector. It's in these faith-based entities and institutions, and we've seen them around the country that are not only housing, okay, our homeless friends and neighbors, but bring[ing] in wraparound services. To look at it from a holistic standpoint, because ‘housing first’ doesn't work.”
Public housing and Section 8 housing tenants know that HUD Secretary Scott Turner is on a mission of lies and deceit to sabotage HUD, and displace them from their housing. They do not believe anything that Secretary Turner has to say when he falsely claims that the federal government is not capable of providing subsidized housing programs for the poor.
Neither does Jesse Rabinowitz, who works with the National Homelessness Law Center. Rabinowitz said Turner’s comments were “downright insulting.”
According to Rabinowitz, “Providers, social service agencies [and] faith-based congregations are doing the best they can with really limited resources, but thanks to the Trump administration, more people are going to be pushed into poverty and homelessness,” Rabinowitz told Scripps News in an interview. “There's not enough funding, there's not enough social workers, there's not enough support, there's not enough housing and there's certainly not enough infrastructure. I think this shows how out of touch Secretary Turner is with what's actually happening in D.C.”
“None of the proposed changes by HUD Secretary Turner are going to help people,” Rabinowitz said. “They're going to push more people into poverty and more people into homelessness. And that seems consistent with the Trump administration's goal.”
Former football player HUD Secretary Scott Turner did not have the experience to run HUD, and was intentionally picked by the convicted felon President Trump to destroy and sabotage HUD’s subsidized housing programs.
HUD Secretary Scott Turner Supports Racist Policies:
HUD Secretary Scott Turner supports a racist proposed HUD rule change to ban households with at least one undocumented member, from public housing and rental assistance, affecting 100,000 people all across the nation.
Reportedly, “OMB’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) is proposing a HUD rule change to ban households with at least one undocumented member, from public housing and rental assistance.
The current mixed-status rule allows pro-rated assistance for eligible family members, a policy that has stood for decades and applies to at least 100,000 people nationwide.
About five million households in the U.S. contain a mix of undocumented residents and U.S. citizens or legal residents, according to the Center for Migration Studies.
The Trump administration first attempted a similar policy change in 2019, but the plan ultimately stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Additionally, HUD Secretary Scott Turner also supports a recent racist English-only HUD rule change, meaning that HUD will no longer provide any material in languages other than English and will no longer have contracts for translation services for documents or communications.
According to the convicted felon President Trump’s order designating English as the official language of the United States, it clearly states, “Executive Order 13166 of August 11, 2000 (Improving Access to Services for Persons with Limited English Proficiency), is hereby revoked; nothing in this order, however, requires or directs any change in the services provided by any agency. Agency heads should make decisions as they deem necessary to fulfill their respective agencies’ mission and efficiently provide Government services to the American people. Agency heads are not required to amend, remove, or otherwise stop production of documents, products, or other services prepared or offered in languages other than English.”
Since it does not require or direct any change in the services provided by any agency, why is HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes and HUD Secretary Scott Turner supporting a racist policy ending all non-English translation services at HUD for non-English speaking persons?
HUD Secretary Scott Turner Canceled $4 Million in DEI Contracts:
HUD Secretary Scott Turner cancelled $4 million in contracts promoting “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI), negatively affecting millions of HUD subsidized housing tenants https://www.hud.gov/news/hud-no-25-031 .
HUD Secretary Scott Turner Halts Enforcement of HUD’s Gender Identity Rule
“I am directing HUD staff to halt any pending or future enforcement actions related to HUD’s 2016 Equal Access Rule, which, in essence, tied housing programs, shelters and other facilities funded by HUD to far-left gender ideology,” said Secretary Turner https://www.hud.gov/news/hud-no-25-026 .
A look into HUD Secretary Scott Turners past reveals that he is not a friend of the poor.
