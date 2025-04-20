top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Documenting Destruction: Flyers Say:"End the Homeless Sweeps"

by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Sun, Apr 20, 2025 3:50PM
On two Sundays, folks from HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) have been distributing flyers encouraging victims and witnesses to document and file reports of property stolen by police and city agencies in encampment-destroying sweeps.
Latest HUFF flyer to increase documentation of incidents.abusive or positive.
Download PDF (61.0KB)
Sweeps by city workers and police continue in the Pogonip and along Coral Street even as the shelter shortage continues, and those within find little chance of the fabled "Pathway to Housing".

One has been announced tomorrow for encampments clinging to the hillside along Gulf Cub Drive in the Pogonip. .

Meanwhile millions seem to be pouring into poverty pimp "campuses" such as Housing Matter (more accurately known as "Funding Matters") funding new buildings, expanded bureaucracy, encampment "abatement", and the same seriously-limited services.

HUFF has been asking for reports positive and negative regarding police, service providers,and businesses. For the past several weeks, we've been tabling from noon to 1 PM at the Food Not Bombs meal at the Town Clock. Depending on our energy and available volunteers, we've hope to continue doing so. Contact us there or call the number below. Volunteers who want to donate tabling and flyering time, call 831-423-4833..

We have created a web filing system. Those who witness or experience theft, abuse, or discrimination are invited to call 831-216-8239.

You can also learn more by checking out our HUFF meetings every Thursday 1:30 -3:30 PM at the Sub Rosa Cafe 703 Pacific Ave. (right next to the Bike Church).
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$475.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code