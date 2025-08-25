From the Open-Publishing Calendar
HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes assault on non-English speaking persons is unethical
Photo Of HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes:
HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes assault on non-English speaking persons is unethical
By Lynda Carson - August 25, 2025
HUD’s new English-only policy may negatively affect Bay Area Public Housing Authorities (PHAs).
“An English-only policy for nearly all services and operations will be adopted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to an internal memo sent out by HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes in recent days.”
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/08/22/18879190.php .
Changing rules-for-HUD-assisted-households-with-undocumented-members-non-english-speakers
HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes issued an internal memo directing that English be designated as the sole language for all HUD services and operations.
https://www.housingonline.com/2025/08/20/changing-rules-for-hud-assisted-households-with-undocumented-members-non-english-speakers/
Language Access
https://www.nhlp.org/initiatives/fair-housing-housing-for-people-with-disabilities/language-access/
HUD removes-translated-documents-in-new-english-only-policy
https://leadingage.org/hud-removes-translated-documents-in-new-english-only-policy/
https://leadingage.org/resources/hud-lep-translated-resources/
San Francisco Regional Office - https://www.hud.gov/states/california Dept. of Housing and Urban Development . One Sansome Street, Suite 1200 San Francisco, CA 94104
Phone: (415) 489-6400 TTY: Dial 7-1-1 (Not available in all areas)
￼ Fax: (415) 489-6419
Eduardo Cabrera, Field Office Director
HUD adopts English-only policy.
Click below for links to HUD’s English-only policy stories on Google News Wire…
https://news.google.com/search?q=HUD%2C%20English--only%20policy&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Reportedly, nearly 45% of Californians do not speak English at home.
According to the California Apartment Association, nearly 45% of Californians do not speak English at home.
Additionally, according to a 2022 Census https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2022/12/languages-we-speak-in-united-states.html#:~:text=The%20number%20of%20people%20in,recent%20U.S.%20Census%20Bureau%20report. , “The number of people in the United States who spoke a language other than English at home nearly tripled from 23.1 million (about 1 in 10) in 1980 to 67.8 million (almost 1 in 5) in 2019, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report.”
HUD adopts English-only policy.
Reportedly, “The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will no longer offer materials and services in languages other than English, following President Donald Trump’s executive order from January designating English as the official language of the U.S.”
“We are one people, united, and we will speak with one voice and one language to deliver on our mission,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a post on X echoing the phrase used in a memo sent to HUD employees on Monday by HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes.
HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes:
According to a Financial Disclosure Form for Andrew Hughes https://extapps2.oge.gov/201/Presiden.nsf/PAS+Index/568CA44B41DDCC1D85258C5B002C7AF0/$FILE/Hughes%2C%20Andrew%20D.%20%20final278.pdf , he is listed as working for American Cornerstone Institute, McCall Hughes Strategies, LLC, and American Business Collaborative.
According to ProPublica https://projects.propublica.org/trump-town/organizations/american-business-collaborative-llc , people working for the American Business Collaborative, included Ben Carson, and others who went to work at HUD.
Open Secrets report for American Business Collaborative, https://www.opensecrets.org/campaign-expenditures/vendor?cycle=2016&vendor=American+Business+Collaborative
American Cornerstone Institute, https://americancornerstone.org/ , is a nonprofit organization Chaired by former HUD Secretary Ben Carson.
According to the latest 990 tax filing for the American Cornerstone Institute, Andrew Hughes is listed as the (CEO);
https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/861545903/202423169349304572/full .
Andrew Hughes - Ethics Agreement; https://extapps2.oge.gov/201/Presiden.nsf/PAS+Index/B3A8FE38B31E1FBC85258CC5002C29C5/$FILE/Hughes%20EA%20certification%201%20of%201.pdf
Andrew D. Hughes - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_D._Hughes
Andrew Hughes - https://www.hud.gov/news/hud-no-25-075
It appears that HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes recent memo to HUD’s employees and attack on non-English speaking persons connected to HUD, is unethical, cruel, unnecessary, and unjustifiable. According to the California Apartment Association, nearly 45% of Californians do not speak English at home.
The convicted felon President Trump’s order designating English as the official language of the United States:
According to the convicted felon President Trump’s order designating English as the official language of the United States, it clearly states, “Executive Order 13166 of August 11, 2000 (Improving Access to Services for Persons with Limited English Proficiency), is hereby revoked; nothing in this order, however, requires or directs any change in the services provided by any agency. Agency heads should make decisions as they deem necessary to fulfill their respective agencies’ mission and efficiently provide Government services to the American people. Agency heads are not required to amend, remove, or otherwise stop production of documents, products, or other services prepared or offered in languages other than English.”
Since it does not require or direct any change in the services provided by any agency, why is HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes and HUD Secretary Scott Turner ending all non-English translation services at HUD for non-English speaking persons?
In contrast, see Language Service information below…
2021-2026 Language Action Plan (Plan) for the U.S. Department of Housing and Development (HUD)
http://web.archive.org/web/20250530150018/https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/FHEO/documents/HUD%20Language%20Access%20Plan.pdf
Reporting Housing Discrimination in Languages Other Than English
http://web.archive.org/web/20250603201039/https://www.hud.gov/stat/fheo/complaint-filing-nonenglish
HUD provides Several Services to Allow Persons with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) Free Meaningful Language Access to HUD-conducted Programs/Activities
http://web.archive.org/web/20220527154627/https://files.hudexchange.info/resources/documents/HUD-LEP-Services.pdf
Office of General Counsel Guidance on Fair Housing Act Protections for Persons with Limited English Proficiency
http://web.archive.org/web/20250530152036mp_/https://www.hud.gov/sites/documents/lepmemo091516.pdf
Limited English Proficiency | HUD.gov / U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
http://web.archive.org/web/20250623060544/https://www.hud.gov/stat/fheo/limited-english-proficiency
Limited English Proficiency services…
http://web.archive.org/web/20250605011120/https://www.lep.gov/
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Countries with English as Official Language
The following are countries in which English is an official language. If your country of citizenship is one of these listed, you are exempted from the English Certification requirement for application to the Graduate School at UT.
Source: Central Intelligence Agency’s World Fact Book - https://www.cia.gov/the-world-factbook/field/languages/
• Anguilla
• Antigua and Barbuda
• Bahamas, The
• Barbados
• Belize
• Belgium
• Bermuda
• Botswana
• British Virgin Islands
• Burundi
• Cameroon
• Canada
• Cayman Islands
• Christmas Island
• Cook Islands
• Dominica
• Fiji
• Gambia
• Ghana
• Grenada
• Guyana
• Hong Kong
• India
• Ireland
• Jersey
• Kenya
• Liberia
• Malawi
• Malta
• Marshall Islands
• Micronesia, Federated States of
• Namibia
• New Zealand
• Nigeria
• Niue
• Norfolk Island
• Northern Mariana Islands
• Pakistan
• Palau
• Papua New Guinea
• Philippines
• Pitcairn Islands
• Rwanda
• Saint Kitts and Nevis
• Saint Lucia
• Samoa
• Seychelles
• Sierra Leone
• Singapore
• Sint Maarten
• Solomon Islands
• Somalia
• South Africa
• South Sudan
• Sudan
• Swaziland
• Tanzania
• Tonga
• Trinidad and Tobago
• Turks and Caicos Islands
• Tuvalu
• Uganda
• Zambia
• Zimbabwe
