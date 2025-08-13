From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Document the City Manager's Destruction of the only Shelter Many Unhoused Locals Have
An expanded and updated edition of the Call Out Cop Crapola flyer at https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/04/20/earth_day_flyer.pdf
A Thursday Morning expanded sweep of survival encampments along Coral St. in front of the curiously named "Housing Matters" poverty incarceration complex at 115 Coral St. is slated for tomorrow morning (Thursday August 14) at 8:30 AM. Some of us prefer the more accurate "Funding Matters" moniker for Coral Street Commandant Phil Kramer's multi-million dollar operation.
The scheduled raid authorized and overseen by City Manager Matt Huffaker promises no direct and available shelter alternatives for those now being rousted on a near-weekly basis.
Additional information can be found at "Documenting Destruction: Flyers Say: 'End the Homeless Sweeps' " at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/04/20/18875711.php .
The new "End Nationwide Anti-Poor War" flyer includes more specifics, links to abusive social cleansing operations in nearby counties, and names local politicians and bureaucrats facilitating this deceptive terrorist operation in Santa Cruz.
The new "End Nationwide Anti-Poor War" flyer includes more specifics, links to abusive social cleansing operations in nearby counties, and names local politicians and bureaucrats facilitating this deceptive terrorist operation in Santa Cruz.
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
