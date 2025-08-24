From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Public Discussion — Fight the Cuts: Disability Justice NOW!
Date:
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Email:
Phone:
415-864-1278
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St (nr. Ellis), San Francisco
Also on Zoom — Register at https://bit.ly/DisabilityJusticeNow
Public Discussion — Fight the Cuts: Disability Justice NOW!
- Restore & expand healthcare and benefits
- Why an inclusive movement is key
- The key leadership of people with disabilities
- Build for a general strike
Speakers:
Brittanie Hernandez-Wilson — Disability Justice activist and community organizer
Sam Rubin — Disabled socialist feminist and former Special Education teacher
Sunday, August 24, 12:00 noon
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. San Francisco
located seven blocks from Civic Center BART & on or near Muni bus lines #5, 19, 31, 38 & 49
Wheelchair accessible entrance
Lunch and socializing afterwards
Door donation $3-5 Lunch donation $10-15
Fundraiser for the Freedom Socialist newspaper
Sponsored by the Freedom Socialist Party
For more information, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 11, 2025 11:01PM
