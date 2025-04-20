Documenting Destruction: Flyers Say:"End the Homeless Sweeps" rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com) by Robert Norse

On two Sundays, folks from HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) have been distributing flyers encouraging victims and witnesses to document and file reports of property stolen by police and city agencies in encampment-destroying sweeps.

Sweeps by city workers and police continue in the Pogonip and along Coral Street even as the shelter shortage continues, and those within find little chance of the fabled "Pathway to Housing".



One has been announced tomorrow for encampments clinging to the hillside along Gulf Cub Drive in the Pogonip. .



Meanwhile millions seem to be pouring into poverty pimp "campuses" such as Housing Matter (more accurately known as "Funding Matters") funding new buildings, expanded bureaucracy, encampment "abatement", and the same seriously-limited services.



HUFF has been asking for reports positive and negative regarding police, service providers,and businesses. For the past several weeks, we've been tabling from noon to 1 PM at the Food Not Bombs meal at the Town Clock. Depending on our energy and available volunteers, we've hope to continue doing so. Contact us there or call the number below. Volunteers who want to donate tabling and flyering time, call 831-423-4833..



We have created a web filing system. Those who witness or experience theft, abuse, or discrimination are invited to call 831-216-8239.



You can also learn more by checking out our HUFF meetings every Thursday 1:30 -3:30 PM at the Sub Rosa Cafe 703 Pacific Ave. (right next to the Bike Church).