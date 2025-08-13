top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Document the City Manager's Destruction of the only Shelter Many Unhoused Locals Have

by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Wed, Aug 13, 2025 6:09PM
An expanded and updated edition of the Call Out Cop Crapola flyer at https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/04/20/earth_day_flyer.pdf
Download and distribute
Download PDF (60.1KB)
A Thursday Morning expanded sweep of survival encampments along Coral St. in front of the curiously named "Housing Matters" poverty incarceration complex at 115 Coral St. is slated for tomorrow morning (Thursday August 14) at 8:30 AM. Some of us prefer the more accurate "Funding Matters" moniker for Coral Street Commandant Phil Kramer's multi-million dollar operation.

The scheduled raid authorized and overseen by City Manager Matt Huffaker promises no direct and available shelter alternatives for those now being rousted on a near-weekly basis.

Additional information can be found at "Documenting Destruction: Flyers Say: 'End the Homeless Sweeps' " at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/04/20/18875711.php .

The new "End Nationwide Anti-Poor War" flyer includes more specifics, links to abusive social cleansing operations in nearby counties, and names local politicians and bureaucrats facilitating this deceptive terrorist operation in Santa Cruz.



For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code