top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/24/2025
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Public Discussion — Fight the Cuts: Disability Justice NOW!

Flyer for Public Discussion — Fight the Cuts: Disability Justice NOW!; All info in event description
original image (2250x2813)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Email:
Phone:
415-864-1278
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St (nr. Ellis), San Francisco

Also on Zoom — Register at https://bit.ly/DisabilityJusticeNow
Public Discussion — Fight the Cuts: Disability Justice NOW!

- Restore & expand healthcare and benefits
- Why an inclusive movement is key
- The key leadership of people with disabilities
- Build for a general strike

Speakers:
Brittanie Hernandez-Wilson — Disability Justice activist and community organizer
Sam Rubin — Disabled socialist feminist and former Special Education teacher

Sunday, August 24, 12:00 noon
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. San Francisco
located seven blocks from Civic Center BART & on or near Muni bus lines #5, 19, 31, 38 & 49
Wheelchair accessible entrance

Lunch and socializing afterwards
Door donation $3-5 Lunch donation $10-15
Fundraiser for the Freedom Socialist newspaper

Sponsored by the Freedom Socialist Party

For more information, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 11, 2025 11:01PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code