Links to ProPublica Article About Scott Turner below:
https://www.propublica.org/article/scott-turner-hud-nominee-trump-public-housing-texas
According to an article by ProPublica, reportedly Scott Turner supported a bill ensuring landlords could refuse apartments to applicants because they received federal housing assistance.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=84R&Bill=SB267
He also opposed a bill to expand affordable rental housing.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB3350
He also voted against funding public-private partnerships to support the homeless
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/Actions.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB2887
And he voted against two bills that called merely to study homelessness among young people and veterans.
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/Actions.aspx?LegSess=84R&Bill=HB679
Scott Turner has also declared that welfare is “dangerous, harmful” and “one of the most destructive things for the family.”
https://wellversedworld.podbean.com/e/opportunity-zones-authentically-raising-the-poor-w-scott-turner-and-kevin-mcgary-%E2%80%93-6112023/
When one interviewer said receiving government assistance was keeping recipients in “bondage” of “a worse form to find oneself in than slavery,” Scott Turner agreed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRPRjBhI53w&t=367s
Scott Turner also opposed legislation to help public housing authorities replace or rehabilitate their property
https://capitol.texas.gov/billlookup/History.aspx?LegSess=83R&Bill=HB1888
He also sought to require drug testing for poor families applying for government assistance, the Houston Chronicle reported at the time.
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/houston/article/drug-testing-welfare-applicants-popular-but-can-4416545.php
Additionally, further research reveals that while in office in Texas, Scott Turner voted against Obama Care, and spoke out against Obama Care (A.C.A.), claiming, “If left unchecked, Obama Care has the potential to bankrupt Texas. Texans should be able to choose their own health care provider and make their own medical choices, not have our health care decisions micromanaged by Washington, D.C." Turner also supported an anti-gay bill to oppose marriage for gays in Texas.
Former HUD Secretary Under Trump, Ben Carson Endorsed Scott Turner:
Recently, Ben Carson, former HUD Secretary under the convicted felon Donald J. Trump, endorsed Scott Turner as the next HUD Secretary, which as a very bad omen for HUD, and the poor subsidized HUD housing tenants.
That’s right! Poor people cannot possibly expect to be treated fairly by Scott Turner after he became the next HUD Secretary, and they can only expect tyranny, threats, homelessness, and misery if Turner has it his way.
HUD Secretary Scott Turner Supports Rental Assistance Time Limits:
Reportedly, “A proposal by the Trump Administration to cut off rental assistance after two years even if participants still can’t afford rent on their own would put over 3 million people, more than half of them children, at risk of eviction and homelessness. Most of these people are in households that include someone who works but doesn’t earn enough to afford the rent.”
HUD Secretary Scott Turner Supports Project 2025:
According to the HUD section for Project 2025 written by former HUD Secretary Ben Carson, a mentor to Scott Turner, in part it states, https://static.heritage.org/project2025/2025_MandateForLeadership_FULL.pdf ;
“The Office of the Secretary should recommence proposed regulation put forward under the Trump Administration that would prohibit noncitizens, including all mixed-status families, from living in all federally assisted housing. HUD’s statutory obligations include providing housing for American citizens who are in need. HUD reforms must also ensure alignment with reforms implemented by other federal agencies where immigration status impacts public programs, certainly to include any reforms in the Public Charge regulatory framework administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Local welfare organizations, not the federal government, should step up to provide welfare for the housing of noncitizens.”
Additionally it states, “The Office of the Secretary should execute regulatory and subregulatory guidance actions, across HUD programs and applicable to all relevant stakeholders, that would restrict program eligibility when admission would threaten the protection of the life and health of individuals and fail to encourage upward mobility and economic advancement through household self-sufficiency. Where admissible in regulatory action, HUD should implement reforms reducing the implicit anti-marriage bias in housing assistance programs, strengthen work and work-readiness requirements, implement maximum term limits for residents in PBRA and TBRA programs, and end Housing First policies so that the department prioritizes mental health and substance abuse issues before jumping to permanent interventions in homelessness. Notwithstanding administrative reforms, Congress should enact legislation that protects life and eliminates provisions in federal housing and welfare benefits policies that discourage work, marriage, and meaningful paths to upward economic mobility.”
The weaponization of HUD is bad news for millions of HUD subsidized housing tenants.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
